"LEGENDS": ARMYs celebrate as BTS becomes the only K-pop group hit No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

ARMYs are in a mood to celebrate as the fandom is now toasting BTS' latest achievement of being the only K-pop group to hit the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Recently, two BTS members, Jimin and Jungkook, have also joined the group in hitting the No.1 spot on the aforementioned music charts.

Besides, BTS has furthered their own record as the artist with the highest number of No.1 songs on the aforementioned music chart. Their latest song, Take Two, has also reached the top spot, adding to their previous chart-toppers like Dynamite, Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe.

Meanwhile, Jungkook's Seven and Jimin's Like Crazy also secured the No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100, adding more feats to their names.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been elated with the latest developments on the music chart. As the group continues to create and break records, ARMYs continue celebrating their achievements on social media even though the group is on hiatus.

ARMYs take to Twitter to show how proud they are of BTS and their achievements

Since BTS emerges as the only K-Pop act to reach the zenith of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, fans cannot seem to keep calm or contain their excitement. Social media has been flooded with several posts congratulating the artists on their latest achievement, and they are hoping more of their songs will top the aforementioned charts.

In addition, ARMYs wished Jungkook and Jimin for becoming the only K-pop artists to hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and were elated to see the boy band's achievements.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear pic.twitter.com/5kYWwiqI91 BTS, Jimin and Jungkook are the only Korean acts to ever hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Sethi⁷ @KnjMyLife



#1. Jungkook , Jimin with 7

#2. BTS with 6



BTS WHAT ARE YOU DOING ON THE FLOOR

pic.twitter.com/1ocRrIhFbb Korean Acts with the Most #1's on Billboard Hot 100 :#1. Jungkook , Jimin with 7#2. BTS with 6BTS WHAT ARE YOU DOING ON THE FLOOR

PECA @vhopelie 🫶🏻 We'll get them all members there number 1 billboard hot 100 🥺 Jimin and Jungkook I'm so proud of you both of course for BTS as well🫶🏻

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

#JungkookUKBigTop40No1 pic.twitter.com/t6wSBILFZp THE HUGE PRIDE I AM FEELING RIGHT NOW. JUNGKOOK has become one of the ONLY Kpop Acts having #1 on UK Big Top 40 chart in history! Only him, BTS and PSY have been there. THIS IS A LEGENDARY MARK!CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

The Billboard Hot 100, published weekly by Billboard magazine, is the music industry's standard record chart in the United States. It ranks songs based on sales, online streaming, and radio play in the U.S.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys @BTS_twt Soloist Songs on Billboard Hot 100



#1 Seven (NEW)

#1 Like Crazy

#22 Left and Right

#29 GOMD

#30 Set Me Free Pt.2

#51 The Astronaut

#58 Haegeum

#60 On The Street

#65 Angel pt.1

#76 Daechwita

#76 Vibe

#79 Christmas Tree

#80 That That

#81 Chicken Noodle Soup

#82 MORE… pic.twitter.com/6sYkEq1Scp @BTS_twt Soloist Songs on Billboard Hot 100#1 Seven (NEW)#1 Like Crazy#22 Left and Right#29 GOMD#30 Set Me Free Pt.2#51 The Astronaut#58 Haegeum#60 On The Street#65 Angel pt.1#76 Daechwita#76 Vibe#79 Christmas Tree#80 That That#81 Chicken Noodle Soup#82 MORE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Prior to the golden maknae's debut as a solo artist, Jimin released his first-ever solo single debut album, titled FACE, in March 2023, featuring six songs that received immense love from fans. On the other hand, ungkook released his debut single Seven in July and is reportedly set to release his mini album and a single in November, as revealed by him in a recent Suchwita episode.

Meanwhile, other members of the group, including Kim Namjoon, have released their songs as well. Leader RM's album, INDIGO, consisting of ten songs that also entered the Billboard charts, followed by Suga's D-Day songs. Jin released his single The Astronaut before enlisting in his military service, while j-hope has released the album MORE.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



These are three types of Billboard charts that were released in the early… “BTS member Jungkook's new song reached number one on all three Billboard charts. There are three Korean singers who have reached the top of Billboard, the group BTS, and members Jimin and Jungkook.These are three types of Billboard charts that were released in the early… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The songs from the aforementioned artists have already entered the Billboard charts, securing respectful positions. Additionally, despite not having released his solo album yet, Kim Tae-hyung entered the Billboard Hot 100 charts with his drama OST named Christmas Tree.

To reiterate, fans are elated that BTS is successful both as a professional team and in their individual lives as well. Presently, Jin and j-hope are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service, while Suga is set to hold his D-day encore performances in Seoul in August. Kim Tae-hyung, Kim Namjoon, and Jungkook are currently working on their upcoming album, with Jimin has recently released his solo album and is currently active on social media.

BTS members will reunite in 2025 after all of them have concluded their military service.