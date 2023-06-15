“Taehyung is proven again he’s the SNS King”: BTS fans congratulate Singularity singer on surpassing 60 M followers on Instagram 

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, has unlocked yet another achievement on Instagram. On June 15, the Singularity singer became the fastest K-pop singer to surpass 60 million followers on Instagram. He achieved this incredible feat in a little over a year - within 555 days. The BTS singer launched his personal Instagram account on December 6, 2021, along with the other six BTS members.

At present, BTS’ Taehyung has 81 posts and follows only his other Bangtan members and the group’s official Instagram account. He is also the most followed member of the group, hence this achievement comes as no surprise. In light of this, V has now been crowned as an “Instagram King”.

Several fans took to social media to celebrate this record.

Conngratulatory messages flood Twitter as BTS’ Taehyung achieves Instagram milestone

BTS’ Taehyung’s Instagram is now the fastest account in history to reach 60M followers. He is the fastest Asian artist to go from 1 million to 60 million followers, the most-followed male K-pop male idol and Korean act, the most-followed Korean actor, and the third most-followed male Asian actor overall.

The Sweet Night singer also has an incredible engagement rate of over 23 percent, which is still the highest engagement average of anyone on Instagram with 14.2M.

With this record, V has officially broken BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Instagram record for 60 million followers, which she achieved in 1192 days. BTS’ Taehyung is also the most followed K-Pop artist on Instagram in the last 24 hours with 69k new followers.

The Christmas Tree singer’s personal Instagram is a mixed bag of work-related pictures, magazine photoshoots, brand collaborations, events, exclusive behind-the-scenes, as well as personal and candid pictures from his personal life. BTS’ Taehyung has received at least 10 million likes on every Instagram post of his and is the first person in the world to boast of such an amazing engagement rate.

Back in December 2021, Taehyung officially broke two Guinness World Records when he first revealed his Instagram account by setting two brand new records for the fastest account in the world to reach 1 million followers in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes.

The Sweet Night singer has also set the record for becoming the fastest Instagram account to cross 20 million, 30 million, 40 million, 50 million, and now 60 followers, showcasing his starpower.

BTS’ Taehyung posted heartwarming pictures of Bangtan celebrating their 10th debut anniversary

The Sweet Night singer took to his personal Instagram account to share rare and exclusive pictures and videos of Bangtan members to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary. For those unversed, the talented seven-member group debuted on June 13, 2013, with their first single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, and on June 13, 2023, they celebrated a decade of being Bangtan members.

The pictures were accompanied by the caption:

“It’s already our 10 year anniversary since we debuted.. To our members, thank you for being healthy and making good memories together for 10 years. ARMY, thank you so much. Thanks to you, we gain strength and do [what we do]. In the future, please continue to take care of your health and have only happy days. That’s all we hope/wish for. I purple you. ApoBangpo. There are so many videos, so I’ll release them again on our 20th anniversary. Bye”.

V is currently prepping to release his debut solo album, which is expected to drop in the last quarter of the year and will make him the seventh and the last member of the group to release his debut solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, SUGA’s D-DAY, and Jungkook’s JJK1 (tentative title).

