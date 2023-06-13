“We love you Taehyung”: BTS fans shower love on the Singularity singer’s Instagram posts celebrating 10 years of Bangtan

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, took to his Instagram stories to share exclusive, never-seen-before pictures and videos of him and Bangtan as the hit group celebrates its 10th debut anniversary today, on June 13.

Exactly a decade ago, BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool as a seven-member group consisting of idols RM (leader), Jin (oldest member), SUGA (rapper and producer), J-hope (rapper and dancer), Jimin (vocalist and dancer), V (vocalist and visual) and Jungkook (center and maknae).

Notably, the BTS members and ARMYs took to social media to celebrate 10 landmark years of Bangtan in the K-pop industry by writing heartfelt messages, sharing anecdotes along with beautiful tribute pictures and videos celebrating this special day. ARMYs took to social media to trend “We love you Taehyung” as fans showered love on the Singularity singer for celebrating 10 years of Bangtan.

"Love you so much": BTS’ Taehyung celebrates his 10th anniversary with Bangtan by sharing sentimental and goofy posts, ARMYs shower love on him

On the morning of June 13, ARMYs woke up to BTS’ Taehyung sharing a bunch of sentimental, heartwarming, and goofy pictures plus videos via his Instagram stories. The exclusive posts were accompanied by an equally emotional and sweet caption where he rounded his honest thoughts and feelings about being in Bangtan and the group's unconditional love for its beloved fanbase.

: It's already been 10 years since we've debuted…our members thank you for being healthy and thank you for making good memories together for the past 10 years. ARMYs thank you so much and thanks to you we are able to gain strength and do it.

The idol also confessed that he has more pictures and videos which he will on the group's 20th anniversary, ending the caption on a cheeky note.

“It’s already our 10 year anniversary since we debuted.. To our members, thank you for being healthy and making good memories together for 10 years. ARMY, thank you so much. Thanks to you, we gain strength and do [what we do]. In the future, please continue to take care of your health and have only happy days. That’s all we hope/wish for. I purple you. ApoBangpo. There are so many videos, so I’ll release them again on our 20th anniversary. Bye”.

He shared pictures of the Bangtan members sharing a meal together, adorable group photo with stickers, dancing on their first English hit song Dynamite, a candid moment with Jungkook practising their choreography, eating snacks, working out, and a few more cheeky moments. ARMYs also took to social media to react to BTS’ Taehyung’s never-seen-before pictures and videos:

thank u tae for blessing us these beautiful and fun memories and the family pic at the end I cried🥺 love u so much Imma be here at the 20th anniversary to see u give us more memories

The roller coaster of Taehyung insta story, i love him of how sincere he is, he is travelling but yet he updated all this clips in 10 Year Anniversary

Kim Taehyung, thank you for sharing your memories with us. The warmth oozing from your memories melts my heart.



Kim Taehyung, thank you for sharing your memories with us. The warmth oozing from your memories melts my heart.

#BTS10thAnniversary #1DecadeWithBTS

Thank you so much taehyung for sharing these beautiful old memories with memorable moments,I really miss you you guys so much,Thank you for making this #BTS10thAnniversary more memorable

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU

BORAHAE TAEHYUNGIE

BTS V's 10th Debut Anniversary



#Happy10thAnniversaryBTS

#BTS10thAnniversary

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

Taehyung , i miss you

BTS’ leader RM too penned a heartfelt and poetic letter for ARMYs accompanied by some lovely pictures via his personal Instagram account. Jimin took to his Weverse account to pen down a long and thoughtful letter to ARMYs, expressing his unbridled love towards their loyal and dedicated fanbase.

J-hope, who is currently serving in the military, also wrote a letter for ARMYs from his military base. The letter was posted on Weverse, along with the envelope addressed to the fandom. He admitted to feeling a bit lonely in the military and missing this special day with his members and ARMYs and hopes to reconvene to celebrate 0613 (June 13) together.

SUGA also shared a brief post on Instagram in celebration of the group's 10th debut anniversary.

BTS’ Taehyung makes a solid impression with his sartorial choices at the Incheon airport

On June 12, BTS’ Taehyung was spotted at the Incheon airport departing from South Korea to an unknown destination for a private schedule. The singer made a solid impression with his high-fashion look at the airport; he was spotted sporting blonde hair and a black printed tee which had “Pink Floyd” written on it, paired with a pair of classic denims, headphones, a chic backpack, and black glasses.

ARMYs believe that the Singularity singer is prepping for the release of his solo debut album and might be the last member of the septet to release his solo work. J-hope started the solo series with Jack in the Box in 2022, followed by Jin with The Astronaut, RM with Indigo, Jimin with FACE, and SUGA with D-DAY.

According to Korean media outlets, Jungkook will reportedly be the sixth member of the group to make his solo debut on July 14, with BTS’ Taehyung being the seventh and final member to release his solo work. More details regarding this will be unveiled in due course of time.

