"ICON BEHAVIOUR": SEVENTEEN's Junhui's PSYCHO MV leaves fans swooning over the idol's talent

On July 3, 2023, SEVENTEEN's JUN delighted fans with his highly anticipated new single, PSYCHO. The anticipation for PSYCHO had been building since its announcement on June 27, 2023, and fans eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience the idol's musical artistry once again.

The official teaser for the track was released on June 28. However, the moment the song was released, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to their social media accounts to talk about it. One CARAT even pointed out how the music video establishes the idol's "icon behaviour," a sentiment that has been echoed by several others in the fandom.

"You've done it again": Fans express their excitement and praise for JUN's single PSYCHO

PSYCHO is a song that delves into the concept of inherent madness within every individual. It highlights the idea that despite living our lives in a rational manner and adhering to social norms, there exists a capacity within us to passionately pursue certain matters, even to the point of losing control.

Through this song, the artist emphasizes that the world is an abattoir, where humans hunt humanity. Innocence of any kind is met with betrayal and assassination of self-character.

In the music video for PSYCHO, the dancer-singer portrays three distinct personas represented by the colors red, white, and black. Each color represents extreme facets of the world. The black outfit signifies evil and darkness, while the white outfit symbolizes innocence. The presence of red signifies the sacrifice of innocence in the relentless pursuit of a goal.

The SEVENTEEN member has captivated the audience with his striking visuals, well-toned physique, and notably, his impressive acting skills. Fans are thoroughly impressed and convinced that the idol possesses great potential as an actor. His ability to portray emotions and immerse himself in the role, as showcased in PSYCHO, has left a lasting impact on viewers.

Overall, CARATs believe that the artist's performance in the song and music video has served as a thought-provoking exploration of human nature, the complexities of the world, and JUN's talent as a multifaceted artist.

midnight @minwoncart0617 @pledis_17 U R SO GOOD AS EXPECTED OF WEN JUNHUI @pledis_17 U R SO GOOD AS EXPECTED OF WEN JUNHUI

쭌슈🚪 @junshuniverse

innocence become assimilated and gets mocked,

don't fool yourself into thinking you're an exception"



i guess this song for jun's haters out there,,

JUN, YOU ATE THEM UP!!!

In brief, about SEVENTEEN member Junhui

Wen Junhui, popularly known by his stage name JUN, is a talented Chinese singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN. Born on June 10, 1996, in Shenzhen, China, the idol has showcased his immense musical talent through his contributions to SEVENTEEN as well as his solo endeavors.

In addition to his group activities as a member of SEVENTEEN, the singer has also pursued a successful solo career. With his solo releases, he has showcased his individual artistry and creativity. Chinese songs like Red Carpet and Crow have allowed him to express his distinct musical style and captivate fans with his performances. His solo work demonstrates his ability to deliver powerful and emotional performances, solidifying his position as a well-rounded artist.

The singer-dancer has previously made a significant impact with his solo single titled LIMBO, which was released in both Korean and Chinese languages. The song has garnered remarkable success, accumulating over 6 million streams on Spotify and 5 million views on YouTube. This achievement demonstrates Jun's ability to captivate listeners with his individual artistry.

Following the success of his solo venture, the LIMBO singer is now all set to join SEVENTEEN for the release of their upcoming Japanese album. As a group, SEVENTEEN is set to present their fans with new music on August 23, 2023. This highly anticipated album is expected to showcase the collective talents and creativity of the entire group.

