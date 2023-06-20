"It's difficult to confirm": K-drama actor Park Seo-joon's agency responds to his dating rumors with Korean YouTuber xooos

On Tuesday, June 20, it was reported by JBTC News that What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? fame actor Park Seo-joon is supposedly dating Korean YouTuber xooos. After a tip-off received by the Korean news outlet allegedly last month, they've finally settled to put forth the news. The relationship rumors come after the two were supposedly spotted engaging in several activities together, like going on dates and working out together.

As JBTC News' report gained momentum, Park Seo-joon's agency, Awesome ENT, quickly responded to the same by stating that it's difficult to confirm or deny the rumors since it adheres to the actor's personal life. Given the unstable stance taken by the agency, fans believe that dating allegations might lean more towards them being true:

"It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist's personal life. We're sorry."

"Cute cute! I hope its true": Fans freak out as dating rumors between K-drama actor Park Seo-joon and Korean YouTuber xooos gain heat

The dating rumors between Park Seo-joon and xooos first surfaced on the internet after an insider revealed to JBTC News about the same. The insider allegedly stated that the duo's relationship was close enough for the actor to introduce the YouTuber to his best friend. Additionally, the two were supposedly spotted engaging in sports and sharing hobbies.

While fans continued to speculate the news of Park Seo-joon and xooos, aka Kim Soo-yeon dating, the same became further legitimate as SBS published photos of the duo at a London event that they attended last year on the internet.

Cute cute! I hope it's true🤍



#parkseojoon Park Seo Joon and Xooos (Hong Soo Yeon) in one frame 🥹🫶🏻Cute cute! I hope it's true🤍 Park Seo Joon and Xooos (Hong Soo Yeon) in one frame 🥹🫶🏻Cute cute! I hope it's true🤍#parkseojoon https://t.co/SyFGB9Ri6y

mawii @maurluvrs_ PARK SEO JOON AND XOOOS (HONG SOO YEON) IN ONE FRAME! PARK SEO JOON AND XOOOS (HONG SOO YEON) IN ONE FRAME! https://t.co/k2y5AUE8x3

Congrats PSJ! SO HAPPY FOR THE BOTH OF YOU PARK SEO JOON AND XOOOS (HONG SOO YEON) IN ONE FRAME!Congrats PSJ! SO HAPPY FOR THE BOTH OF YOU https://t.co/ZgcqFcvDiq

Who is Park Seo-joon's alleged girlfriend? All about the Korean YouTuber xooos, aka Kim Soo-yeon

Born in 1994, xooos is a Korean YouTuber, originally known by her birth name Kim Soo-yeon. Though she currently rolls out her career as a full-time YouTuber, the 29-year-old had quite an intriguing history with respect to both the K-drama and K-pop industry.

Kim Seo-yeon initially kicked off her career in 2015 as an actress, starring in The Producers, under the stage name 'INA.'

She played the role of Christine, one of the members who were part of Pinky4, the K-pop girl group that the show's protagonist, IU, was a part of. Following the roll-out of the iconic series, she then starred in a few series like Risky Romance, Youth Tarot, etc. However, she switched careers after her newfound interest in singing,

In 2017, xooos participated in JBTC's reality K-pop girl survival show, MIXNINE, but was unfortunately eliminated in its episode 7 with very less screen time to document her presence in the show.

Regardless, she soon debuted as a soloist under the stage name INA, released two singles, Rainbow and Love Doll, and also covered many songs of her fellow artists.

However, she eventually terminated her contract with her label and continued her life as a YouTuber. She now boasts a following of 1.56 million followers on the social media platform currently.

While there's still much instability and debates around the legitimacy of a romantic relationship between Park Seo-joon and Kim Seo-yeon, fans seem to be happy with the news.

