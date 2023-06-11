On June 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung finally attended his much-anticipated first-ever solo fan meeting held in Seoul, South Korea, in collaboration with SimInvest. The idol also unveiled his blonde hair at the fan meeting, sending the fans into a frenzy.

In March, the largest conglomerate in Indonesia, Sinarmas Sekuritas, declared Kim Tae-hyung the international ambassador for their mutual-funds application, SimInvest.

In his first-ever solo fan meeting, BTS' V greeted his fans with a shy smile and looked charming. He talked about many things, including his dreams, aspirations, and details about his upcoming album. He revealed that the winter season has been the inspiration behind his upcoming album.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide



These days? When I work on songs, I feel the emotions from when I was on tour

I also get inspiration from weather

: Winter especially Q. Where do you get inspiration from, V?These days? When I work on songs, I feel the emotions from when I was on tourI also get inspiration from weather: Winter especially Q. Where do you get inspiration from, V? 🐻 These days? When I work on songs, I feel the emotions from when I was on tour 🐻 I also get inspiration from weather 🐻: Winter especially

When fans got to know about the idol's inspiration, they took to social media and said that the singer's "winter album is coming."

Fans are excited for Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming album

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts



Taehyung said when he’s working on his songs, he gets inspiration from the weather and seasons. Especially winter. Taehyung said when he’s working on his songs, he gets inspiration from the weather and seasons. Especially winter. ❄️https://t.co/gDPxwQwQqj

At the SimInvest fan meeting, when someone asked about what really inspired Kim Tae-hyung for his upcoming album, he replied that when he worked on his songs, he felt the emotions from his tour and got a lot of inspiration from the weather and seasons, especially the winter season.

The moment BTS' V mentioned the winter season, fans were more or less convinced that his upcoming album would arrive in the winter. It's not a hidden fact among fans that the idol loves the winter season and has composed many songs about the aforementioned season, including WinterBear and Christmas Tree. Fans are elated to hear about the minute details about his upcoming album and wish that they will get to hear his songs soon.

Many fans also believe that his upcoming solo album will be a hit and will surely break many records and top the music charts. Fans also speculated that Kim Tae-hyung may release his album in December, which is his birthday month.

ᴠᴏʟᴏ🌈 @V_Mixtape TAE GUIDE @taeguide Taehyung said his album is heavily related to the weather Taehyung said his album is heavily related to the weather Romanticism. In one word, that's how taehyung writes always. Moon, earth, stars, snow, rain, trees, roses... That's romanticism, it's heavily inspired by nature and extremely emotional. twitter.com/taeguide/statu… Romanticism. In one word, that's how taehyung writes always. Moon, earth, stars, snow, rain, trees, roses... That's romanticism, it's heavily inspired by nature and extremely emotional. twitter.com/taeguide/statu…

Stream For Taehyung @streamfortae Taehyung said he gets inspiration from weather and seasons when writing songs. Imagine his upcoming album having songs for summer, spring, autumn, and winter. Songs for when it's raining, snowing, or when the sun is out. An album you can listen to all year round 🥹 Taehyung said he gets inspiration from weather and seasons when writing songs. Imagine his upcoming album having songs for summer, spring, autumn, and winter. Songs for when it's raining, snowing, or when the sun is out. An album you can listen to all year round 🥹 https://t.co/pFcUFiocDh

sara | TAKE TWO💜 @winteryvoo twitter.com/KTH_Facts/stat… KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts



Taehyung said when he’s working on his songs, he gets inspiration from the weather and seasons. Especially winter. Taehyung said when he’s working on his songs, he gets inspiration from the weather and seasons. Especially winter. ❄️https://t.co/gDPxwQwQqj Snow Flower and Christmas Tree his winter themed songs were so good, can't wait for KTH1 Snow Flower and Christmas Tree his winter themed songs were so good, can't wait for KTH1🔥 twitter.com/KTH_Facts/stat…

Taehyungloveyou @Wiintterbee you don't seem to mind favorable dates...This shows that you will release it for the Love of Art 🧡 @KTH_Facts even if you decide to release your album in the winter I'll be here supporting youyou don't seem to mind favorable dates...This shows that you will release it for the Love of Art 🧡 @KTH_Facts even if you decide to release your album in the winter I'll be here supporting you✌️ you don't seem to mind favorable dates...This shows that you will release it for the Love of Art 🧡

moon⁷ Festa¹⁰💜 @ninisstars christa⁷ 🏳️‍🌈💜 TAKE TWO @ryuminating "We know you're preparing your solo album lately. Where do you get your inspiration?"

My feelings are influenced a lot by the weather and seasons, so I get inspiration there. "We know you're preparing your solo album lately. Where do you get your inspiration?"My feelings are influenced a lot by the weather and seasons, so I get inspiration there. 👤 "We know you're preparing your solo album lately. Where do you get your inspiration?"🐯 My feelings are influenced a lot by the weather and seasons, so I get inspiration there. kth1 is going to be such a beautiful album twitter.com/ryuminating/st… kth1 is going to be such a beautiful album twitter.com/ryuminating/st…

Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 @btstaendard @BTS_twt



@ryuminating Kim Taehyung was asked about his solo album and said that his album was greatly influenced by the weather and that he loves winter sm!! omg!! @ryuminating Kim Taehyung was asked about his solo album and said that his album was greatly influenced by the weather and that he loves winter sm!! omg!! 💜 @BTS_twt https://t.co/ZtoLz86J4I

Only V👨‍🍳✌💜 @myVestyTae Or is he hinting that he will release it in the winter? I'm soooooo excited for KTH1 @taeguide Ohhhh myyyyyyy is his album name gonna be 'winter'Or is he hinting that he will release it in the winter? I'm soooooo excited for KTH1 @taeguide Ohhhh myyyyyyy is his album name gonna be 'winter'🔥 Or is he hinting that he will release it in the winter? I'm soooooo excited for KTH1💜

Meanwhile, at the aforementioned fan meet, Kim Tae-hyung was complimented by the fans for his new look, which reminded him of his Dynamite look, where he had blonde hair. The idol appeared at the event wearing Jacquemus' blazer with Zara's tank top underneath it. He complemented his look with a pair of CELINE Charcoal denims jeans and black shoes.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact This is how taehyung looks in real life, he’s glowing! He belongs in fairytale This is how taehyung looks in real life, he’s glowing! He belongs in fairytale https://t.co/Vjeh4AUR12

At the SimInvest event, he also talked about his dreams, stating that he has had the dream of becoming a singer since a young age. He stated:

"Since I was around 12 years old, my dream was to be a singer. This is why I like being on a stage always and I have lived by the words I want to be a singer"

At the aforementioned event, crowds of fans were eagerly waiting for his arrival outside the venue.

Many fans were seen sobbing in each other's arms after watching BTS' V. The 80 lucky fans got the chance to see the idol in real life after investing over $13 billion IDR in the SimInvest app and signing themselves up on the Fansite application. Among the 80 winners, the 10 winners who invested the most were men.

At the event, Kim Tae-hyung also learned how to say I Love You in the Indonesian language so that he could give back the love to his Indonesian fans and spend a good time with them.

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung and Jin came live on Weverse recently

As he concluded the SimInvest fan meeting, he went live on the South Korean social media application Weverse, where he interacted with his fans and talked a lot with them. He came live with Yeontan and played with him as well. Jin also joined the members live, where he left a lot of comments and requested fans to sing a song.

Fans were elated to see Jin and V's interaction after a long time. In other news, the idol has also been occupied with the promotional activities of CELINE after becoming one of its global ambassadors.

Poll : 0 votes