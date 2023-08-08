“The final weapon of BTS is coming”: ARMYs excited as Taehyung announces solo album Layover aiming for a September release date

On August 8, BTS’ Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, announced the news of his upcoming solo album, Layover, arriving on September 8 at 1 pm KST. ARMYs were surprised when BIG HIT MUSIC dropped an innovative teaser confirming the release of the Singularity singer’s debut solo project.

The teaser video opens with a parcel with "Layover" written on the purple and beige packaging and adorable pictures of Taehyung and his pet dog, Yeontan. A bunch of such parcels land outside people's doors like a lovely surprise.

In the next scene, the parcels magically multiply into more parcels with Layover written on them. The screen blacks out with the words "Layover" written in white font and "V" written in purple.

“Kim Taehyung, the final weapon of BTS is coming”, wrote @itsbtszone in response to the teaser announcement of V’s album.

BTS’ Taehyung will release five music videos as part of his debut solo album Layover

BTS’ Taehyung surprised ARMYs by announcing that he will be releasing his debut solo album Layover on September 8, a day before his beloved pet dog Yeontan’s birthday. For those unfamiliar, Yeontan, also known as Tannie, is the Stigma singer’s black-and-tan pomeranian, whom he adopted from an animal shelter a couple of years ago.

Since then, he has been a huge part of not just V’s life but also ARMYs’ lives, as fans are aware of how much the Inner Child singer loves Tannie.

BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement on Weverse, revealing that V's album will consist of six unique and wonderful tracks. The entertainment agency further revealed that five tracks will each have music videos, with the album consisting of a bonus track as well.

The artist's agency listed the tracks with a brief description of each song and requested that fans listen to them in the chronological order of their listing.

Rainy Day - Said to be the perfect song to tune into when it is pouring outside. BTS’ Taehyung’s husky vocals lend magic to this rainy-day special track. Blue - An old-school, vintage R&B song with a modern twist that will make the listeners swoon. Love Me Again - Another charming R&B track that aims to captivate listeners with its alluring vibe. Also, V’s signature baritone is the perfect icing on the track. Slow Dancing - The title track of the album. Its retro vibe will transport listeners to the 70s. The song promises a slow-burn and laidback aura. For Us - Another R&B feature on the album. It serves as an epilogue to BTS’ Taehyung’s album. Audiences are guaranteed to feel full with the stirring lyrics and vocals. Slow Dancing (piano version) (bonus track) - The piano version of the Slow Dancing track, will offer a different charm and add more value to the album overall.

The music videos will be revealed in due course. Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that V will make various appearances and conduct promotional interviews to promote his new album, Layover.

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to teaser and tracklist reveal for Layover

Unsurprisingly, BTS’ Taehyung’s fans are extremely excited about his debut solo album. Previously, it was revealed that the Christmas Tree singer has collaborated with ADOR’s CEO and New Jeans’ producer Min Hee-jin for the upcoming album.

Min Hee-jin revealed that she was initially surprised when she received an offer from V, but was happy to receive this offer of collaboration. The ADOR CEO has participated in all aspects of album-making, including music production, album design, choreography, and promotions.

The Sweet Night singer also confessed in a brief interview with Vogue Korea that his solo album will be very much him, yet different from everything he has done as a member of BTS.

ARMYs have taken to social media to share their reactions to Layover’s teaser and tracklist reveal.

The pre-orders for the album have already begun from August 8 at 11 am KST. More promotional material associated with Layover will be unveiled at a later date.