Russian TikToker leaves fans livid after making racist gestures towards ATEEZ at fan meet

K-pop group ATEEZ (Image via Instagram/@ateez_official_)
Shania Carol Gideon
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 22, 2021 04:13 PM IST
At a recent ATEEZ fan meeting, Russian TikTokerer Alina Sharanova was thrust into the limelight for her inappropriate behavior and racist remarks towards the K-pop group. She allegedly mocked the idols for their English speaking abilities.

while talking to mingi1st pic: “WELL HELLO NOWdid you revise your english?” 2nd pic doesn’t need to translation https://t.co/Z4ARtGBusm

Sharanova moved to South Korea some time ago and gained popularity covering K-pop dances and making other related K-pop content. She has about 124,000 followers on TikTok (@just_2alina) and was applauded for her dancing abilities.

seriously fgs it is always this kind of "so-called fan" who gets to win the fansign some more to be able to meet ateez in such an inappropriate way 💆🏻‍♀️ twitter.com/hjshyper/statu…

Enraged ATEEZ fans storm social media

Fan meets by this K-pop group are rare. Hence, fans wanted to make the best of their time with their idols. Only 30 spots were open for the meet and greet. What should have been a heartwarming interaction turned into a scandal because of Sharanova's words and actions.

Atinys (ATEEZ fans) vented their frustration on Twitter about the Russian influencer's actions.

@babieteez She should knw better she's an adult what she was saying to them was not okay . If She knew why did she say it when knwing damn well it's going to hurt them .
there are atinys around the world that don't even get a chance to meet ateez or go to fansigns, but they still love n appreciate Ateez so much. Then there are "fans" who arent even worthy of so much so breathing near Ateez, but r very freely going to fansigns n mistreating ateez
@RubinaRai20 @Tiny_Alys @HONGSMINGKI She is supposedly a Kpop cover dancer and she went to ateez fan meet and disrespected them and she was saying bad things to them
@babieteez This is so horrible omg how does she consider herself an atiny? Like girl u are suppose to support and respect them
her socials that are not reported yet just in case https://t.co/nIed2H7UkE
@babieteez Fans need to know their limit. Just because you’ve been a fan for a long time doesnt mean you’re friends with them smh. It doesn’t give you the pass to say anything you want.
Sharanova tried to plug her dance videos to the K-pop group in her video at the event. However, the group was busy meeting fans, so they didn't notice her. This made Sharanova quite irritated.

She later went live on Instagram and uploaded a TikTok video where she made racist gestures (slanted eye movement). Sharanova also stated that she found San's eyes bigger than she expected. She went on to say:

"Why are you waving mingi, you should spend your time by learning English and what the word flower means."
written in purple: why are you waving mingi, you should spend your time by learning english and what the word “flower” means” https://t.co/4QT3m7HO96
imitating san’s eye shape and saying “i was really surprised how big his eyes were and that he even has eyes” https://t.co/svxATIiZiP

Sharanova apologizes on Twitter

After Atinys blew up all social media discussing the insult to the group, Sharanova published an apology on Twitter addressing all K-pop enthusiasts and fans. After the fan meet, she claimed to be 'over-enthusiastic' and 'overwhelmed.' Sharanova didn't think a hand gesture would cause a problem.

Just_2a @kqent https://t.co/FkCU06LPdj

She apologized to all Korean netizens and K-pop fans for her rude behavior. Sharanova promised never to repeat her mistake. She also apologized to individual members of the group.

Edited by Srijan Sen
