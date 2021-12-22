Russian TikToker leaves fans livid after making racist gestures towards ATEEZ at fan meet

At a recent ATEEZ fan meeting, Russian TikTokerer Alina Sharanova was thrust into the limelight for her inappropriate behavior and racist remarks towards the K-pop group. She allegedly mocked the idols for their English speaking abilities.
Sharanova moved to South Korea some time ago and gained popularity covering K-pop dances and making other related K-pop content. She has about 124,000 followers on TikTok (@just_2alina) and was applauded for her dancing abilities.
Enraged ATEEZ fans storm social media
Fan meets by this K-pop group are rare. Hence, fans wanted to make the best of their time with their idols. Only 30 spots were open for the meet and greet. What should have been a heartwarming interaction turned into a scandal because of Sharanova's words and actions.
Atinys (ATEEZ fans) vented their frustration on Twitter about the Russian influencer's actions.
Sharanova tried to plug her dance videos to the K-pop group in her video at the event. However, the group was busy meeting fans, so they didn't notice her. This made Sharanova quite irritated.
She later went live on Instagram and uploaded a TikTok video where she made racist gestures (slanted eye movement). Sharanova also stated that she found San's eyes bigger than she expected. She went on to say:
"Why are you waving mingi, you should spend your time by learning English and what the word flower means."
Sharanova apologizes on Twitter
After Atinys blew up all social media discussing the insult to the group, Sharanova published an apology on Twitter addressing all K-pop enthusiasts and fans. After the fan meet, she claimed to be 'over-enthusiastic' and 'overwhelmed.' Sharanova didn't think a hand gesture would cause a problem.
She apologized to all Korean netizens and K-pop fans for her rude behavior. Sharanova promised never to repeat her mistake. She also apologized to individual members of the group.