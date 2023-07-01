On Wednesday, June 28, SEVENTEEN's Jun surprised fans with the announcement of his second solo comeback, PSYCHO, which is slated for a release on July 4, at 1:00 pm KST.

After the release of his single solo debut in September 2022, the idol has now followed it up with yet another song release that features an intriguing concept showcased through the teasers he's put forth so far.

Given the teaser and concept photos that's been released, fans speculate that PSYCHO might most possibly be part two of his previously released solo track, LIMBO.

As fans enthusiastically wait for the song's release, they're busy cooking up theories about the same while also talking about how good Jun looks in the promotional content released.

hana @yjhlovbot jun’s digital single psycho he is so cool. limbo’s sister is coming jun’s digital single psycho he is so cool. limbo’s sister is coming https://t.co/vfs64bEKvA

"I love the concept": Fans go crazy as SEVETEEN's Jun teases fans with concept photos from his upcoming solo comeback, PSYCHO

After releasing the first set of concept photos and a teaser from PSYCHO, the idol has now rolled out more concept photos, making fans go all the more crazier.

In the first set of concept photos, the idol can be seen dressed in a full-white set, pairing a belted vest and flared pants with some chunky boots. He looked quite mysterious with his hair down and dark makeup, perfectly communicating the theme he's aiming to adopt.

The theme took a 180-degree turn in the second set of concept photos, wherein Jun can be seen wearing a black suit with nothing underneath. As soon as fans saw him reveal his chiseled abs with his gelled hair, many were left in a frenzy. As the promotional content continues to excite fans about what the idol and his new comeback has in store for them, they can now hardly wait for its release.

While fans were thrilled about his solo debut when it was rolled out last September, they are all the more happy and enthusiastic about his discography expanding into a musical story with its own lore. With already high expectations set from the release of LIMBO, fans are eagerly looking forward to PSYCHO and how it develops in the universe put forth by the former track.

PSYCHO by JUN @junthinks jun's definitely gonna perform limbo and psycho im gonna d!e no huihuis left to tell stories ... it was nice meeting y'all jun's definitely gonna perform limbo and psycho im gonna d!e no huihuis left to tell stories ... it was nice meeting y'all

hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ psycho might be another sexy concept and suddenly i remember this jun 🫠 psycho might be another sexy concept and suddenly i remember this jun 🫠 https://t.co/rU2LSjwysJ

JUN'S SINGLE 'PSYCHO' july 4th @mainhuihui not only is junhui releasing a new single, he's giving us a story, a continuation of LIMBO. We're in the junhuiverse. This is probably a saga and honestly he's sick for doing that not only is junhui releasing a new single, he's giving us a story, a continuation of LIMBO. We're in the junhuiverse. This is probably a saga and honestly he's sick for doing that 😭 https://t.co/U0yheubciC

하니행뵹 @flamehanie the box in limbo is also in psycho………..psycho is indeed continuation of limbo acsbdhdj jun!!! the box in limbo is also in psycho………..psycho is indeed continuation of limbo acsbdhdj jun!!! https://t.co/iiAqm7wcxs

ً @voborangi watching the letters on the jun teaser turn from limbo to psycho watching the letters on the jun teaser turn from limbo to psycho https://t.co/WVBPOYSQOG

JUN will also be performing, both as a soloist and a member of SEVENTEEN, at the Chinese Music Awards, TMEA, which is set to take place on July 9, 2023. Given that this will be the first stage performance after his solo comeback, fans are hoping for the rollout of both LIMBO and PSYCHO. They are also excited for him to have more of his well-deserved spotlight with his stage as a SEVENTEEN member at the upcoming award show.

Additionally, the idol has exciting news in other aspects of the entertainment industry. As many know, he spent much of last year's time in China filming for a Chinese drama where he takes the main lead. The show, titled Exclusive Fairytale, has now successfully wrapped up its shoot and is also ready to roll out its episode. While the accurate details regarding its release are yet to be known, fans are hoping that it would be slated for release by the end of the year.

