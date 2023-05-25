"All of my focus is on her": Song Joong-ki dishes about cultural differences with Katy Louise Saunders

The South Korean media outlet Money S published an interview with Song Joong-ki on May 24, 2023. During the interview, the actor talked about his life Katy Louise Saunders and discussed the cultural differences he had to understand from his British wife. The couple got married in January 2023.

The Reborn Rich actor is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival. he was invited to the festival for the first time for the screening of his upcoming film Hopeless. He spoke to many domestic media companies on May 23, 2023, and discussed his wife.

He told the media that while the film festival was important:

"All of my focus is on her. I have to take care of her while promoting the movie."

Katy Louise Saunders is a former British actress who has been to Cannes Film Festival many times. This was something that helped her husband quite a lot when he walked the red carpet at the festival. The actor also mentioned that amidst all the choices, he is grateful that he can focus on his pregnant wife.

Song Joong-ki talks about the difference between taking care of pregnant women in the West and the East

Song Joong-ki officially announced that he was married to Katy Louise Saunders on January 30, 2023. He also confirmed Saunders' pregnancy during the same announcement. Later the actor's agency HighZium Studio confirmed the news as well. The duo has been also spotted at many places including the airport and in Rome on a date enjoying themselves.

In his recent interview, the actor discussed how Katy Louise Saunders' previous experience helped him at the Cannes Film Festival. She gave him information about the location of various theaters within Cannes which Song Joong-ki found difficult to navigate as it was his first time attending the event.

Song Joong-ki stated that Katy Louise Saunders is now nine months pregnant and will deliver their child in less than one month. He also pointed at the differences between the Western and Eastern countries when it came to taking care of pregnant women. The actor said that in the countries in the east, pregnant women are advised to rest and to not work as much. However, he noted that in the west, women are encouraged to exercise and walk as much as they can. He said that the women are advised to walk, hike, and exercise a lot.

"They are encouraged to walk, hike, and exercise a lot."

The Vincenzo actor said that he would attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with his wife and would watch the film for the first time with the audience at the event. He also requested the press to click a lot of pictures of him and his wife.

The actor's upcoming film is helmed by the director Kim Chang-hoon and will premiere at the film festival under the non-competitive section 'Un Certain Regard.' Hopeless delves into the life of the boss of a criminal organization who is involved in all sorts of crimes. It is also the story of the crime boss joining hands with a desperate teenager who will go to any extent to escape his miserable life.

More about Song Joong-ki

The Hallyu actor Song Joong-ki has a wide fanbase both internationally and domestically. He's been in the South Korean Entertainment industry for over a decade and has a long list of dramas and movies he has been featured in. He is well-known for dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Reborn Rich, and Vincenzo.

Recently, Song Joong-ki was named the newest ambassador for the French luxury house, Louis Vuitton. The actor has joined the BTS' j-hope and NewJeans' Hyein as the newest face of the brand. Fans were elated to see the new endorsement of the actor and they were firm in their opinion that he was the perfect choice for the aforementioned luxury brand.

Song Joong-ki and the Hopeless team have graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 recently.

