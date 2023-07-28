"Mingyu's part in my lives have gotten bigger" - BTS' Jung Kook teases possible Seven dance challenge with the SEVENTEEN member in his recent live

On July 26, Jung Kook delighted fans during a live session by hinting at a collaborative dance with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu to his latest song, Seven. He further mentioned how Mingyu's part in his Weverse lives had become more prominent since their last live session together just a couple of weeks ago.

Moreover, when SEVENTEEN's Super was released, Mingyu participated in the dance challenge with Jung Kook, marking the first time Jung Kook had ever done a dance challenge with anyone.

This collaboration left fans eagerly awaiting the possibility of the two idols working together again, especially with the release of Jung Kook's new song.

Confirming this, when Jung Kook was asked about Mingyu during the live session, he revealed that they had already filmed the dance challenge for Seven, which came as a delightful surprise for fans.

"Best friends for real" - Fans react as Jung Kook confirms that he and Mingyu have filmed a dance challenge on his song Seven

Everyone in the K-pop world is aware of Jung Kook and Mingyu’s friendship. Both being ‘97 liners, they have kept close since their younger trainee days. They have been regularly seen together on several occasions from the past until the present, hanging out, catching up, and enjoying each other’s company.

actually, mingyu told me that we should film the seven challenge. and so i thought, wouldn't i be doing challenges with mingyu only? when each of us release new music, it seems like i'd only be doing challenges with mingyu twitter.com/gyumedia/statu… bts' jungkook mentioned mingyu again on stationhead!actually, mingyu told me that we should film the seven challenge. and so i thought, wouldn't i be doing challenges with mingyu only? when each of us release new music, it seems like i'd only be doing challenges with mingyu pic.twitter.com/RVx6FYpEmR

The most recent time this dynamic duo was seen together was three weeks ago, on July 4. They appeared on a Weverse live together and were spotted goofing around. Coming live just for 2 minutes, they entertained their fans while satisfying both the CARATS as well as ARMYs.

Since then, the desire of these fans has only grown, and they’ve been anticipating seeing both stars together again. Jung Kook once again mentioned Mingyu on his Weverse live on July 26, which came as an absolute delight to the fans.

Jung Kook mentioned that they recently met after the release of his single and its subsequent promotions. He further said that after coming to Korea, as soon as they met, Mingyu asked him to film a dance challenge together for Seven and that they already did it, which sent fans into a state of frenzy.

pic.twitter.com/hy8ZwFsfxu Jungkook said Mingyu asked "Shouldn't we do 'Seven' challenge?" and said maybe he is going to do dance challenge only with Mingyu whenever a new music comes out pls this will be the coolest tradition

Talking about why he did the Super Challenge, Jung Kook said:

ARMY: You gotta ask Mingyu to do the [seven] challenge at first. JK: For the [super] challenge, I wasn't really going to do it. Mingyu likes to work out, so after tagging along to work out, he suddenly said, "Let's shoot the challenge."

This fascinating collaboration came as an unexpected and joyous surprise for fans from both fandoms. The evident camaraderie between these two stars made their friendship even more endearing to their respective supporters.

not camy @jikoobicamz jungkook saying mingyu became a bigger part of his life now oh i am going to cry so bad my gyukook loves :( pic.twitter.com/lH265bEQ0x

not camy @jikoobicamz GUYS I AM CRYING SO BAD NY GYUKOOK MY BUNNY PUPPY MY LOVES I LOVE THEM SO SO BAD I’M SO GLAD THEY HAVE EACH OTHER

pic.twitter.com/6rsYZcLIc9 MINGYU AND JUNGKOOK DID THIS CHOREO CAN YOU IMAGINE IT!??!?!? I ALREADY DIED.

ً ෆ @kgyutics twitter.com/gyumedia/statu… do it with other 97z also pls like the complete 97squad

The possibility of Jung Kook and Mingyu collaborating in a dance challenge not only showcases their mutual respect and support for each other's talents but also strengthens the bond between ARMYs and CARATs.

The unity and friendship between these two beloved idols are adore-worthy and serve as an example of the positive connections formed within the K-pop community.