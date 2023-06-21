On June 21, Park Seo-joon made his first official statement regarding his ongoing dating rumours with YouTuber Xooos, whose real name is Kim Soo-yeon, which made headlines on June 20. At the press conference for his upcoming film Concrete Utopia opposite Park Bo-young, the Itaewon Class star was quizzed about his recent dating news. The actor calmly replied that he heard of the news belatedly due to work commitments, and the first thought he had was that the general public is really interested in his personal life for this to become news.

Park Seo Joon Universe



"in my case, I feel a lot of pressure about opening up my private life. It's personal, so it's hard to say something. Rather, I hope you'll pay a lot of attention to this movie because it's the first schedule for Concrete Utopia" #ParkSeoJoon respond to the dating rumours

He expressed his gratitude for the attention he was receiving but admitted to feeling burdened, as this concerns his personal life, and that it will be difficult for him to particularly comment on his dating life. Instead, Park Seo-joon asked reporters and fans to focus on the first official scheduled event for the film, Concrete Utopia.

“I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.’ I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment.”

Park Seo-joon’s official statement goes viral as fans dig out more evidence of his alleged relationship with Xooos

Amidst Park Seo-joon’s own official statement regarding his relationship with YouTuber Xooos, fans are digging out more evidence of his alleged relationship. Shortly after the news went viral, a now-deleted photo of Park Seo-joon and Xooos with a bunch of their friends started doing the rounds on the internet.

It was first uploaded by Chanel designer Oleg Moscal but has now been deleted. The picture was taken in London last year, which hints that Park Seo-joon and Xooos have been dating for a year now and are well-acquainted with each other’s common friends.

Now, according to a report published by the Korean media outlet Korean Herald, the new couple in town was allegedly spotted wearing couple shoes. For those unversed, couple shoes are similar-style shoes that couples often wear to match their fashion together. It is something Korean couples do to showcase their love and companionship for each other.

Additionally, fans also noticed that the She Was Pretty actor’s closest friends, Hyun Tak and Peakboy, have also followed Xooos on Instagram. Fans also noticed the difference in Park Seo-joon’s reaction to his dating rumors with Xooos versus his previous linkups with popular K-drama actresses Park Min-young and Baek Jin-hee.

Park Seo-joon was embroiled in dating rumors with both of them, and both times the actor categorically denied the dating rumors, stating “Not true”. However, this time around, Park Seo-joon has not directly denied the dating allegations but instead requested that the media and fans grant him privacy when it comes to his dating life and instead gave an indirect confirmation.

ruby lee



WHO IS PARK SEO JOON DATING? 🤔

Her name is Kim Soo Yeon, known as Xooos, a South Korean youtuber and singer. She was born on 1994. She was spotted with Park Seo Joon in London. Many close friends of PSJ also followed her on Instagram (ex: peakboy, hyun taek)

Park Seo-joon’s agency shares its stance on the actor’s ongoing dating rumors with Xooos

kdrama diary



Park Seo Joon allegedly dating YouTuber Xooos (Hong Soo Yeon) #ParkSeoJoon 's agency responded that it's hard to confirm the fact because it's their artist's private life

On June 20, multiple Korean media outlets reported that popular K-drama actor Park Seo-joon is in a steady relationship with YouTuber Xooos, who also goes by her real name Kim Soo-yeon. An industry insider tipped off JTBC News with the dating news, and eventually, it was plastered all over social media.

According to the information published in the news report, the couple has already introduced each other to their close friends and enjoys going on dates just like a regular couple, which includes shared hobbies and their common love for exercising together.

His agency, Awesome ENT, gave a vague kind of response, neither confirming nor denying the dating rumors but instead saying that it is difficult to confirm as it concerns the artist’s private life.

“It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.”

Xooos’s agency, WAVY, similarly commented,

“It is difficult to confirm.”

Notably, Xooos is a content creator on YouTube and a singer who releases both song covers and original music as well. Born in 1994, she is currently 29 years old and boasts 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. The most-watched song cover on her channel is a cover of Charlie Puth‘s Light Switch, with 35 million views.

She has previously acted in the Kim Soo-hyun and IU-starrer drama The Producers under the stage name INA and also released two singles Rainbow and Love Doll. Additionally, she also appeared on JTBC‘s girl group survival reality show MIXNINE back in 2017. She released her first EP , Made In Heart, May 30, 2023. At present, she is occupied with her YouTube career.

