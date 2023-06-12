BTS’ Taehyung took over Top 5 Twitter Worldwide trends with his Siminvest fanmeet conducted recently

On June 11, BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, attended Siminvest’s fan meeting, marking his first in-person fan meeting in three years. For those unversed, on March 1, the Singularity singer surprised fans by announcing that he has now become the brand ambassador for Indonesia’s biggest financing advisory firm, SimInvest. They also released their first-ever commercial featuring the BTS singer a couple of months ago, earning a great response from fans worldwide.

The Christmas Tree singer’s first-ever fan meet with Siminvest was a massive success, with fans greeting BTS’ Taehyung with loud cheers and applause from the time he stepped out of the car to him being on stage.

Unsurprisingly, he became a hot topic of discussion online as he occupied all the top 5 Twitter trends Worldwide: “SiminvestXV”, “SiminvestivalgoestoKorea”, “TaehyungXSiminvest”, “SiminvestivalwithVsoon” and “Taehyung Siminvest Fanmeet”.

On June 11, BTS’ Taehyung made a smashing appearance at his debut appearance at the Siminvest fan meet organized by the brand itself at SJ Kunsthalle in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. In March, thousands of ARMYs registered for the fan meet event, but only 80 lucky winners won the golden chance to attend the fan meet. A few excited fans had invested up to ₩ 1.2 billion for the rare opportunity to meet the idol.

The singer flaunted his beautiful blonde hair as he entered through the main entrance to greet the legions of fans waiting for him and entertain them with his various charms. BTS’ Taehyung’s star appearance at the Siminvest event occupied the entire top 5 of Twitter trends worldwide, with “Siminvest X V” leading the trend.

Additionally, his pictures also trended on China’s biggest social media platform Weibo’s Hot Search section, earning praise from fans for his lavish entrance. The BTS singer’s appearance at his fan meet event caused excitement amongst fans, who took to social media to share their reactions.

The event was also attended by some members of Siminvest’s management and the Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea, Gandi Sulistiyanto. He also answered some burning questions from the host and ARMYs and expressed his desire to meet Indonesian ARMYs, sample local cuisine. He also spoke a bit in Indonesian, much to the fans’ delight.

In fact, MC Jang Hansol also showered praise on BTS’ Taehyung, revealing that the idol made him feel at ease and that his friendly demeanor was heartwarming to see.

BTS’ Taehyung was spotted at the Incheon airport on June 12

BTS’ Taehyung was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport on June 12, going somewhere overseas for filming. Since his return from Paris, where he was representing the French luxury brand CELINE at various events, he has been constantly on the move.

A couple of days ago, he went to Mexico for some personal business and returned to Korea, where he attended the Siminvest fan meeting event. On June 12, a day after the fan meeting event, he was spotted flying out of the country yet again.

The Sweet Night singer has dyed his hair blonde, and fans believe he is preparing for the release of his debut solo album, tentatively titled KHT1, which is reportedly slated to release sometime in the fourth quarter of the year (October-November-December).

If confirmed, he will be the seventh and final member to release a solo album. J-hope was the first member to release his solo album Jack in the Box in July last year, followed by Jin with The Astronaut, RM with Indigo, Jimin with FACE, and SUGA with D-DAY.

Jungkook is reported to be the next member to release his debut solo album in July, followed by BTS’ Taehyung. More details regarding his solo album are awaited and will be revealed in due course.

