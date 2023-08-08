On August 7, 2023, the South Korean actor Park Seo-joon took to his official fancafe, where he addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding his alleged rude behavior toward Park Bo-young at the Concrete Utopia stage greetings held in Daegu, South Korea.

The Concrete Utopia movie centers around the survivors in a city that crumbled to ruins following a devastating earthquake, which destroyed all the concrete structures.

The next day, the topic of headbands comes up, but actually, I was sweating a lot while walking around the stage. There are fans who like lowered hair and fans who like raised hair, so today I had my hair up and it was easy to wipe off sweat, so I said I should go like this.

During the event, Park Bo-young offered Park Seo-joon a headband she received from one of her fans. As she gleefully offered it to Park Seo-joon, the actor touched his hair and seemingly declined the offer. As the video spread on the internet, fans claimed that it was embarrassing for the actress, and the actor should have accepted the headband instead of being rude to her.

Later on the same day, Park Seo-joon explained the story behind his behavior toward the actress and stated that it was nothing but a misunderstanding and it wasn't embarrassing for Park Bo-young as he thought the headband was hers.

There are a lot of people saying that they would be embarrassed to let Boyoung hold the headband, but I didn't think it was mine, and a fan of Boyoung gave it to her, so if I took it, I thought you might feel bad, so I didn't take it, but I think there was a misunderstanding

Park Seo-joon opens about the incidents that took place at Concrete Utopia stage greetings

Park Bo Young and Park Seo Joon at Concrete Utopia Stage Greetings in Daegu today

Park Seo-joon posted a clarification of his alleged rude behavior toward Park Bo-young on his official fan site, which can only be accessed by the members of the fancafe. The Itaewon Class actor took the opportunity to address the events that have caused concern among netizens. He expressed his worry that some fans might have been hurt by what happened at the event.

In his letter, Park Seo-joon began by sharing how he felt at the end of the day and stated:

"At first, I was so embarrassed and frustrated when I found out about this fact. I thought that the fans would be more upset than I was. I thought I had finished the day really well while looking at each of the letters I received yesterday, but when I woke up, it was noisy everywhere."

Park Seo-joon then carefully described the headband incident that took place at the aforementioned event, which sparked speculations about him being rude to Park Bo-young. The actor stated:

"I was sweating a lot while walking around the stage. There are fans who like lowered hair and fans who like raised hair, so today I had my hair up and it was easy to wipe off sweat, so I said I should go like this. In the morning, I sprayed a lot of spray to fix it. To a certain extent, I fixed it so that it didn't move even if I had a cap on. In that state, when I put something on my hair, my scalp hurts a lot."

Park Seo-joon described the reason why he declined the actress's hairband and even mentioned that his fans know he isn't shy to wear a hairband, as he has worn it many times before. The actor clarified that he didn't consider the hairband as his own gift but rather as something that belongs to Park Bo-young, and thus he didn't think she should feel embarrassed, as claimed by many netizens. Park Seo-joon stated:

"It's like an excuse, but don't you all know it? I'm good at things like that without any hesitation. There are a lot of people saying that they would be embarrassed to let Boyoung hold the headband, but I didn't think it was mine, and a fan of Boyoung gave it to her, so if I took it, I thought you might feel bad, so I didn't take it, but I think there was a misunderstanding."

Park Seo-joon also expressed regret for the other controversies related to his fan service, including the incident where a fan hugged him without consent and his unwillingness to do a face heart. The Itaewon Class actor expressed gratitude to his fans, acknowledging that they have given him the courage to face challenges. Concluding his apology, he encouraged fans to take care of themselves and conveyed his love for them. Park Seo-joon stated:

"I'm fine because you are here. I'm not afraid of anything if I have you. So I hope you don't get hurt by the noisy things. I think I'll be less uncomfortable if I say this. There are still many movie-related schedules left tomorrow. I will do my best again in a fun and enjoyable way. Because the time I spend with you is always precious. If there are people who come tomorrow, I hope that you take good care of water so that you don't get caught in the heat and carefully walk without getting hit by a lot of people. I love you."

Park Seo-joon also added that Park Bo-young reached out to him, explaining that she felt sorry about the recent incident. He replied not to feel bad and said "let's complete the rest of the schedule well."

As expected, Boyoung reached out to tell him she felt sorry about the issue.

After receiving the heartfelt letter from the actor, fans were elated to see that Park Seo-joon wasn't hurt, and everything was just an exaggeration of the event. Many felt that he didn't even have to release a statement regarding this as the matter wasn't even that big of an issue.

The upcoming film Concrete Utopia starring Park Bo-young and Park Seo-joon is slated to premiere on August 9, 2023.