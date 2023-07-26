"You'll be totally surprised": Music critic Kim Young-dae drops hints about BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming solo album

On July 26, 2023, music critic Kim Young-dae attended the 2023 ACC Culture Education event and revealed some details about Kim Tae-hyung's new album. At the event, the music critic not only discussed how BTS has reshaped K-pop and promoted Korean culture across the globe but also highlighted V's vocals and upcoming album.

Kim Young-dae stated that about two months ago, he listened to several songs from Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming album and revealed that fans will be pleasantly surprised by V's vocals. He stated that they will get a glimpse of the idol's natural singing talent, and this will set his new songs apart from his previous work.

"You'll be totally surprised and be able to hear more of his natural vocals and also something different from the BTS vocalist V," he said.

"The music is so good" - Kim Young-dae sheds light on Kim Tae-hyung's new album

Kim Young-dae began by informing ARMYs that he listened to several songs from Kim Tae-hyung's unreleased album. He mentioned that while fans will definitely recognize V's familiar vocals in his new tracks, they will also discover a new side of the idol as a vocalist. The video of his speech was shared on Asian Culture Center's YouTube channel and he said:

"I think you'll be a little surprised! It's a new discovery by a vocalist named V. Of course, there's a familiar side of V. But I was like, "Ah.. I think you'll be surprised to see how that's done. First of all, the music is so good..”

He also revealed that the upcoming album will revolve entirely around V and his unique vocals. He mentioned that while the album may feature some collaborations, the spotlight will be on Kim Tae-hyung. He assured fans that the new album would take them surprise as he said:

"V has a very charming voice, right? In the BTS songs, he interpreted (the songs) in a certain way. And there's one reason why this album is so unique. You'll be really surprised. It's not about a collaboration."

At the ACC 2023, the music critic also spoke about BTS and several of their albums, including Love Yourself, Map of the Soul, Permission to Dance, and songs such as Idol, Save Me, DNA, Fake Love, Black Swan, and Shadow. He emphasized how some of these projects by the group have transformed K-pop and contributed to the industry's development.

He also mentioned that ARMYs have emerged as one of the most respected and inspiring fandoms in the recent past.

Kim Young-dae's opinions about V's upcoming album significantly increased the hype surrounding it. ARMYs are proud of the idol as he seems to be working hard on his album and they can't wait to see what he brings to the table.

As per reports by Sports Chosun, V is set to release his much-anticipated solo album in the second half of 2023.