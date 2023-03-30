The iconic K-drama couple from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, are reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the show's sequel, Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon.

Released in 2017, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon more or less dominated the industry at the time, with its main lead couple effortlessly winning the hearts of fans.

Following the storyline of the show's ending, the two will be appearing in the sequel as a married couple, working on the sidelines of the main plot. Needless to say, netizens are ecstatic about the announcement.

Fans celebrate the reunion of Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon's sequel

For those unaware, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a show that explains the narrative of a woman with superhuman strength, who becomes the bodyguard of a gaming company's CEO. Her powers were hereditarily passed down to her through her mother's line, meaning every woman in the family adorns an abnormal amount of strength.

The story folds out as the main lead discovers more and more about her strengths and showcases her efforts to come to terms with the same. However, she continues to take progressive steps towards her dream of designing a game, as she simultaneously falls in love with her boss.

The two main leads, played by Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, easily won the title of one of the best K-drama couples in the industry. Hence, their return has sparked quite the frenzy.

Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon, the sequel, narrates the story of Do Bong-soon's sixth cousin who went missing as a child in Mongolia.

Upon growing up, Gang Nam-soon returns to South Korea in an effort to reunite with her parents. Soon after getting in touch with her mother and grandmother, the three are thrown into a drug case investigation. Alongside this, the narrative of her maternal side's superhuman strength continues to hold the spotlight in the sequel.

Given the synopsis, Do Bong-soon and her family have minimal roles in the main part of the story. However, due to their high relevance to the plot and the extreme popularity they gained through the parent film, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young will be making cameos in the sequel, where they will be seen as a married couple with a set of female twins, who will also inherit the family's supernatural abilities.

From improv scenes to off-screen chemistry, fans yearned for and loved the precious bond that the two shared in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. With the news of the two coming together after almost five years, fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel.

With the filming of the show still in process, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the same. Also, given that it has been a long time since fans saw Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, many can't wait to witness their reunion.

