"This made my whole week": ARMYs over the moon as BTS’ V makes a surprise appearance during Jungkook’s Inkigayo Encore stage

On July 30, 2023, a historic moment unfolded as Jungkook of BTS secured his first-ever Inkigayo Music Bank win as a solo artist. However, the excitement didn't end there as another surprise awaited fans of the star. During the pre-recording of the Music Bank show, to the utmost delight and astonishment of ARMYs, Jungkook was joined on stage by his fellow BTS member, V.

The audience couldn't believe their eyes as Taehyung climbed the stage alongside Jungkook, and together, they danced to Jungkook's single Seven with sheer joy and adorableness. This unexpected collaboration between the duo left fans happy and moved to their very core.

A few days ago, BTS fans would never have believed that they'd witness a special performance by Jungkook and Taehyung together. Yet, to their surprise, the duo graced the stage and left the entire fandom in awe. Photos of them happily dancing together were posted on Twitter, although fans were slightly disappointed that there wasn't a well-recorded video of the dance.

The surprises started early in the day when Jungkook prepared special and customised meals for fans and went live before the show began. Then, during the pre-recording stage of Music Bank, he and Taehyung, affectionately known as Taekook, performed together, stealing the hearts of their fans. V had been busy with his own schedule and hadn't been regularly seen in Korea for a while, making his appearance even more heartwarming.

Jungkook playfully claimed how he had no idea about Taehyung's whereabouts during his pre-show live, only to later surprise everyone with their joint performance.

"I don't know where Taehyungie Hyung is, I am not in contact with the members all the time."

He had even mentioned on a Weverse live a few days prior that V might not be interested in doing the "Seven challenge" with him. But V's genuine support for Jungkook proved otherwise, leaving fans overjoyed.

Seeing Taekook together after a long period of time definitely encouraged fans to not hold back their happiness and express their love, support, and pride for them through social media.

During the pre-show live, Jungkook didn't hesitate to shower his fellow BTS member, Taehyung, with praise for his recent modelling stint with Esquire Korea. When asked about V's appearance in the videos released by Esquire Korea, Jungkook couldn't contain his admiration and expressed that V looked incredibly handsome.

Jungkook had returned to Korea to participate in Inkigayo Music Bank for his single Seven after gaining international recognition for it on the Billboard and iTunes charts. This was a significant moment for him as it marked his first solo performance as an artist in his motherland.