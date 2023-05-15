"My heart can't handle": Fans swoon over Kim Tae-hyung's latest pictures with Jungkook and Wooga Squad 

On May 14, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung updated fans with some latest pictures on his Instagram. One of the pictures was a selca with Jungkook, and a selfie video with Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. The pictures were from the press conference for the upcoming movie, Dream, which the idol attended along with Jungkook and the Wooga Squad.
At the conference, he took Jungkook with him and met up with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and others. He was invited by Seo-joon, who is a cast member in the film.
As soon as the fans saw the latest pictures uploaded by him, they could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express the same. One fan tweeted:
"Unbothered as if they are not famous": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's latest post
As fans saw the pictures shared by BTS' Kim Tae-hyung, many noticed that he was carrying snacks, which they guessed must be from a convenience store. They speculated that he must be roaming around the streets of Seoul after the press conference for Dream concluded.
Fans were especially happy that despite their global popularity, the idol could freely roam around with his friends and enjoy himself.
Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung's selca also created a buzz among fans as their nickname "Taekook" started trending on Twitter with over 120k tweets and more. Many expressed how happy they were that Jungkook felt comfortable and safe with the Wooga Squad.
Meanwhile, the Winter Bear singer also shared pics from his studio, where he was seen working on something. Fans have been speculating that he must be working on his highly anticipated solo album. They started trending KTH1 on Twitter after the photos from his Instagram went viral on other social media platforms.
More about Kim Tae-hyung
The Winter Bear singer has recently wrapped up his hit Korean variety program Jinny's Kitchen, which received an overall viewership rating of 6.8% nationwide and became the most-watched entertainment program on May 5, 2023, on Cable TV.
Fans enjoyed V's role as an intern in the show where he had to serve guests in the restaurant and partake in all the other chores involved.
Kim Tae-hyung has also become the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house CELINE, joining BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum. Fans also deemed him "Celine Boy" because of his influence and impact on the brand.
He is set to hold his first-ever fan meeting in collaboration with Indonesian mutual funds app SimInvest in June.
Tae-hyung is reportedly going to release his first-ever solo album in the second half of 2023, as reported by many South Korean media outlets.