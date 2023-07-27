“He picked Taekook”: BTS fans rejoice as Eric Nam picks Taehyung and Jungkook for his Dream K-pop group

BTS’ two youngest members, Taehyung and Jungkook, find mention in Eric Nam’s Dream K-pop group alongside a bunch of other talented Korean idols. In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore titled “In the Hot Seat with Eric Nam”, the Spring Love singer picked Bangtan’s maknae because he is “obsessed with his new song” (referring to his latest solo single SEVEN).

Additionally, he chose V, aka Taehyung, “because V and I go back a long way) and his aura cannot be explained in words.”

♔ @regalkv



pic.twitter.com/jDmUYieu63 Eric Nam upon being asked who he’d choose if he had to make his own k-pop group, he chose taekook. 🥺🥺

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs rejoiced as Eric Nam picked “Taekook” (a portmanteau of their names, Taehyung and Jungkook) for his Dream K-pop group. “He picked Taekook”, @R_taekook22 tweeted, accompanied by two crying emoticons and one red heart emoticon.

Furthermore, he also mentioned BLACKPINK’s Lisa, NCT’s Mark, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, and New Jeans in his Dream K-pop team.

BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook’s fans react to Eric Nam choosing Taekook for his Dream K-pop group

It is no secret that Eric Nam has known BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook for a couple of years now. ARMYs are aware that Eric Nam famously hosted the After School Club, also known as ASC, which aired on Arirang TV and was directed towards a wider international fanbase.

In their rookie days, BTS frequented Eric Nam’s After School Club a couple of times and fans believe this is how he got acquainted with Bangtan members. When speaking about Taekook, the Runaway singer revealed that he would love to include V (his stage name) in his group as they go back a long way.

For the unversed, in a podcast in 2019, Eric Nam confessed that the Sweet Night singer had visited his home in the States back in 2016 and requested the House on the Hill singer to cook pasta for him. Consequently, Eric Nam, Honne, and BTS’ V even posed for a photo together, which was shared by Honne on his personal Instagram.

As for Jungkook, he revealed that he is currently obsessed with his tantalizing hit single SEVEN. ARMYs are hoping that Eric Nam can get the Euphoria singer to guest on his popular Dive Studios podcast to talk about SEVEN, his career as a BTS member, and share some unknown anecdotes.

[email protected] ᗷTS⟭⟬WORLD🫰 @MonicaChowdhur6



"Let me say this quick. I'm picking my personal aces. This is my Avengers. #Taekook were picked by Eric Nam among BTS members when he was asked if he could assemble his own members for his dream/ hypothetical K-pop group in his interview with Vogue Singapore"Let me say this quick. I'm picking my personal aces. This is my Avengers. pic.twitter.com/bCAojibR0H

📌H(iatus)aru⁷|| Sarang's soulmie💜✨️ @harumoniousbts

pic.twitter.com/GPHVBzUd1c Eric Nam being equally enthusiastic as I am abt a taekook subunit makes me feel less delulu lmao @ericnamofficial you like jazz bro? Maybe you could join them on that jazz christmas song from 2 years ago and convince them to finally release it

Taekook @boli_zozo49349 @R_taekook22 Evreyone wants taekook and we all know

Jiya @Iam_kths @taeguide "V is really V , We don't need to explain that " bro speaking my heart

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090 pic.twitter.com/B4rSpUD8u6 Imma cry if Jungkook is going to be at Dive Studios talking to Eric Nam. I need that podcast with Jungkook

ARMYs are hoping that Taehyung and Jungkook collaborate with Eric Nam to make a hit song together, as the three Korean artists are known for their unique vocals. Fans are aware of how supportive and encouraging Eric Nam has been of BTS and their international achievements, particularly breaking the glass ceiling in the U.S.

The Lost On Me singer has never missed a chance to shower praise on the Butter singers and hopes they can reunite for another round of fun interviews or collaborations.

BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook are currently working on their solo activities

SK POP @SKPopCulture KTH1 is Coming as confirmed by BTS' Jeon Jungkook on his ongoing Weverse live, stating that Kim Taehyung's upcoming solo music sounds good! pic.twitter.com/3ZHORcr0he 🗨️KTH1 is Coming as confirmed by BTS' Jeon Jungkook on his ongoing Weverse live, stating that Kim Taehyung's upcoming solo music sounds good!

BTS’ two youngest members, Taehyung and Jungkook, are currently preparing to release their solo albums. BTS’ maknae recently tasted success with his tantalizing single SEVEN, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon debut, among other achievements.

It is believed that the Sweet Night singer is next in line to release his debut solo album after releasing unofficial singles and chart-topping K-drama OSTs in the past.

Although the news is unconfirmed, it is believed he will drop KTH1 (the tentative title) sometime between July and September. BTS’ maknae too plans to release a solo album by the end of the year, and reportedly, it will be entirely in English. He will be aided by HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun in the process.

More details regarding their solo albums are awaited.