"This HOT Junhao frame tho": Carats swoon over SEVENTEEN's JUN and Minghao's visuals during their performance at TMEA 2023

The sight of SEVENTEEN's JUN (Wen Junhui) and The8 (Minghao) radiating their visual charm at the esteemed TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) event on July 8 and July 9 left fans utterly captivated. Held in Macau, the awards ceremony primarily honors Chinese artists, making the duo's shining presence all the more remarkable.

Affectionately referred to as "Junhao" by adoring fans, these two idols stole hearts and left Carats (the SEVENTEEN fandom) swooning in admiration.

Fans can't stop gushing over Minghao and JUN following their performance at TMEA 2023

The TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) was held at Galaxy Arena Macau, China, where top artists from different generations and places of the Mandarin music industry gathered to celebrate their talents and achievements. Held across two days, it was also the first time that TMEA hosted an outdoor music festival.

SEVENTEEN members Minghao and Junhui stole the spotlight at the event with their dazzling performance.

Carats couldn’t help but be mesmerized by The8/Minghao's ethereal visuals, as he donned a sleeveless black T-shirt accentuated by a classic black leather jacket. The crowd erupted in excitement as he unleashed his dance prowess while performing to the rhythm of SEVENTEEN's Super. It also marked the first time that the idol performed the entire choreography of Super.

Meanwhile, JUN impressed fans when he claimed the title of New singer-songwriter of the Year as an individual artist. His multifaceted artistry was on full display when he took the stage by storm during his performance, commanding attention and leaving a lasting impression.

Worldwide Carats 🌸 @WorldwideCarats



Congratulations to our Jun! The whole Caratland is proud of you!



CONGRATULATIONS WEN JUNHUI

#Jun_SingerSongwriter_of_the_Year

@pledis_17 [INFO] #JUN won the New Singer-Songwriter of the Year 2023 award at the TMEA Music Awards 2023 tonight!Congratulations to our Jun! The whole Caratland is proud of you!CONGRATULATIONS WEN JUNHUI [INFO] #JUN won the New Singer-Songwriter of the Year 2023 award at the TMEA Music Awards 2023 tonight! 🏆Congratulations to our Jun! The whole Caratland is proud of you!😻CONGRATULATIONS WEN JUNHUI#Jun_SingerSongwriter_of_the_Year@pledis_17 https://t.co/QOTzr61X31

While performing his new single, PSYCHO, JUN was clad in an all-white ensemble, further elevated by a half-cropped blazer and ash-white gloves.

When he accepted the award for New Singer-Songwriter of the Year 2023, he was seen in a gorgeous formal black suited outfit. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his fans and his team for helping him succeed (as per a translation via Twitter/@svtranslation):

"First of all, I’d like to thank TMEA for the award. First and foremost, I’d like to thank my fans! Thank you for your continuous support! To my members, thank you all! [I also want to thank] all the staff members who worked on-stage and off-stage."

The celebrations did not stop at the individual level, as SEVENTEEN, as a whole, claimed the esteemed title of "Most Influential Overseas Group of the Year" at the TMEA awards.

The performances of Minghao and Junhui, filled with breathtaking visuals, style, and talent, had fans talking endlessly about the two idols on social media.

🐣💎 @flyingaaaahgase

the way minghao ate his part during hot, then proceeded to yeet his jacket off i 🫠



[230709 THE8 TMEA Macau]

i nearly cHOKED??!!!!the way minghao ate his part during hot, then proceeded to yeet his jacket off i 🫠[230709 THE8 TMEA Macau] i nearly cHOKED??!!!! the way minghao ate his part during hot, then proceeded to yeet his jacket off i 🫠🔥🔥🔥🔥[230709 THE8 TMEA Macau]https://t.co/GKHRqjVcOp

S-ASPARAGUS @svts_bestfri3nd



#SEVENTEEN交換

#minghao

#the8

#TMEA_알리지_세븐틴_등장중



Word handsome is not enough to describe his beauty , i need a long passage of poetry about him 🤎 Word handsome is not enough to describe his beauty , i need a long passage of poetry about him 🤎😭#SEVENTEEN交換#minghao#the8#TMEA_알리지_세븐틴_등장중https://t.co/dVWoPXxAGW

minghao thinker @xmhthinker



minghao introducing himself in tmea 🖤 the8 and his never-ending 8 poses minghao introducing himself in tmea 🖤 the8 and his never-ending 8 poses 🎱https://t.co/VnvDe77uUU

Mars 8Moons 🖤🖤 @mawrsmawrs



Also!!! His gorgeous unwhitewashed complexion is STUNNING!



#JUN_TMEAMusicFestival2023 Let's all appreciate the great performance of the New Singer-Songwriter of the Year 🤴🏼Also!!! His gorgeous unwhitewashed complexion is STUNNING! Let's all appreciate the great performance of the New Singer-Songwriter of the Year 🤴🏼Also!!! His gorgeous unwhitewashed complexion is STUNNING!#JUN_TMEAMusicFestival2023 https://t.co/fdzkTeQeSN

Mars 8Moons 🖤🖤 @mawrsmawrs



#JUN_TMEAMusicFestival2023 Junhui's facial expressions are insane like imagine dancing such intense moves yet he still looked like this in a still photo? CRAZY VISUALS AND TALENT Junhui's facial expressions are insane like imagine dancing such intense moves yet he still looked like this in a still photo? CRAZY VISUALS AND TALENT#JUN_TMEAMusicFestival2023 https://t.co/pdvk5CH7Rt

dayan @yane_of_coups

#TMEA_준과_이밤의_끝까지

#JUN_TMEAMusicFestival2023

I LOVE ME A HOT PSYCHO GUY I LOVE ME A HOT PSYCHO GUY #TMEA_준과_이밤의_끝까지#JUN_TMEAMusicFestival2023https://t.co/v8WiJ4IeX2

Besides Junhui and Minghao, the lineup for this spectacular event featured a diverse array of talent, including SEVENTEEN, WayV, LE SSERAFIM, Taeyang, and Treasure, each bringing their unique charm and musical prowess to the grand stage.

