"Most Handsome Man in the World 2023": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung selected as the Top Face Genius by Marie Claire

On May 13, 2023, Marie Claire Hong Kong declared BTS' Kim Tae-hyung the Top Face Genius among the list of eight other Korean actors for the Top 9 Male Star Face Geniuses in K-dramas. The poll was conducted by the Rankingoo website.

The Winter Bear singer is followed by many other Korean actors, including ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Hwang Min-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Ahn Hyo-seop, Rowoon, and others.

Since its inception in 1990, Marie Claire Hong Kong has emerged as the ultimate destination for sophisticated and fashion-forward women in Hong Kong. It offers cutting-edge fashion and beauty articles, along with enlightening global stories, making it the preferred choice for discerning and contemporary Hong Kong women.

As soon as fans heard about the latest feat achieved by BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, they took to social media to express their excitement, and one user tweeted:

Fans are proud of Kim Tae-hyung and his latest achievement

As soon as fans heard about Kim Tae-hyung being the Top Genius Face among the eight other K-drama actors, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to pen down the number of times he has been crowned with the title of the World's Most Handsome Man. Even Marie Claire Hong Kong magazine has stated that he has flower-like features and has been a regular patron of the most handsome man in the world at present. They wrote the following for Kim Tae-hyung:

"As a regular patron of the 'Top 100 Most Handsome Men in the World,' BTS's V showcases his flower-boy visuals and exudes a unique charm as both a singer and an actor."

Kim Taehyung has also been crowned the top choice for the "Face of K-POP idol people most desire to be." This poll was conducted on the Danmee website from May 18 to 25. V emerged victorious with a remarkable 1,846 votes, accounting for 22.61% of the total votes cast.

Subsequenty, in the polls conducted by PEOPLE's VOTE from December 5, 2022, to March 31, 2023, he emerged as the champion in three categories: Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World 2022, Most Handsome Actor in the World 2022, and Most Handsome Male Singer in the World 2022.

In the other polls conducted by the Rankingoo website, the idol secured the top position among the most handsome Korean celebrities in their 20s, as voted by fans who consider them 'face geniuses.' This poll, held in March, garnered the opinions of around 1,765 female participants spanning various age groups, including teenagers up to those in their 50s.

Recently, he has been recognized by the Indian media, Jagran TV, who havehonoredd him with the title of World's Most Handsome Man in 2023. Fans have been elated to see BTS member Kim Tae-hyung getting recognized by media outlets worldwide.

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung has returned to South Korea

The idol has finally returned to South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule in Paris, where he was spotted attending Celine's dinner party and Naomi Camphbell's birthday party alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum. The idol has been going viral on social media as Celine Boy V since he was announced as the global ambassador for French luxury fashion house CELINE.

He is set to attend his first-ever solo fan meeting, which has been organized in collaboration with an Indonesian app called SimInvest, for which he has been selected as their international ambassador. He will be accompanied by the rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER, who will deliver a performance.

Kim Tae-hyung is reportedly set to release his debut solo album in the second half of 2023.

