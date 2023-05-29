"Jazz album incoming": ARMYs react to BTS' Kim Tae-hyung 's recent inspiration

On May 29, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung interacted with fans on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he answered questions from fans. One ARMY member asked the idol about the source of his recent inspiration. In response to the fan's inquiry, V provided a rather unconventional answer. He wrote:

"mosquito came into my room"

As fans read his response, they had mixed reactions to it. One fan also pointed out how in 2020, he conducted a live brodcast playing Jazz music, during which an ARMY member commented that the sound resembled that of a mosquito.

Consequently, fans inferred that he claims to draw inspiration from Jazz and currently working on his music which he will draw inspiration from aforementioned music genre or consists of the that kind of song.

🗝 to the Magic Shop⁷ @KeyToMagicShop

So he's probably saying he is getting inspiration from jazz 미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?



mosquito came into my room [230529 V Weverse Comment]taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?mosquito came into my room [230529 V Weverse Comment]💜 taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?🐯 mosquito came into my room https://t.co/JmuDT66EtW If you don't know, in 2020 he did a live where he played Jazz music and a ARMY commented that it would Sound like a mosquito.So he's probably saying he is getting inspiration from jazz twitter.com/miiniyoongs/st… If you don't know, in 2020 he did a live where he played Jazz music and a ARMY commented that it would Sound like a mosquito.So he's probably saying he is getting inspiration from jazz twitter.com/miiniyoongs/st…

After reading his response, one fan tweeted:

ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung hilarious

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?



mosquito came into my room [230529 V Weverse Comment]taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?mosquito came into my room [230529 V Weverse Comment]💜 taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?🐯 mosquito came into my room https://t.co/JmuDT66EtW

When ARMYs saw Kim Tae-hyung's response, their reactions varied. Some fans appreciated his authenticity, while others felt he was being lighthearted. Many fans made witty remarks, suggesting that his upcoming solo album might feature mosquito sounds, while others connected it to his 2020 Weverse live session, where a fan mentioned that jazz music resembles the buzzing of a mosquito. Consequently, they are expecting something unique from him.

It is worth mentioning that fans are embracing Kim Tae-hyung's response in a positive and supportive manner. The idol also went live on Weverse, interacting with ARMYs. Let's take a look at how fans are responding to his recent inspiration:

V STREAM 💜 (TAE CREW) @tetestream_ Kim Taehyung tells with fan that his inspiration these days is the mosquitoes.



It's now rumored that his solo album will have the sound of mosquitoes in one of his songs. Kim Taehyung tells with fan that his inspiration these days is the mosquitoes.It's now rumored that his solo album will have the sound of mosquitoes in one of his songs. https://t.co/d0YayQHo2w

it's me Dory⁷ @RUNBULLE @miiniyoongs when an army said the bgm sounded like mosquito buzzing, dancing and farting and this was taehyung's reaction @miiniyoongs when an army said the bgm sounded like mosquito buzzing, dancing and farting and this was taehyung's reaction 😭😭 https://t.co/Tuh3UDTsZN

TCh89 @ChxTpz (🐢) haru⁷🌿 @BOMHARU1230 : Taehyung where do you usually get your inspirations from these days?

: a mosquito came into my room : Taehyung where do you usually get your inspirations from these days?: a mosquito came into my room 💜: Taehyung where do you usually get your inspirations from these days?🐯: a mosquito came into my room https://t.co/KdH6oLDBPr Oh. It sinked in to me. I think I know this and may this be an inspiration for all. Our HR once said, if you think you are to small to be effective, then, you have never been a mosquito in the dark. Let us all be mosquitoes ARMY! 🤣 twitter.com/BOMHARU1230/st… Oh. It sinked in to me. I think I know this and may this be an inspiration for all. Our HR once said, if you think you are to small to be effective, then, you have never been a mosquito in the dark. Let us all be mosquitoes ARMY! 🤣 twitter.com/BOMHARU1230/st…

cherry loves hobi 💗 @tetemylovie 미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?



mosquito came into my room [230529 V Weverse Comment]taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?mosquito came into my room [230529 V Weverse Comment]💜 taehyung, where have you been getting your inspiration from recently?🐯 mosquito came into my room https://t.co/JmuDT66EtW KTH1 is truly about to be the most thought provoking and profound masterpiece because getting inspiration from a mosquito coming into your room ??? THAT’S A TRUE ARTIST RIGHT THERE twitter.com/miiniyoongs/st… KTH1 is truly about to be the most thought provoking and profound masterpiece because getting inspiration from a mosquito coming into your room ??? THAT’S A TRUE ARTIST RIGHT THERE twitter.com/miiniyoongs/st… https://t.co/3Vm5T7WJKy

shannon⁷ @ENCHANTIINGTAe the mosquito that inspired taehyung’s furniture right now the mosquito that inspired taehyung’s furniture right now https://t.co/cGQhJVVSfv

Taehyung Website @TaehyungWebsite 🧐 @tetestream_ Anyone research (after #btsv #kimtaehyung made this comment) on what type of music mosquitoes prefer and then read the studies that all point to low frequency music, and then immediately look up which genres of music are low frequency? Our star has a genius mind @tetestream_ Anyone research (after #btsv #kimtaehyung made this comment) on what type of music mosquitoes prefer and then read the studies that all point to low frequency music, and then immediately look up which genres of music are low frequency? Our star has a genius mind 💜👀🧐🐅

As Kim Tae-hyung went live on Weverse, he started trending under different tags including Kim Tae-hyung, Weverse, taetae, WITH V TILL THE END, Tae-hyung's, BTS V and others.

BTS V HOTRENDS @v_hotrends



RT & REPLY



Kim Taehyung on Weverse

taetae

#BTSV

WITH V TILL THE END

#방탄소년단뷔 Following keywords related to Kim Taehyung are currently on hot trendingRT & REPLYKim Taehyung on WeversetaetaeWITH V TILL THE END Following keywords related to Kim Taehyung are currently on hot trending RT & REPLYKim Taehyung on Weverse taetae#BTSV WITH V TILL THE END #방탄소년단뷔 https://t.co/Uw70BtJApN

Kim Taehyung expressed on Weverse that he considers his fans, the Army, an integral part of his life. He mentioned contacting Jeon Jungkook to request him to prepare makguksu, a type of Korean noodle dish and stated that he plans to visit Jungkook's house. Additionally, he shared his experience of playing a game with random players, whilst hiding his true identity.

Nataliya ◡̈ ᴵ♡ᵁ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ˢᵒ ᵉᵃˢʸ @TataLovesArt2 Taehyung replied to the post on Weverse "My life is more complete because I have you" by saying:



"I have ARMY in my life, it's perfect."



This is Kim Taehyung, our Tae!! Taehyung replied to the post on Weverse "My life is more complete because I have you" by saying:"I have ARMY in my life, it's perfect."This is Kim Taehyung, our Tae!! https://t.co/KC5X5dGnga

Kim Tae-hyung has recently arrived in South Korea from his overseas schedule in Paris. He attended the Celine's dinner party and model Naomi Campbell's birthday party. He was spotted hanging out with BLACKPINK' Lisa and South Korean actor and his close friend Park Bo-gum.

The idol has recently became the global ambassador for the brand Celine and this occupied with its promotional activities.

Kim Tae-hyung achieved a groundbreaking feat through his recent Instagram post, becoming the sole individual in history to accumulate 10 million likes on every single post on the platform. Within a remarkable span of 10 hours and 41 minutes, his latest posts amassed an astonishing number of over 10 million likes.

More about BTS' Kim Tae-hyung

Kim Tae-hyung has confirmed his participation in the upcoming solo fan gathering organized in conjunction with SimInvest, an Indonesian mutual funds platform. The fan gathering, scheduled for June, will feature a special performance by rookie K-pop group SECRET NUMBER, who will entertain the attendees.

Moreover, he delighted his fans by sharing a captivating dancing video on his Instagram account. In the video, he can be seen displaying his impeccable dance skills alongside another dancer, while grooving to a catchy song.

Kim Tae-hyung is reportedly set to release his solo debut album in the second half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes