“So shy and adorable”: Fans go gaga over BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung at the SimInvest fan meeting

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jun 11, 2023 09:58 GMT
BTS
BTS' Kim Tae-hyung stuns fans at the SimInvest fan meeting (Images via Twitter/BTSARMYcasa)

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, wrapped up his much-awaited fan meeting with SimInvest on June 11, 2023, but not before leaving the ARMY fandom in chaos. The fan meeting marked a significant moment in the 27-year-old singer’s career since it was the first meeting that the idol had in more than three years.

The septet stopped holding in-person fan meets several years ago as they needed to focus on their promotional activities while at the peak of their careers.

Fans trended #SimInvestxV and TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET as soon as the first round of images and videos were posted on Twitter by people attending the meet. Fans found many adorable things, such as a fan-project ad for the Christmas Tree singer’s tenth anniversary with BTS and the loud cheers when the idol stepped out of the vehicle to enter the venue.

Taehyung is so cute - he was so shy and adorable today TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV https://t.co/g3EJKNn7lE

Fans react to BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung saying he participated in directing the SimInvest ad and misses the members

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung stunned fans with his newly dyed hair and a crisp suit at the SimInvest fan meeting held on June 11, 2023. The fan meeting was first announced in a press conference in March. Since then, the ARMY fandom has waited with bated breath to see the Christmas Tree singer hold his first-ever solo fan meeting.

Look at taehyung ,he is looking so beautiful 🥺💜TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxVhttps://t.co/eLgMM0vVp8

SimInvest is one of Indonesia’s biggest financing firms. The company announced BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung as the brand ambassador in March and instantly made headlines globally. The Christmas Tree singer also trended a day before the fan meet as fans gushed over him in anticipation.

On June 11, 2023, BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung went viral for the much-awaited fan meet. Videos and pictures from the event spread like wildfire online. In some moments captured by lucky fans who attended the event, the Christmas Tree singer mentioned that he missed his members. He also shared that he participated in the “overall directing” of his viral advertisement for SimInvest. The audience cheered loudly as soon as the idol mentioned it.

Take a look at the many moments captured by fans and the internet’s reaction to them below:

Taehyung 10th Anniversary Bus right in front of his fanmeet 😭😍TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET #SimInvestxVhttps://t.co/FDfur2DJC4
Talking about Siminvest 🐯: The special reason is, I also participated in the overall directing of the ad. I personally participated in order to express my feelings better.#SimInvestxV https://t.co/KkfRG5Nc11
"I really miss the members "- #KimTaehyung My baby 😭TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV #BTSVhttps://t.co/Yq2SXeNGbJ
It wasn't planned, but this absolutely made my ENTIRE holiday!!! 3 seconds of ecstacy let me cryyy!!!😭😭😭#SimInvestxV https://t.co/J36YH4Dnz6
he's the most prettiest to exist TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET#TAEHYUNGxSIMINVEST #SimInvestxV https://t.co/bqqNokNcN2
taetae is such a cute teddy bear 😭TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest#SimInvestxV https://t.co/rnDfCi9jFq
Taehyung with Siminvest brand team #SimInvestxV https://t.co/iunGl8QEsw
MY BABY OMFG HE LOOKS SOO FINE 😭😭 I CAN'T I CAN'T TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET #TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxVhttps://t.co/qe1PShkxiw
Blonde taehyung twitter.com/BTSARMYcasa/st…
Kim Taehyung waving to Armys outside the fanmeet venue in the most adorable way, Taetae so cute 😚 thank you for today Taehyung!TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest#SimInvestxVhttps://t.co/3kK1IFBGEg
TAEHYUNG IS SO ETHEREAL PRINCE CHARMING GORGEOUS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN IN THIS WORLD 🤍✨TAEHYUNG SIMINVEST FANMEET#TAEHYUNGxSimInvest #SimInvestxV #Taehyung #BTSV https://t.co/FiFU3dUQ53

Fans await BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's solo debut

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung recently gave fans a glimpse of the music he is currently working on. Titled Maybe, the singer previewed a bit of his solo track on a Weverse live stream held on April 12.

Since branching out for solo activities, five members, RM (Indigo), Jin (The Astronaut), SUGA (D-DAY), j-hope (Jack in the Box, on the street), and Jimin (FACE), have already made their solo debuts. An earlier report by a South Korean news outlet shared that Jung Kook and V would be releasing their albums in late 2023.

taehyung's unreleased song called 'maybe'https://t.co/NRmo1doINJ

A new report by Sports Chosun stated that Jung Kook would make his solo debut on July 14. Once the youngest makes his solo debut, only V will remain.

Considering that the agency and members have repeatedly mentioned reuniting in 2025 and the minimum 18-month conscription that the Christmas Tree singer would have to undergo, speculations of the singer making his solo debut this year continue to rise.

Edited by Dev Sharma
