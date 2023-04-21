"I'm crying": K-drama fans delighted to see Song Joong-ki enjoying a date with his wife Katy Louise Saunders in Rome

On April 20, 2023, the South Korean media outlet SinaNews reported that popular actor Song Joong-ki was spotted enjoying a date with his wife Katy Louise Saunders on the streets of Rome. The two looked cozy and happy as they strolled around Rome holding each other's hands while Katy Lousie Saunders' baby bump was visible in the pictures.

In January, the Reborn Rich actor officially announced his marriage to Katy Lousie Saunders and also informed his fans that the couple are expecting a child. They will soon register their marriage and it has also been reported that they have been living together.

As soon as the news broke, K-drama fans were overwhelmed watching the couple having quality time. One fan tweeted:

🍃 @joongkiwings

Awwww I feel so happy for him. Gosh he waited for so long for this to happen. I'm crying Song Joong Ki and his wife at RomeAwwww I feel so happy for him. Gosh he waited for so long for this to happen. I'm crying Song Joong Ki and his wife at RomeAwwww I feel so happy for him. Gosh he waited for so long for this to happen. I'm crying 😭💙 https://t.co/rLvnJDCGDI

"We are in a totally new era": Fans are loving how Song Joong-ki did not care much about getting clicked by the reporters

Song JoongKi 송중기 only @sjkwings1985



Joongki originally didn't notice the photographer but when he did, he didn't care ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ



We are in a totally new era lol #SongJoongKi and his wife are dating in Rome" is currently trending in WeiboJoongki originally didn't notice the photographer but when he did, he didn't care ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋWe are in a totally new era lol "#SongJoongKi and his wife are dating in Rome" is currently trending in Weibo 💙 Joongki originally didn't notice the photographer but when he did, he didn't care ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋWe are in a totally new era lol https://t.co/LmihzGU054

Fans are spotting the changes they are observing in Song Joong-ki after he met Katy Louise Saunders. They are stating that he doesn't care about the reporters or photographers clicking on him and his wife's photos. Others are stating that their casual pictures are radiating Hollywood couple vibes. Meanwhile, fans are also commenting that the they can clearly see the baby bump of Katy Louise Saunders. Please find below how fans are reacting to the latest pictures of the couple.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary #SongJoongKi with wife Katy Louise Sanders in Rome. Her baby bump is already visible 🫣 #SongJoongKi with wife Katy Louise Sanders in Rome. Her baby bump is already visible 🫣 https://t.co/boBggCgXF3

Song JoongKi 송중기 only @sjkwings1985 Oh there's another lol it's funny that it seems Joongki's wife noticed the paparazzi first and didn't get mad or upset. I like their friendly attitude. The best, the nicest, the prettiest couple lol Oh there's another lol it's funny that it seems Joongki's wife noticed the paparazzi first and didn't get mad or upset. I like their friendly attitude. The best, the nicest, the prettiest couple lol 💙 https://t.co/V7Yo82JT92

Priya Punjabi @PriyaPunjabi16 @kdramasdiary It just makes me feel that love can find a way even if it's far away. @kdramasdiary It just makes me feel that love can find a way even if it's far away.

anne @Just70513640 @joongkiwings they look happy, they can just walk alone, without the crowd and bodyguards .... @joongkiwings they look happy, they can just walk alone, without the crowd and bodyguards ....

Daisy 💕 @daisy_dramas I've noticed in #SongJoongKi pictures with his wife are he's like really open he's never shying away or hiding on airport or whatever the place is which is good I don't appreciate paparazzi behavior but I think him being open like this should be appreciated actors are humans too I've noticed in #SongJoongKi pictures with his wife are he's like really open he's never shying away or hiding on airport or whatever the place is which is good I don't appreciate paparazzi behavior but I think him being open like this should be appreciated actors are humans too https://t.co/gZ8sfqDcNG

Bubble @hayybubble #SongJoongKi OMG! Hope you always happy Joong Ki and Katy OMG! Hope you always happy Joong Ki and Katy ❤ #SongJoongKi https://t.co/xRF93ohvyH

It's not the first time the couple have been spotted together. They were also seen at the Incheon International Airport last February flying to Hungary where the actor will finally begin his the shoot for his upcoming Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan. As the two entered the airport, Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders were spotted with their pet dog Nalla. At the time, the actor could also be seen tenderly wrapping Katy around his arms and rubbing his wife's back to protect her.

More about Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is one of the most prominent and popular actors in the country. He recently appeared in one of the highest-ratings dramas of 2022 called Reborn Rich. He is well-known for other dramas including Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, Man to Man, The Innocent Man, Sungkyunkwan Scandal and others.

Born in London, United Kingdom, Katy Louise Saunders, born in 1984, is an actress best known for The Borgia, The Lizzie McGuire Movie and the Third Person. Throughout her acting career, she has featured in many Italian films and dramas. She has also bagged the Student Jury Award for Best New Performer for her character Giulia Farnese in the movie The Borgia.

The actor is reportedly confirmed to appear in upcoming films including Hopeless and Bogota: City of the Lost.

