"This HOT Junhao frame tho": Carats swoon over SEVENTEEN's JUN and Minghao's visuals during their performance at TMEA 2023

The sight of SEVENTEEN's JUN (Wen Junhui) and The8 (Minghao) radiating their visual charm at the esteemed TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) event on July 8 and July 9 left fans utterly captivated. Held in Macau, the awards ceremony primarily honors Chinese artists, making the duo's shining presence all the more remarkable.
Affectionately referred to as "Junhao" by adoring fans, these two idols stole hearts and left Carats (the SEVENTEEN fandom) swooning in admiration.
Fans can't stop gushing over Minghao and JUN following their performance at TMEA 2023
The TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) was held at Galaxy Arena Macau, China, where top artists from different generations and places of the Mandarin music industry gathered to celebrate their talents and achievements. Held across two days, it was also the first time that TMEA hosted an outdoor music festival.
SEVENTEEN members Minghao and Junhui stole the spotlight at the event with their dazzling performance.
Carats couldn’t help but be mesmerized by The8/Minghao's ethereal visuals, as he donned a sleeveless black T-shirt accentuated by a classic black leather jacket. The crowd erupted in excitement as he unleashed his dance prowess while performing to the rhythm of SEVENTEEN's Super. It also marked the first time that the idol performed the entire choreography of Super.
Meanwhile, JUN impressed fans when he claimed the title of New singer-songwriter of the Year as an individual artist. His multifaceted artistry was on full display when he took the stage by storm during his performance, commanding attention and leaving a lasting impression.
While performing his new single, PSYCHO, JUN was clad in an all-white ensemble, further elevated by a half-cropped blazer and ash-white gloves.
When he accepted the award for New Singer-Songwriter of the Year 2023, he was seen in a gorgeous formal black suited outfit. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his fans and his team for helping him succeed (as per a translation via Twitter/@svtranslation):
"First of all, I’d like to thank TMEA for the award. First and foremost, I’d like to thank my fans! Thank you for your continuous support! To my members, thank you all! [I also want to thank] all the staff members who worked on-stage and off-stage."
The celebrations did not stop at the individual level, as SEVENTEEN, as a whole, claimed the esteemed title of "Most Influential Overseas Group of the Year" at the TMEA awards.
The performances of Minghao and Junhui, filled with breathtaking visuals, style, and talent, had fans talking endlessly about the two idols on social media.
Besides Junhui and Minghao, the lineup for this spectacular event featured a diverse array of talent, including SEVENTEEN, WayV, LE SSERAFIM, Taeyang, and Treasure, each bringing their unique charm and musical prowess to the grand stage.