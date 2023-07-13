"I LOVE MY TEAM, I LOVE MY CREW": CARATS celebrate as SEVENTEEN's Super becomes their fastest MV to reach 100 Million views

SEVENTEEN, one of the leading K-pop groups in the industry, has achieved yet another incredible milestone. Their sensational song, Super, from their latest album, FML, has crossed the remarkable threshold of 100 million views on YouTube on July 11, 2023.

Not only this, but it also became the fastest song of the group to achieve this feat - a testament to the group's popularity and the continuous support of their dedicated fanbase, CARATS.

In the wake of this accomplishment, fans took to trending the song's lyrics, creatively expressing their connection by playfully adapting the phrase, "I love my team, I love my crew," to reflect their sense of belonging and unity with the group.

What makes SEVENTEEN's Super worthy of this achievement

SEVENTEEN's song, Super, is a captivating fusion song comprising of Chinese traditional music and contemporary K-pop elements. The track incorporates elements of Chinese traditional melodies, subtle drops, and modulation of rhythm, infusing the composition with a unique cultural flair.

The song showcases the diverse vocals of the SEVENTEEN members, with their distinct voices coming together harmoniously. Each member's vocal prowess adds depth and richness to the track, enhancing its overall impact.

Complementing the compelling vocals is the song's intoxicating and powerful choreography. The members' synchronized movements and dynamic formations captivate viewers, leaving a lasting impression. The choreography is a testament to SEVENTEEN's exceptional dance skills and their ability to convey energy and emotion through movement.

Accompanying the music and choreography are mesmerizing lighting effects that enhance the overall visual spectacle. The lighting design adds depth and intensity to the performance, creating a captivating atmosphere that further immerses the audience in the song's message. The amplification of background dancers proved to be the cherry on the cake.

Thematic modern as well as traditional costumes play a significant role in the performance, visually representing the song's message and concept. These costumes are carefully designed to evoke a powerful and dramatic presence, adding another layer of artistry to the performance.

The lyrics of Super make references to the powerful and historical Chinese figure of Son-o-gong, also known as the Monkey King. This metaphorical allusion represents strength, resilience, and the ability to overcome challenges. Through this reference, the song conveys the importance of teamwork and unity, highlighting the collective power and synergy of SEVENTEEN as a group.

Fans flood social media with congratulatory posts for the group

Given this achievement, fans of the group obviously couldn't keep their calm and flocked to social media to celebrate as well as hype up the group.

In summary, Super by SEVENTEEN combines traditional Chinese music, diverse vocals, intoxicating choreography, stunning lighting effects, thematic costumes, and a thematic reference to Son-o-gong. The song celebrates teamwork and unity, delivering a powerful and captivating musical experience.

SEVENTEEN's fastest Music Videos to achieve 100 MILLION views on YouTube (single channel) are:

Super-77 days

HOT- 232 days

Don't Wanna Cry- 519 days

Left & Right-777 days

Clap- 1488 days

Very Nice-2043 days

hana @yjhlovbot PERFORMANCE POWERHOUSE KINGS



#TMEA_알리지_세븐틴_등장중

#SVT_TMEAMusicFestival2023 @pledis_17

SEVENTEEN “SUPER” PERFORMANCE AT TMEA IN MACAUPERFORMANCE POWERHOUSE KINGS SEVENTEEN “SUPER” PERFORMANCE AT TMEA IN MACAU ✨ PERFORMANCE POWERHOUSE KINGS #TMEA_알리지_세븐틴_등장중#SVT_TMEAMusicFestival2023 @pledis_17 https://t.co/ZuHLGLWlIZ

The group has performed the hit song on many stages, and the latest of them was the TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) event on July 8 and 9 held in Macau, China. Another highlight of the award show was member Wen Junhui aka JUN winning the best New Singer-Songwriter Award 2023.

Poll : 0 votes