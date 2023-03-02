“My villain origin story”: SimInvest teases solo fan meeting with BTS’ V, creates chaos in the ARMY fandom

SimInvest, Indonesia’s biggest financing advisory firm, shared that they are in discussions with BIGHIT MUSIC to organize a solo fan meeting of BTS’ V.
For the unversed, the Indonesian company announced V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, as their new brand ambassador on March 1. At the SimInvest New International Brand Ambassador Launch, President Commissioner of Sinarmus Sekuritas shared that the company was planning to hold a fan meeting with its new ambassador.
If things fall in line, the SimInvest fan meeting will be the first for any BTS member in a while. It has been years since the Butter singers have held a fan meet - an event with a handful of lucky fans who get to spend a fun time with their favorite idols and watch them engage with each other in a close space.
Getting a chance to attend BTS' V's fan meeting will be competitive and fans have already begun dreading it. Many have also given up and started sharing memes on Twitter, expressing their feelings towards potentially not being able to see the 30-year-old live.
Leading Indonesian finance company in talks with HYBE to set up a fan meeting with BTS’ V
Participating and being accepted into a K-pop idol's fan meeting is extremely tough. Even though the industry has shifted face-to-face meets with online video calls, the criteria remains the same. Fans often go all-out by buying hundreds of physical albums, just to increase their chances of getting selected.
The latest news of a potential fan meeting of BTS’ V has opened a floodgate of chaos in the ARMY fandom. On March 1, a clip from the New Ambassador Launch of SimInvest went viral as the panelists mentioned that they were planning to get the singer, their latest brand ambassador, on board to conduct a solo fan meeting in South Korea in June 2023.
To witness a BTS member get back into fan meetings is an exceptional moment for fans since the Butter group stopped holding them years ago. The potential SimInvest event sent ARMYs into a frenzy as they couldn’t stop themselves from expressing both their happiness and frustration.
Check out how fans reacted to the news of BTS’ V holding a fan meeting with SimInvest:
Fan meetings also include having a few minutes of talks with all the members individually, getting to hold hands, and watching the artists autograph albums for them in front of their eyes. Such events have been the go-to programs for K-pop fans to meet their idols.
Meanwhile, the previous ambassador for SimInvest was A-list Korean actor Hyun Bin. As soon as ARMYs noticed it, they began praising the Singularity singer for bagging the new ambassador role.
As expected, BTS’ V's commercial for SimInvest is also going viral. The idol's various personality showcases in the video have ARMYs gushing about him on the internet non-stop.
On the other hand, BTS’ V is currently seen on the travel-cooking variety show Seojin’s, also known as Jinny’s Kitchen. It is the first time the singer has been a part of a program, solo.
He is joined by his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, alongside Lee Seo-jin and Jung Yu-mi.
The show premiered on February 24 and releases a new episode every Friday.