BTS’ Taehyung is back with another magazine cover. This time, the Singularity singer will be gracing the cover of Esquire Korea. Dressed in CELINE, the French luxury brand he endorses, the BTS singer looks chic in a shiny fishnet top, leather jacket, and fur coat. His blonde hair is slicked back, and minimal accessories such as a tiny pearl necklace and gold earrings complete the ensemble.

Taehyung, aka V, looks every inch the superstar that he is known to be. A magazine cover usually indicates that a new solo endeavor or promotional activity is around the corner. In this case, the Christmas Tree singer is preparing to release his debut solo album in the third quarter of the year (July–September), with a formal announcement expected soon.

"An icon of an era", @sugatradamus wrote, praising the Sweet Night singer for his handsome visuals and stunning styling for the new Esquire Korea cover.

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans react to the first glimpse of his new Esquire Korea cover

Esquire Korea released three distinct looks of BTS’ Taehyung in the form of a fashion film titled "V Fashion Film," showcasing his charming self. In the first video, the Sweet Night singer is dressed in an all-black outfit from the CELINE Homme Winter 2023 collection with uncombed golden hair. In the video, the singer can be seen confidently walking down a dimly lit corridor, showcasing immense confidence and abandon.

In the second video, BTS’ Taehyung dons a stylish 54th outfit from the CELINE Homme Winter 2023 runaway. Dressed in an iridescent fishnet top, leather jacket, and fur coat, the Stigma singer sits luxuriously in an empty bathroom, showcasing his versatile fashion sense.

For the final look, BTS’ Taehyung poses against the scenic beauty of Paris, looking resplendent in a red military jacket from the CELINE Homme Winter 2023 collection. His makeup-less visuals take over the camera as he assertively displays another side of himself.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs have taken over social media as they react positively to the first glimpse of his new Esquire Korea look. “Taehyung X Esquire”, “V Fashion Film”, “Taehyung for Esquire Korea”, “Taehyung X CELINE”, “Kim Taehyung”, “Esquire Korea” and “BTS' V" have taken over worldwide Twitter trends.

Vogue Elle Esquire Kim Taehyung is so high in demand

Kim Taehyung has that impact! He truly personifies power and attraction! You see him as delicious as this and you have no choice but to gravitate towards him!

EXCUSE ME KIM TAEHYUNG OH MY GOD I'M GOING CRAZY Y'ALL JUST LOOK AT HIM OMG HE LOOKS SO AND HOT IN THIS CELINE OUTFIT!!!

Interestingly, a couple of days ago, the Sweet Night singer teased a glimpse of his photoshoot on his Instagram. Fans are hoping to grab exclusive copies of his Esquire Korea cover.

BTS’ Taehyung is currently preparing to release his solo album

The Christmas Tree singer is said to be preparing for the release of his debut solo album, which is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2023 (July-August-September). Although a formal announcement has yet to be made, the BTS singer is expected to be the final member of the group to release his debut solo album.

So far, J-hope has released Jack in the Box, and Jin has released The Astronaut, which also doubled as a farewell present for ARMYs. RM enchanted fans with the brilliant Indigo, and Jimin became the first K-pop soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 with the title track Like Crazy from his album FACE.

SUGA released the concluding chapter of Agust-D trilogy, D-DAY and Jungkook followed it up with the tantalising single SEVEN in July.

So far, Jungkook and music critic Kim Young-dae have given favourable reviews about the Sweet Night singer’s upcoming album, KTH1 (tentative title) and fans are stoked for it. More details will be announced at a later date.