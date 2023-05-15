"My heart can't handle": Fans swoon over Kim Tae-hyung's latest pictures with Jungkook and Wooga Squad 

On May 14, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung updated fans with some latest pictures on his Instagram. One of the pictures was a selca with Jungkook, and a selfie video with Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The pictures were from the press conference for the upcoming movie, Dream, which the idol attended along with Jungkook and the Wooga Squad.

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsot7_613

Kim taehyung with Jungkook and wooga , we got taekook selca , my babies Kim taehyung with Jungkook and wooga , we got taekook selca , my babies 😭https://t.co/UZiDm8DU3o

At the conference, he took Jungkook with him and met up with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and others. He was invited by Seo-joon, who is a cast member in the film.

As soon as the fans saw the latest pictures uploaded by him, they could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express the same. One fan tweeted:

S|Owen💫🍚 @SOwen4475565125 Check my pin tweet bro @btsot7_613 OMG! Taekook selca?! My heart can't handle the cuteness overload! Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and Wooga are the ultimateCheck my pin tweet bro @btsot7_613 OMG! Taekook selca?! My heart can't handle the cuteness overload! Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, and Wooga are the ultimate 💜📷 Check my pin tweet bro

"Unbothered as if they are not famous": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's latest post

As fans saw the pictures shared by BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, many noticed that he was carrying snacks, which they guessed must be from a convenience store. They speculated that he must be roaming around the streets of Seoul after the press conference for Dream concluded.

Fans were especially happy that despite their global popularity, the idol could freely roam around with his friends and enjoy himself.

Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung's selca also created a buzz among fans as their nickname "Taekook" started trending on Twitter with over 120k tweets and more. Many expressed how happy they were that Jungkook felt comfortable and safe with the Wooga Squad.

Kei_Fan of V-ICON OF AN ERA @bangtannice7

them for this

Something about Kim Taehyung, JK and other wooga squad members, walking down the streets of Seoul, carrying snacks prolly from a conv store, taking photos,unbothered - as if theyre not famous..them for this Something about Kim Taehyung, JK and other wooga squad members, walking down the streets of Seoul, carrying snacks prolly from a conv store, taking photos,unbothered - as if theyre not famous..💜 them for thishttps://t.co/J0iAwWhW62

🌸 @shalom_alma @bangtannice7 It's good for them to surround themselves w/sincere friends like the wooga squad or BTS boys. They are real,sincere ppl who genuinely cares about them. I read that Kookie went w 10 bodyguards to the CK event because of the sasaengs. But with them,JK must feel relieved and secure! @bangtannice7 It's good for them to surround themselves w/sincere friends like the wooga squad or BTS boys. They are real,sincere ppl who genuinely cares about them. I read that Kookie went w 10 bodyguards to the CK event because of the sasaengs. But with them,JK must feel relieved and secure!

TaekookAfrica|| Slow💤 @TaekookAfrica | 'TAEKOOK' is currently trending under the kpop category with over 120K tweets following Taehyung's Instagram update with a selca featuring Jungkook and a video with Jungkook and wooga. 'vkook' and 'Kim Taehyung' are also trending as fans prepare for KTH1 following++ | 'TAEKOOK' is currently trending under the kpop category with over 120K tweets following Taehyung's Instagram update with a selca featuring Jungkook and a video with Jungkook and wooga. 'vkook' and 'Kim Taehyung' are also trending as fans prepare for KTH1 following++ 📈| 'TAEKOOK' is currently trending under the kpop category with over 120K tweets following Taehyung's Instagram update with a selca featuring Jungkook and a video with Jungkook and wooga. 'vkook' and 'Kim Taehyung' are also trending as fans prepare for KTH1 following++ https://t.co/b2EVaG4dw7

uarmyhope 🌼 @purpleworld0620

#JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… kim taehyung officially announced that jeon jungkook is now part of wooga squad, it really seems like they have a great time together. my taekook heart can't handle this kim taehyung officially announced that jeon jungkook is now part of wooga squad, it really seems like they have a great time together. my taekook heart can't handle this ❤️#JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RG0rx93WHc

Ikra⁷💜 @ikra_bts7 kim taehyung finally came home omg I miss you so much my baby.. he's in studio that's mean kth1 is coming soon..he's with wooga and jungkook omg we got taekook selca too y'all just look at them my babies are so cute!!🥰 kim taehyung finally came home omg I miss you so much my baby.. he's in studio that's mean kth1 is coming soon..he's with wooga and jungkook omg we got taekook selca too y'all just look at them my babies are so cute!!🥰💜 https://t.co/UwUb0Bvwhg

Meanwhile, the Winter Bear singer also shared pics from his studio, where he was seen working on something. Fans have been speculating that he must be working on his highly anticipated solo album. They started trending KTH1 on Twitter after the photos from his Instagram went viral on other social media platforms.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Taehyung’s album that will showcase his entire production of his discography with different styles, gorgeous vocals, incredible lyricism, his own identity and diversity. The album of the year is really coming, can’t wait for it 🥹



KTH1 IS COMING Taehyung’s album that will showcase his entire production of his discography with different styles, gorgeous vocals, incredible lyricism, his own identity and diversity. The album of the year is really coming, can’t wait for it 🥹KTH1 IS COMING https://t.co/FEVDPLjS6H

More about Kim Tae-hyung

The Winter Bear singer has recently wrapped up his hit Korean variety program Jinny's Kitchen, which received an overall viewership rating of 6.8% nationwide and became the most-watched entertainment program on May 5, 2023, on Cable TV.

Fans enjoyed V's role as an intern in the show where he had to serve guests in the restaurant and partake in all the other chores involved.

Kim Tae-hyung has also become the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house CELINE, joining BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum. Fans also deemed him "Celine Boy" because of his influence and impact on the brand.

He is set to hold his first-ever fan meeting in collaboration with Indonesian mutual funds app SimInvest in June.

Tae-hyung is reportedly going to release his first-ever solo album in the second half of 2023, as reported by many South Korean media outlets.

