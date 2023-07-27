“I heard it first”: BTS’ Jungkook makes a major revelation regarding Taehyung’s upcoming album tentatively titled KTH1

BTS’ Jungkook shared an interesting bit of insider information regarding Taehyung’s upcoming album, tentatively titled KTH1. On July 26, a day after his debut solo song SEVEN was declared number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Bangtan’s maknae hosted a Weverse livestream for fans at midnight KST.

He answered a bunch of fan questions, and one of them was related to his bandmate's upcoming album, KTH1. The Euphoria singer read out the comment aloud and proceeded to answer it, dropping a major revelation regarding his bandmate’s upcoming solo release.

BTS’ Jungkook confessed that he heard a few songs that the Singularity singer had prepared and praised him for doing a good job.

“Did I listen to Taehyungie-hyung's album in advance? -Has the news come out? -I heard a few songs that Taehyung is preparing, he’s done a good job, they’re good. -I heard it first!”

BTS' Jungkook reveals he listened to Taehyung's album (Image via Twitter)

BTS’ Taehyung’s fans anticipate his album with excitement as Jungkook and music critic Kim Young-dae praise him

BTS' V's upcoming solo album is tentatively titled KTH1 (Image via Twitter)

BTS member Taehyung’s upcoming solo album KTH1 has long been in the news and is hugely anticipated by ARMYs. The Sweet Night singer is known to be self-critical and has deleted most of his songs in the past because he was not satisfied with them. Now that BTS members are pursuing their solo endeavors, it seems like V (his stage name) is vigorously working on his own solo album and ensuring that he has it fully ready before the grand launch.

Besides Jungkook, acclaimed music critic Kim Young-dae confessed that he listened to several songs from the Christmas Tree singer’s solo album two months ago. He confirmed that ARMYs are in for a surprise as it is unlike anything he has done before and fans will hear more of his natural vocals.

After Jungkook and music critic Kim Young-dae’s testimonies about KTH1, ARMY's excitement and anticipation regarding the album has doubled. "Taehyung is coming", "KTH1 is coming" and "V is coming" have already taken over worldwide Twitter trends.

BTS' V's fans are waiting for his debut solo album KTH1 (Image via Twitter)

Previously, Jungkook had revealed that the Singularity singer was the first person to listen to SEVEN before its official release. Hence, ARMYs feel it was rather sweet of the Stigma singer to return the favor. So far, six members of BTS have had solo releases, starting with J-hope’s Jack in the Box, followed by Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, SUGA’s D-DAY and finally, Jungkook’s SEVEN.

In the latter half of 2023, BTS’ two youngest members are planning to release their solo albums. Reportedly, the Sweet Night singer will release his solo album between July and September, and finally, the Euphoria singer will return with his solo album between October and December.

BIG HIT MUSIC hasn’t confirmed anything on the front, but based on his almost disappearance from the public, it can be ascertained that he is busy working on KTH1.

BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook’s solo album release was predicted by Hanwha Investment & Securities

BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung's albums will release in the second half of 2023 (Image via Twitter)

As per a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, BTS’ two youngest members will release their solo albums between July and December this year. Hanwha Investment & Securities is a renowned financial company based in South Korea that analyzes various entertainment companies, their quarterly, half-yearly, and annual performances, and what they can change to improve their financial status.

Although Jungkook has already released SEVEN, he will release a full-fledged album between October and December. This means, technically, that the Inner Child singer is the last Bangtan member to officially release his solo work.

He has often been called "the final weapon of BTS", hence fans are looking forward to his solo work. More details regarding KTH1 will be unveiled soon.