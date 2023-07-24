“This is history”: Fans celebrate as Jungkook’s Seven joins PSY and BTS as the only Korean acts to reach number 1 on UK's Sky VIP Big Top 40

BTS's Jungkook has once again etched his name in history as his latest single, Seven, soars to the number one spot on the prestigious United Kingdom's Sky VIP Big Top 40 list. This remarkable feat also cements his position as the third Korean artist to achieve such a milestone, following in the footsteps of PSY and his own group, BTS.

In celebration of this achievement, The Still With You singer and his collaborator, Latto, will be honored with a well-deserved trophy. Fans worldwide were overwhelmed by this incredible achievement, as topping the UK charts is one of the most challenging feats in the music industry.

"Congratulations Jungkook!": Wishes pour in for the BTS star's newest achievement

The Sky VIP Big Top 40 is a weekly music chart show in the United Kingdom. It is broadcasted on Sundays on commercial radio stations and is presented by host Will Manning. The chart is based on official sales and streaming data and features the top 40 songs in the UK. The show is sponsored by Sky VIP, a loyalty program offered by Sky, a British media and telecommunications company.

Since the release of Jungkook's ground-breaking single, Seven, it has been a non-stop journey to the top of some of the most prestigious and renowned music charts worldwide. The song delves into the theme of intimate love-making, portraying a tender and passionate connection between two lovers.

The music video features the talented K-drama actress Han Sohee alongside the BTS maknae, while the rap segment is impressively and playfully delivered by American rapper Latto.

Jungkook's meteoric rise in the UK charts has been nothing short of remarkable. In March 2023, Jimin, another beloved member of BTS, set a record with his single Like Crazy, debuting at Number 8 on the same Official Singles Chart.

Jimin's previous achievements with Set Me Free Pt. 2 had also reached new heights. The song became the highest-charting solo BTS track at number 30, surpassing his bandmate j-hope's collaboration with J. Cole on On The Street at Number 37.

However, the Euphoria singer has now taken center stage, breaking these records and securing the top spot as the only solo artist to achieve this feat.

Jungkook's achievement on the chart is truly awe-inspiring, as he now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with two of the biggest names in the industry.

The legendary Korean artist PSY, known for his global hit Gangnam Style released in 2012, was the first to conquer this chart and leave an unchangeable mark on music history. Jungkook's group, BTS, also achieved this extraordinary milestone with their track Dynamite, which conferred upon them the global status they deserved.

Enthusiastic fans from the United Kingdom, and around the globe, have been beaming with pride as they congratulate their favorite maknae on this incredible accomplishment. Here's how some of them reacted:

With Jungkook's innate talent and dedication, his success continues to inspire and delight his devoted ARMY worldwide.