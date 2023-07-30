"LOOKS INSANELY GOOD": Jungkook's latest shirtless Weverse post sends fans into a frenzy

On July 30, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse and shared some pictures. In the post, he wore nothing but a slim black vest, accompanied by the caption:

"O…our ARMYs are good at singing!!!"

Jungkook has been very active on Weverse over the past few days, as he keeps interacting with fans through his posts, live broadcasts, and comments on fellow BTS members' posts.

The post immediately went viral on social media, and fans couldn't help swooning over Jungkook's looks in the picture. They are thrilled about Chapter 2 of BTS, where they constantly get rich content from the group. After seeing the post from the Euphoria singer, one fan stated:

"Jungkook flaunting his scar like its beauty mark": Fans can't get enough of the Euphoria singer's latest post

In Jungkook's latest Weverse post, the idol's exposed upper shoulder showcases his famous tattoos and a scar on one side. During a recent Weverse live broadcast, he mentioned having a shoulder scar without revealing the story behind it, making fans proud that he embraces his scars fearlessly. ARMYs encouraged him to embrace his flaws without hesitation.

Fans are grateful for how the idol keeps them updated about his life, and they are excited about his recent activities, including the Inkigayo performance.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the Euphoria singer's latest picture on Weverse:

K⁷🐰🎰 @tksovers



Also Jungkook : Jungkook : I can't take off my jacket because im wearing a tank topAlso Jungkook : pic.twitter.com/HpQLHhI5Hz

K⁷🐰🎰 @tksovers pic.twitter.com/GGnEcSsvGy So you are telling me that people [mostly armys] were saying to remove the armys singing from the encore because they couldnt sing well so Jungkook came home with this ? Please hes so precious

Additionally, the idol's Weverse caption caught the attention of many ARMYs as he wrote that they are good at singing. The caption refers to a recent controversy among Korean ARMYs who jokingly made fun of their singing during Jungkook's Inkigayo performance. At the Inkigayo performance on July 30, 2023, he delivered an electrifying show, asking K-ARMYs to sing along. However, they couldn't sing the English lyrics clearly.

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN Just found out from karmys apparently there's a funny online controversy abt ARMYs singing skill. In the encore video when Jungkook pointed the mic toward ARMYs they didn't sing very clearly more like grumble-singing (probly bcs English lyrics) so he came to defend ARMYs honor pic.twitter.com/z2rkTkMPUU " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/z2rkTkMPUU" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/z2rkTkMPUU

South Korean forum sites started making jokes about ARMYs' singing skills and requested to remove their voices from Jungkook's encore performance at Inkigayo. Fans appreciated seeing the Euphoria singer defend ARMYs and complimented him for his thoughtful gesture, which moved them deeply.

Another highlight of the Inkigayo encore was when fellow BTS member Kim Tae-hyung joined him and showed his support at the event. The audience was left in disbelief as Taehyung joined him on stage, and their delightful and adorable dance to the idol's single Seven brought immense joy to everyone. This unexpected collaboration touched fans deeply and left them incredibly happy.

In other news, the singer has been setting many records, including securing the No.1 position on the Billboard Top 100 with his latest digital release Seven. The idol is busy promoting his song on different programs and delighting fans with various performances. The singer also secured the No.1 position on Inkigayo's encore stage.

During his appearance on his bandmate Suga's talk show Suchwita, filmed before the release of Seven, the Euphoria singer disclosed his intention to release another single and a mini album before November comes to a close.