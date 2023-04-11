“Iconic trio”: Fans elated after BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted together

On April 10, the popular magazine Eyesmag shared group pictures featuring BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK's Lisa on their Instagram page. The stars are global ambassadors for the brand Celine and hence visited the Celine pop-up store at the Hyundai Seoul department in South Korea last month, where the pictures in question were clicked.

The pop-up store is one of its kind and showcases a wide variety of men's and women’s clothing pieces, perfumes, and other accessories.

As soon as the pictures were posted, they went viral among K-pop and K-drama fans. As the trio posed confidently for the group pictures, fans didn’t hesitate to express their excitement on social media and hailed the "iconic trio."

K-pop and K-drama fans can’t get enough of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s recent group pictures

When Eyemag, a fashion and cosmetic magazine based in South Korea, posted group pictures of BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK's Lisa, fans first felt the photos were edited. However, they soon realized that they were real and were elated about the trio being spotted together.

Some even called them the powerful trio of Celine and could not stop lavishing praise and compliments on the idol and actor for their impeccable fashion choices.

Kim Tae-hyung decked up fashionably in blue denim jeans and a black t-shirt, which he wore with a long overcoat. Meanwhile, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum enchanted fans, wearing a white shirt and a jacket, which he paired with striped shorts. Fans also talked about how stunning BLACKPINK’s Lisa looked in her cream tweed coat and matching skirt.

🍆 @Vholic_ Taehyung, Bogum and Lisa at Seoul Pop-up Event.



CELINE BOY V Taehyung, Bogum and Lisa at Seoul Pop-up Event. CELINE BOY V https://t.co/IvLD4mEcRO

바다와 하늘 💜|HAPPYLISADAY😺|~~Slow~~ @seaandskya | Photo call Event at Celine Pop up Store in The Hyundai Seoul.



"Celine Boy & girl V, LISA and Park Bogum"



#LISAXCELINE

#TAEHYUNGxCELINE WKorea| Photo call Event at Celine Pop up Store in The Hyundai Seoul."Celine Boy & girl V, LISA and Park Bogum" WKorea 🎥| Photo call Event at Celine Pop up Store in The Hyundai Seoul."Celine Boy & girl V, LISA and Park Bogum"#LISAXCELINE #TAEHYUNGxCELINE https://t.co/oa7rfCV5j3

macey @elegantjeonkoo celine doing god's work for putting taehyung, lisa, and bogum in one frame 🛐 celine doing god's work for putting taehyung, lisa, and bogum in one frame 🛐 https://t.co/NqBFWSdZF5

Unlike BLACKPINK’s Lisa who was announced as the brand ambassador for Celine in 2020, Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-hyung recently became global ambassadors for the brand. While Korean actor Park Bo-gum was announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury brand in November 2022, Kim Tae-hyung recently became the ambassador for Celine in March 2023.

V marked his collaboration debut with the brand by featuring on three separate magazine cover issues for the month of April for Elle Korea magazine. The idol also posted some pictures of himself wearing different Celine outfits on his social media account.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa were previously seen together at the 2022 Parish Fashion Week. They attended Celine Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection show. Even then, the pictures they took together went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

More about the trio

The BTS member recently became the brand ambassador for SimInvest, an app by one of the largest financial firms in Indonesia. He also recently went live on the South Korean media platform, Weverse, where he was joined by fellow BTS members j-hope and Jungkook.

Lisa is currently occupied with the ongoing Born Pink World Tour along with her fellow BLACKPINK members. She was recently seen at Incheon International Airport, where she was spotted dancing to Jisoo’s latest single Flower, and requesting fans to give her a lot of love.

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum recently signed with the agency THEBLACKLABEL after parting ways with his former agency Blossom Entertainment. The actor completed his mandatory military service in 2022 and now also has a personal Instagram account.

K-pop and K-drama fans wish to see more interactions and group photos of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, Park Bo-gum, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in the future.

