Park Bo-young reveals why her first meet with Park Seo-joon was “awkward” during Concrete Utopia’s press conference

Park Bo-young recently revealed how “awkward” her first meeting with Park Seo-joon was on the sets of Concrete Utopia in a press conference held on June 21. As two of the A-list actors in South Korea, fans waited to see the duo show off their chemistry in a lead pairing. Concrete Utopia, a disaster thriller movie, offered fans the opportunity to see them together.

In the press conference, the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo actress shared an anecdote of the first day she met the Itaewon Class actor. She shared that the meeting “felt awkward” since her very first scene up for filming was a wedding scene. However, she added that they gradually got comfortable once they began working.

“The first shoot was a wedding shoot, so it felt awkward, but as we gradually synchronized and got comfortable, it quickly became easier.” (translation via Koreaboo)

Park Bo-young shares the story of her first meet-up with Park Seo-joon at the shoot for Concrete Utopia

Upcoming disaster thriller Concrete Utopia will be giving fans a never-seen-before pairing with Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo-famed actress Park Bo-young and Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon. Both actors continue to enjoy the top ranks in the Korean drama industry and hence, it is one pairing that many fans across the world anticipated.

Ahead of the premiere of their new movie, Concrete Utopia, Park Bo-young and Park Seo-joon attended a press conference talking about the disaster thriller. During the conference, the former talked about her first meeting with the latter, mentioning that she was a bit worried because she had to wear a wedding gown right after greeting him.

The actress added that she initially wondered if her request of putting her hand on him would be considered rude. However, she later added that the awkwardness disappeared as they gradually opened up.

“When I first met Park Seo-joon, I said ‘Hello’ and immediately wore a wedding dress. It was my first time meeting him, and I was worried about if I could put my hand on him; we were supposed to look affectionate, but I wondered if I was being impolite.” (translation via Koreaboo)

Park Seo-joon addresses his dating rumor controversy at the press conference

Park Seo-joon recently made waves across the world after reports alleged that he was dating a YouTuber xooos. South Korean outlets and netizens also dug up photographs of the duo together at a past event.

At the Concrete Utopia press conference, questions about the Itaewon Class actor’s personal life were also raised. The actor responded by asking interviewers to redirect their attention to the upcoming movie and that he would not be discussing his private matters. He shared that he heard the news that was getting him all this attention but added that he felt pressured. He added:

“However, in my situation, I feel a lot of pressure in revealing my personal life and it is difficult to say anything noteworthy because it is part of my personal life. This is my first official schedule for Concrete Utopia so I hope you show a lot of interest in the movie.” (translation via Koreaboo)

Meanwhile, Concrete Utopia is set to be released on August 23, 2023.

