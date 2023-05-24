"Kim Tae-hyung is timeless": BTS member stuns fans with his Instagram post

On May 22, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung took to his Instagram account to share photos from the recent Celine dinner party which was held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

The Christmas Tree singer was invited to the brand's event as he was recently appointed as the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house. The idol sported a Celine outfit and was seen in a black collarless jacket and faux bow. The idol completed his look by wearing a black shirt, pants, and matching shoes. The outfit was designed by Hedi Slimane and was part of the Celine Mens RTW fall 2023 collection.

Kim Tae-hyung shared five pictures from the event, two pictures featured him and the other two saw him with his close friend and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The last picture showcased V, Park Bo-gum, Lisa, Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi and the American rapper Future. After V uploaded the post, fans went berserk and took to social media to share their thoughts about the same.

Fans can't get enough of BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's latest post

As soon as Kim Tae-hyung dropped the picture on his Instagram handle, it garnered over seven million likes in only three hours. Fans commented that the idol looked stunning in his outfit and started trending hashtags like BTSV, TAEHYUNGxCELINE, and TAEHYUNGXCANNES on Twitter. He also became the most searched person and celebrity worldwide after Celine's dinner party came to an end, according to Google Trends.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Tree singer was also spotted at the supermodel Naomi Campbell's birthday party on the same day he attended Celine's event. He was accompanied by BLACKPINK's Lisa, who donned a pin-striped suit from the Celine Winter 2023 collection.

When the idol arrived in Paris, he was also speculated to be on a date with BLACKPINK member Jennie. A French Journalist Taoualit Amar reported that he saw the duo together on the night of May 15 and even posted videos of the same on his social media accounts. The rumor has created a buzz among the K-pop community.

Kim Tae-hyung made history with his recent Instagram post and became the only person in history to have 10 million likes on every post on the platform. His latest posts garnered over a whopping 10 million likes in 10 hours and 41 minutes.

More about BTS' Kim Tae-hyung

Kim Tae-hyung has been working on his upcoming solo debut album. Meanwhile, the idol recently attended the VIP premiere of Dream and was accompanied by fellow BTS member Jungkook. He was invited to the event by Park Seo-joon, who was one of the protagonists of the film.

He is also set to attend the upcoming solo fan meeting in collaboration with the Indonesia mutual funds platform SimInvest. The fan meeting will be held in June and the idol will be accompanied by rookie K-pop group SECRET NUMBER, who will perform at the event.

V is reportedly set to release his solo album in the second half of 2023 and fans await an official confirmation about the same.

