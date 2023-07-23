"No one can stop his success": ARMYs lavish praise as Kim Tae-hyung's Jinny’s Kitchen becomes the most-watched variety in 2023

On July 23, 2023, TVING Korea announced that BTS' Kim Tae-hyung 's variety show, Jinny's Kitchen, had become the most-watched entertainment variety program in the first half of 2023. With the annual ranking of the most popular programs unveiled, TVING Korea solidified its position as the leading OTT service in South Korea.

TAE GUIDE @taeguide



Tving Korea’s #1 OTT service announces the ranking of most popular programs every year and the honor of the Most loved entertainment program in the first half of… [INFO] Kmedia reported on Jinny’s Kitchen ranking #1 on Tving’s Most watched programs for the First half of 2023Tving Korea’s #1 OTT service announces the ranking of most popular programs every year and the honor of the Most loved entertainment program in the first half of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/0YYYe1k91R " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/0YYYe1k91R

Jinny's Kitchen, a newly established venture in the picturesque town of Bacalar, Mexico, delights its clientele with the flavors of Korean street food. The show showcases Seo Jin, the business's owner, and the diverse team of employees who contribute to the restaurant's success in a foreign land.

After the news surfaced, ARMYs couldn't stop praising V and the production staff of Jinny's Kitchen. They took to social media to express their admiration and proudly proclaimed that nothing can impede Kim Tae-hyung's success.

"Congratulations Kim Tae-hyung and Seojin’s cast": Fans celebrate the V's first variety show's success

As it is now, Kim Tae-hyung stands as one of the major reasons behind the success of the aforementioned variety program. Since the BTS ARMY is one of the loyal fandoms, fans made sure to pour their love for the idol by watching the show regularly. According to Nielsen Korea, the show always achieved decent viewership ratings, with the last episode recording 6.7% viewership ratings nationwide. The show currently remains at the No.1 spot in paid platform subscriptions.

Additionally, in terms of entertainment program brand reputation, Jinny's Kitchen secured the top position among other Korean variety shows for two consecutive months, i.e., April and May. This accomplishment was the outcome of a comprehensive big data analysis, where it surpassed traditional entertainment powerhouses like I Live Alone and You Quiz.

Subsequently, fans loved Kim Tae-hyung's role as an intern who worked hard and subtly interacted with the fans present at the Mexico restaurant. As such, ARMYs adored every part of the show where V showcased his intelligence and charmed everyone with his irresistible aura.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌V @vantestream (Korea’s largest streaming platform)



top 9 Most Viewed Entertainment programs loved by TVing viewers in the first half of 2023:



#1 Jinny’s Kitchen



Congratulations to Taehyung and Seojins team TVing 2023 Awards(Korea’s largest streaming platform)top 9 Most Viewed Entertainment programs loved by TVing viewers in the first half of 2023:#1 Jinny’s KitchenCongratulations to Taehyung and Seojins team pic.twitter.com/22aQqDIFv5 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/22aQqDIFv5

ariel SEVEN @koobff_ @BTSVChartData Jinny's kitchen is such a comfort show i love it ☹

KTH Nepal @KTH_Nepal



“He is very intelligent”, producer Na Young-seok praised



V, who energized the program as a 'special intern', ranked #1 in the total number of mentions in the entertainment performer ranking of RACOI. [kmedia]“He is very intelligent”, producer Na Young-seok praised #BTSV ’s performance in Jinny’s kitchen!V, who energized the program as a 'special intern', ranked #1 in the total number of mentions in the entertainment performer ranking of RACOI. pic.twitter.com/YFvU7B7KqJ " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/YFvU7B7KqJ

V Charts @BTSVChartData 2023 TVING Awards



Jinny’s Kitchen is the #1 Most Viewed Entertainment program in the first half of 2023!



Congratulations Taehyung and the cast of Seojins!



#TAEHYUNGonSeojins #JinnysKitchen 2023 TVING AwardsJinny’s Kitchen is the #1 Most Viewed Entertainment program in the first half of 2023!Congratulations Taehyung and the cast of Seojins! pic.twitter.com/bs97IE9cam " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/bs97IE9cam

TAEHYUNG - Romania FANBASE 🇹🇩/KTH1 (fan account) @KimTaehyung_Ro

Congratulations to Taehyung and Jinny's team pic.twitter.com/NcdR4obD4L TVing Korea’s #1 OTT service announces the ranking of most popular programs every year and the honor of the Most loved entertainment program in the first half of this year went to Jinny’s KitchenCongratulations to Taehyung and Jinny's team

TKPH 🇵🇭 @tk_philippines



“In particular, the input of global star V, called ‘a move of God,’ has energized the existing program by creating a new frame.” [INFO] Jinny’s Kitchen as #1 Most Watched/Popular program for the first half of 2023 by Korea's No. 1 OTT, Tving via K-media.“In particular, the input of global star V, called ‘a move of God,’ has energized the existing program by creating a new frame.” pic.twitter.com/kENG5r1r2X " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/kENG5r1r2X

After Jinny's Kitchen concluded, the cast expressed their elation at having been part of the aforementioned endeavor. They also loved promoting their South Korean cuisine worldwide. Kim Tae-hyung commented:

“It was like running a restaurant where I felt comfortable. I really loved it."

As the show ended, fans felt sad as their Fridays now remain dull without him and the other cast members' appearances on the variety show. Yet, they are happy about the show's recent achievement and hope to see more successful feats in the life of the BTS member.

Aside from Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Seo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi delight fans with their cooperative and entertaining acts on the show.

Kim Tae-hyung sells out Cartier's Panther Necklace

Cartier @Cartier pic.twitter.com/c2DXoJPWXm The Maison is very pleased to announce the pop icon V of @bts_bighit as the newest Cartier ambassador, wearing the Panthère de Cartier collection. #PanthèredeCartier

On his debut day as the brand ambassador and face of the Panthère de Cartier campaign, BTS' V achieved an impressive feat by selling out Cartier's exquisite Panther Necklace and other high-end jewelry pieces. The announcement of V's ambassadorship with the renowned Paris-based jewelry brand took place on July 19, 2023.

Looking suave and sophisticated in a red suit, the idol adorned himself with Cartier's iconic panther necklace and various other jewelry items. The panther, which has been the inspiration behind Cartier's designs since 1914, symbolizes untamed elegance and holds a unique significance for the brand.

In other news, V is reportedly going to release his first-ever solo debut album in the second half of 2023.