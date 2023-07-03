After being spotted at the Incheon International Airport on June 30, BTS' V and Park Bo-gum were next seen in Paris, France, for Celine's 2024 Spring Menswear show. While the show was initially scheduled for July 2, due to the riots breaking out across France, it was eventually canceled due to the political environment in the city. Despite this turn in events, the two celebrities, V and Park Bo-gum, still had their reunion.

As the global brand ambassadors for the luxury fashion brand, both celebrities took time to quickly appear in VMAN, an offshoot of V Magazine. Fans couldn't quite get over how stunning the two looked as they rocked their personal aesthetic and style.

Fans can't get enough of BTS' V and Park Bo-gum as they reunite for the Celine Homme Summer '24 Show in Paris

The first time fans ever got to see the two friends together during a fashion event, BTS' V and Park Bo-gum were attending the Celine Show that was held during the Paris Fashion Week over a year ago in June 2022. The two celebrities looked stunning in their jewelry-based outfits, and as fans went feral over how good they looked, it was also established that their presence had a deep impact on the brand.

Though BTS' V and Park Bo-gum appeared together for the photoshoots they did for Celine's campaign, along with the global ambassador of the brand, BLACKPINK's Lisa, live interactions between them were previously a rare sight. Naturally, when fans heard about the two coming together at the Celine Homme Summer '24 or Spring Menswear 2024 Show, they were hoping to see many interactions between V and Park Bo-gum.

Although the show was eventually cancelled, netizens were delighted to see the two global superstars strike a pose for VMAN.

Irene @Iriska__Iriska

How cute are they, how can you not fall in love with them? Kim Taehyung and Park Bo Gum in Paris 🥰How cute are they, how can you not fall in love with them? Kim Taehyung and Park Bo Gum in Paris 🥰How cute are they, how can you not fall in love with them? 💜 https://t.co/xtSkS8NgzZ

Tweety🐦 @tweet_pbg

very good morning to me!

#ParkBoGum Oh myy BOGUM IS THE HOTTEST 🥵very good morning to me! #ParkBoGum XCELINE Oh myy BOGUM IS THE HOTTEST 🥵very good morning to me!#ParkBoGum #ParkBoGumXCELINE https://t.co/E5hRQmq3Jb

𓂋 @archivefortae TAEHYUNG LOOKS SO FINE TAEHYUNG LOOKS SO FINE 😭 https://t.co/I7tmUw7tzL

Hourly Bogummy @hourlybogummy



PARK CELINE

#PARKBOGUM #박보검 Park Bogum patiently taking pictures with the fans one by one. Giving the same warm smile and even being the one holding the camera on one of the selca. 🤍PARK CELINE #PARKBOGUM XCELINE Park Bogum patiently taking pictures with the fans one by one. Giving the same warm smile and even being the one holding the camera on one of the selca. 🤍PARK CELINE#PARKBOGUM #박보검 #PARKBOGUMXCELINE https://t.co/RBwgxLaJTz

Celine cancels show amid riots, political situation still volatile in the country

In light of the critical political situation in the city and the country as a whole, Celine's show was canceled to respect the same. The protests and riots broke out across the country after 17-year-old teen Nahel, of Algerian-Morrocan heritage, was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in the suburb of Nanterre, Paris. The incident, which was caught on video, spread like wildfire through the internet, angering many citizens.

Netizens and people of France in general are frustrated by the ongoing violence, prejudice, and discrimination against people belonging to minority or mixed urban communities. As a result of the same, citizens of France have been protesting for the past few days, and the situation continues to remain tense and volatile. As the incident gained momentum, Hedi Slimane took to his Instagram to announce the cancellation of the show.

Slimane explained:

"Having to abruptly cancel a show that represents a considerable amount of work for the fashion house, my teams and the workshops is a great disappointment. It’s also a disappointment for all our guests, journalists, artists and musicians, to whom I extend my warmest and most affectionate thanks."

The post further stated:

"Their safety is naturally a priority for us, and the uncertain evolution of these extremely serious disorders requires us all to exercise the utmost discernment. From my point of view alone, a fashion show in Paris at a time when France and its capital are bereaved and bruised seems inconsiderate and totally out of place."

However, since most of the attendees have already reached Paris for the Celine Show, people speculate that the show will be held after a brief pause when the political situation of the country and its capital city is under control.

