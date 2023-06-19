“He looks so free”: BTS’ Taehyung spotted enjoying Bruno Mars’ concert in Seoul with Wooga Squad besties Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik

BTS’ Taehyung and his Wooga Squad besties Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy attended Bruno Mars’ concert in Seoul over the weekend. Mars returned to Korea after almost a decade and Koreans, celebrities, and regular fans flocked in huge numbers to attend his star-studded concert at Jamsil Sports Complex Stadium in Seoul.

Dressed in a simple white tee with blue denim jeans, the BTS member was a visual treat for fans as he was spotted sporting his newly done golden blonde hair. Multiple fans who attended the concert spotted the singer vibing to the songs and also having a good time with his friends.

ARMYs were happy to see BTS’ Taehyung having a stress-free time with his closest friends. They were also relieved to see that he was taking time out to enjoy concerts with his friends despite his busy schedule. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the same and shared videos of the singer vibing to Bruno Mars' songs at the concert with one person even saying:

USER IS KTH1 READY 🎶 @kth1_coming Kim Taehyung enjoying Bruno Mars concert in SK with his Wooga hyungs Seojoon and Hyungsik ♡ he look so free~



Kim Taehyung enjoying Bruno Mars concert in SK with his Wooga hyungs Seojoon and Hyungsik ♡ he look so free~ https://t.co/UPstVMfiJ0

BTS’ Taehyung reunites with his Wooga Squad after Jinny’s Kitchen at Bruno Mars’ concert

Taehyungloveyou @Wiintterbee Taehyung News Brasil @kthnewsbr É O WOOGA | Peakboy, Hyungsik, Seojoon e Taehyung curtindo o show do Bruno Mars. É O WOOGA | Peakboy, Hyungsik, Seojoon e Taehyung curtindo o show do Bruno Mars. https://t.co/b3K5DKxkoT Yes!! Peakboy was also next to "Taehyung" Seojoon and Hyungshik Wooga Squad having fun to the sound of Bruno Mars twitter.com/kthnewsbr/stat… Yes!! Peakboy was also next to "Taehyung" Seojoon and Hyungshik Wooga Squad having fun to the sound of Bruno Mars twitter.com/kthnewsbr/stat…

Notably, BTS’ Taehyung reunited with his Wooga Squad members after completing their recent project together - Jinny’s Kitchen. The popular food-based variety show is a spin-off of the network’s popular show Youn’s Kitchen which was headed by Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung. It was extensively shot in Bacalar, Mexico, and focused on selling Korean street food to curious Mexican customers. Jinny's Kitchen starred Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, and the Singularity singer.

The final episode aired on April 28, 2023, after a successful run for almost three months. Now almost two months after the finale, the Sweet Night singer reunited with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy at Bruno Mars’ weekend concert. He was seen grooving to the songs and having a good time. Although fans missed Choi Woo-sik, they were happy to see BTS’ Taehyung hang out with other Wooga Squad members.

The Hwarang actors were seen reacting to Bruno Mars’ limited use of Korean to hype up the audiences and jamming to it. Also based on certain videos making the rounds on social media, BTS’ Taehyung reunited with his bandmate RM at Bruno Mars’ after party. Notably, RM was at the concert as well but was not seated with the Sweet Night singer.

SK POP @SKPopCulture

#BTSV / Kim Taehyung was spotted with Park Seojoon enjoying the Bruno Mars concert in Seoul! 📸✨ #BTSV / Kim Taehyung was spotted with Park Seojoon enjoying the Bruno Mars concert in Seoul!😍 ✨ https://t.co/pXsJjfyEFG

. @disneysashley more of taehyung at the bruno mars concert tonight! more of taehyung at the bruno mars concert tonight! https://t.co/HbwzXaxIJN

Rifahᵗʰᵛ 🐯🌸 @Rifahthv

They also have same brand Lollipop in their hand! Are they confirming their relationship?

New rumour rising that Idol Kim Taehyung and Marvel actor Park Seojoon dating! This newly lovebirds seen looking at eo while Bruno Mars sang his song "Marry you" 🥰They also have same brand Lollipop in their hand! Are they confirming their relationship? New rumour rising that Idol Kim Taehyung and Marvel actor Park Seojoon dating! This newly lovebirds seen looking at eo while Bruno Mars sang his song "Marry you" 🥰They also have same brand Lollipop in their hand! Are they confirming their relationship?👀https://t.co/VdgfMaocra

^^ @willynyyn Taehyung at Bruno Mars concert my baby Taehyung at Bruno Mars concert my baby😭😭 https://t.co/XFG6MRCDsf

^^ @willynyyn taehyung at bruno mars concert looking so fine and happy 🥹🥹 taehyung at bruno mars concert looking so fine and happy 🥹🥹 https://t.co/SXP3Mzg6yf

^^ @willynyyn i guess taehyung (?) and namjoon were at the bruno mars after party i guess taehyung (?) and namjoon were at the bruno mars after party https://t.co/Qg43HX4ZJZ

BTS’ Taehyung became friends with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik via the KBS drama Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth. It is a sageuk-friendship drama that boasts an ensemble cast and a gripping storyline.

The actors kept in touch and eventually, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik introduced BTS’ Taehyung to Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy and thus formed Wooga Squad. Over the years, the five of them hung out together, took several trips, celebrated birthdays and festivals, collaborated on making music, and even participated in variety shows.

BTS’ Taehyung is currently prepping for the release of his solo album

SK POP @SKPopCulture



Appa Taetae later came live with Tannie and a better view of his caramel blond hair, for a short chat with Armys!



TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET

#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest 🗨️ #BTSV / Kim Taehyung reveals his inspiration for KTH1 / VOLO (V Solo Album) at the #SimInvestxV fanmeet!Appa Taetae later came live with Tannie and a better view of his caramel blond hair, for a short chat with Armys!TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET 🗨️#BTSV / Kim Taehyung reveals his inspiration for KTH1 / VOLO (V Solo Album) at the #SimInvestxV fanmeet!🐯🐶Appa Taetae later came live with Tannie and a better view of his caramel blond hair, for a short chat with Armys!💜TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest https://t.co/xdbcthWYvp

BTS member Taehyung is currently busy with his solo work, particularly his solo album which is slated to release by the end of the year. So far, five Bangtan members have released their solo albums - J-hope (Jack in the Box), Jin (The Astronaut), RM (Indigo), Jimin (FACE), and SUGA (D-DAY). Jungkook is slated to debut his solo album on July 14, 2023, and for now, The Christmas Tree singer is slated to release in the fourth quarter of the year - sometime between October-December.

The talented idol dropped a major hint regarding his solo album at his recent Siminvest Fanmeeting in Seoul, wherein he revealed that being on a tour gives him inspiration. Additionally, he shared that winters really inspire him as his birthday falls around the time of Christmas and serves as a musical boost for him. More details will be revealed in due course of time.

