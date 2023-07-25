"Proud is an understatement": Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook debuts at #1 on all Billboard charts with his song Seven

BTS’ Jungkook’s sensational solo song Seven has been soaring to new heights everyday and has finally reached the pinnacle of one of the most prestigious music charts. On July 25, 2023, Seven finally debuted at number one on Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200, excluding the US charts.

Jungkook secured the incredible feat of being only the third Korean artist to secure this achievement, after his own band mate, Jimin, and his group BTS. He also became the only person ever to reach this milestone both as a soloist as well as a group member.

"Just had a BAK": Jungkook makes the entire ARMY fandom proud with his Billboard All-Kill

Ever since it’s release, Jungkook's Seven has been unstoppable and breaking records all over the world. This summer song by BTS’ Jungkook and American rapper Latto finally climbed to the top of all the Billboard charts on July 24, achieving a BAK (Billboard All-Kill).

A "BAK," as referred to in South Korea, is a music chart achievement where a song simultaneously reaches number one on the real-time, daily, and weekly components of top music charts. This news was so special that Billboard’s official social media handles took to Instagram on Monday evening to share the chart with the words, "The Hot 100 top 10 (chart dated July 29, 2023)."

A closer look at the numbers behind this chart-topping success revealed the unmatched popularity of the BTS maknae's single. Seven achieved an impressive 21.9 million streams, along with 6.4 million in airplay audience, and an exceptional 150K album sales including both physical and digital sales. Notably, it also secured the number 2 position on the Digital Song Sales Chart and a commendable number 4 on the Streaming Songs chart.

The song's widespread popularity was further cemented by its noteworthy number 3 slot on the Official UK Singles Chart, marking the highest charting debut for a Korean solo musical act.

For this marvellous one-of-a-kind achievement, fans not only appreciated Jungkook but also each other for supporting the song and pushing it all the way to the top. Some even made hilarious video edits to describe the savageness of the situation. Their overwhelming emotions can be seen below:

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys



Jungkook is number one Billboard today!! Incredible work. THE ARMY ARE THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD!!! Teamwork makes the dream work. Andrew Watt via InstagramJungkook is number one Billboard today!! Incredible work. THE ARMY ARE THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD!!! Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/cPXE9cjmwz

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble 🏼 🏼

You did well Jungkook #1 Billboard singer you worked hard, they said you couldn’t we believed you could, you made it happen 🏼 🏼



JUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR

#SevenNo1Hot100 twitter.com/_rapperjk/stat… When numbers don’t lieYou did well Jungkook #1 Billboard singer you worked hard, they said you couldn’t we believed you could, you made it happenJUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR

mel⁷ ⭐⭐⭐ @taetaetannies twitter.com/btschartsdaily… Jungkook just had a BAK!! First Korean soloist to achieve a billboard all kill!!

lu⁷ @matchac0okie when i say psy is one of the very few, if not only, kpop seniors who has genuinely always been happy about bts success and recognize it twitter.com/taebokkiii/sta…

nat⁷ 🐳 @natyourwhalien ami all over the world, we did a great job!!

pic.twitter.com/dDdiQWLpTc twitter.com/charts_k/statu… i love waking up to good news — we got a BAK!!! congrats jk!!!ami all over the world, we did a great job!!

This historic achievement makes Jungkook only the second K-pop soloist, and second BTS member, to conquer the prestigious Hot 100 chart. The first was his fellow bandmate Jimin, whose song Like Crazy made a momentous debut at number 1 back in April, creating history.

This triumph is not the idol's first brush with the Hot 100 chart. He had previously made an impactful appearance on the chart, reaching the impressive No. 22 position through his collaboration with Charlie Puth on their song Left and Right.

PSY and Jimin acknowledge Jungkook's achievement

Fans worldwide jubilantly celebrated this achievement, but the pinnacle of honor for the song arrived when veteran K-pop singer PSY acknowledged its triumph, expressing his admiration through an Instagram story post. Even his fellow bandmate Jimin took to Instagram to post about his friend’s biggest solo achievement.

PSY posted a screenshot of the Billboard post on his Instagram story, while Jimin made an official Instagram post by adding a few emojis in the caption along with the hashtags, "JK" and "Seven."

This huge achievement, as fans say, is just the beginning, and the world cannot wait for what the BTS maknae has in store for them moving further.