10+ K-pop celebs who attended the Seoul Fashion Week

The Seoul Fashion Week returned after the COVID-19 pandemic and kicked off the festivities at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. With over 30 Korean designers presenting their 2023 spring-summer collections, the country’s largest fashion show marked the entry of many K-pop idols and celebrities.

From SEVENTEEN’s The8 and Jun to (G)-IDLE’s Soyeon, the Seoul Fashion Week was filled with K-pop stars. Some of them also donned outfits from various collections, including Songzio, Greedilous, and Holy Number 7, among others.

BTOB’s Minhyuk, ASTRO’s Jinjin, and more: K-pop celebs who graced the Seoul Fashion Week

1) SVT’s The8 and Jun

The performance (dance) sub-unit members of SEVENTEEN, The8 and Jun, became a topic of discussion after their appearance at the Seoul Fashion Week. Wearing shades of black and brown, they paired their outfits with gloves and were the show-stoppers, which sent their fans into a frenzy.

2) VIVIZ

The three-member group VIVIZ, Eunha, SinB, and Umji also made headlines after their looks went viral on Twitter. Clad in Songzio and Holy Number 7 numbers, the trio walked down the carpet twice in a single day.

Their casual yet chic looks were appreciated by those present at the Seoul Fashion Week.

3) Soyeon

(G)-IDLE’s leader Soyeon walked the carpet in a plunging white mini-dress paired with a fur jacket and nude make-up that accentuated her whole look. Her demeanor earned her a lot of appreciation akin to the group's comeback.

4) Lee Hi

Lee Ha-yi, also known by her stage name Lee Hi, surprised K-netizens by showing up at the Seoul Fashion Week. Lee Hi donned a black suit over a neon orange silk shirt and mesmerized fans with her appearance.

5) BTOB’s Minhyuk

BTOB’s Minhyuk’s attendance at the fashion show was of great significance. He wore a chic emerald green suit and a nude tinted T-shirt from Songzio’s summer 2023 collection.

6) DRIPPIN’s Cha Jun-ho

Cha Jun-ho, a member of the fourth-gen boy band DRIPPIN, also made an appearance at the Seoul Fashion Festival. He was in an all-black outfit with a turtle neck over a shirt and formal pants, which impressed his fans thoroughly.

7) ASTRO’s Jinjin

ASTRO’s Jinjin walked the carpet in a white pullover and black pants that were basic yet charismatic. Fans from across the world loved him for his simple looks.

8) iKON’s Donghyuk

iKON’s Donghyuk, also known as Kim Dong-hyuk, appeared at the Seoul Fashion Week in an oversized denim jacket. He accessorized the look with a green sling bag, framed glasses, and a pair of white Converse sneakers.

9) Yoon Seon-ho

Yoon Seon-ho, also known as Seonho, was also spotted at the fashion show in a bright orange suit, paired with a sheer black shirt.

The singer rose to fame after his appearance on the reality show Produce 101 (season 2) and has since worked as a soloist in the South Korean Music industry.

10) T-ara’s Eunjung

T-ara’s Hahm Eun-jung, known professionally as Eunjung and Elsie, attended the fashion show in a long black frill skirt paired with black boots and an off-white jacket.

11) Apink’s Namjoo

K-pop band Apink's Namjoo’s look at the Seoul Fashion was loved by her fans from across the globe. The K-pop idol wore a floral dress with thigh-high boots and kept her accessories and makeup minimal.

The Seoul Fashion Week has started out with a bang and holds several other exciting events. The first event saw with grand success and was full of stars from the K-pop world, which fans loved to see.

