"Jazz album incoming": ARMYs react to BTS' Kim Tae-hyung 's recent inspiration

On May 29, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung interacted with fans on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he answered questions from fans. One ARMY member asked the idol about the source of his recent inspiration. In response to the fan's inquiry, V provided a rather unconventional answer. He wrote:
"mosquito came into my room"
As fans read his response, they had mixed reactions to it. One fan also pointed out how in 2020, he conducted a live brodcast playing Jazz music, during which an ARMY member commented that the sound resembled that of a mosquito.
Consequently, fans inferred that he claims to draw inspiration from Jazz and currently working on his music which he will draw inspiration from aforementioned music genre or consists of the that kind of song.
After reading his response, one fan tweeted:
When ARMYs saw Kim Tae-hyung's response, their reactions varied. Some fans appreciated his authenticity, while others felt he was being lighthearted. Many fans made witty remarks, suggesting that his upcoming solo album might feature mosquito sounds, while others connected it to his 2020 Weverse live session, where a fan mentioned that jazz music resembles the buzzing of a mosquito. Consequently, they are expecting something unique from him.
It is worth mentioning that fans are embracing Kim Tae-hyung's response in a positive and supportive manner. The idol also went live on Weverse, interacting with ARMYs. Let's take a look at how fans are responding to his recent inspiration:
As Kim Tae-hyung went live on Weverse, he started trending under different tags including Kim Tae-hyung, Weverse, taetae, WITH V TILL THE END, Tae-hyung's, BTS V and others.
Kim Taehyung expressed on Weverse that he considers his fans, the Army, an integral part of his life. He mentioned contacting Jeon Jungkook to request him to prepare makguksu, a type of Korean noodle dish and stated that he plans to visit Jungkook's house. Additionally, he shared his experience of playing a game with random players, whilst hiding his true identity.
Kim Tae-hyung has recently arrived in South Korea from his overseas schedule in Paris. He attended the Celine's dinner party and model Naomi Campbell's birthday party. He was spotted hanging out with BLACKPINK' Lisa and South Korean actor and his close friend Park Bo-gum.
The idol has recently became the global ambassador for the brand Celine and this occupied with its promotional activities.
Kim Tae-hyung achieved a groundbreaking feat through his recent Instagram post, becoming the sole individual in history to accumulate 10 million likes on every single post on the platform. Within a remarkable span of 10 hours and 41 minutes, his latest posts amassed an astonishing number of over 10 million likes.
More about BTS' Kim Tae-hyung
Kim Tae-hyung has confirmed his participation in the upcoming solo fan gathering organized in conjunction with SimInvest, an Indonesian mutual funds platform. The fan gathering, scheduled for June, will feature a special performance by rookie K-pop group SECRET NUMBER, who will entertain the attendees.
Moreover, he delighted his fans by sharing a captivating dancing video on his Instagram account. In the video, he can be seen displaying his impeccable dance skills alongside another dancer, while grooving to a catchy song.
Kim Tae-hyung is reportedly set to release his solo debut album in the second half of 2023.