All SEVENTEEN OSTs to spice up your playlist: Hide, Maze, and more

SEVENTEEN OSTs are the answer to playlists looking for an update. From soft romantic tracks to upbeat dynamic ones, the thirteen-member boy band has got your back.

SEVENTEEN members have given their voices to various K-dramas including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Hospital Playlist, and Seven Days, among others. These OSTs (original soundtracks) represent emotions and connect plotlines of the K-dramas. They aid in giving storylines a break from complex dialogs while keeping the audience hooked.

In light of this, let’s look at all SEVENTEEN OSTs as of September 2022.

All SEVENTEEN OSTs for those looking to revamp their playlists

1) Sickness - Love Revolution

Released on March 23, 2016, this track by SEVENTEEN’s Vernon also features Pristin’s Eunwoo. Vernon’s rapping skills and Eunwoo’s vocals came together beautifully to represent the webtoon storyline. With energetic tones and fast-paced beats, Sickness conveys feelings of pain and regret through its lyrics,

“Where did it go wrong? I keep asking myself, who can I blame?”

2) Kind of Love - Mother

This touching OST for the 2018 tvN drama Mother is sung by SEVENTEEN’s vocal powerhouse Seungkwan. It describes the pain of separation and the difficulty one has to face while making a decision for a loved one. His passionate singing style and heartfelt emotions reflect very well in this SEVENTEEN OST.

3) Missed Connections - Tempted

Released on April 13, 2018, as the OST for Tempted, this emotional ballad is sung by SEVENTEEN’s DK. The lyrics weave a woeful story of longing and regret, with DK lamenting missed opportunities in complex and complicated relationships. The K-pop idol’s vocals hit hard, making it impossible not to shed a tear.

4) A-Teen - A-Teen

A-Teen by Joshua, Hoshi, Woozi, Vernon, and Dino was released on August 13, 2018, for the Naver web drama of the same name. This SEVENTEEN OST also won the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Award for Best OST. The love CARATs (SEVENTEEN fans) have for this romantic and melodramatic track conveys its success on various charts.

5) Brothers for One Time - Seven Days

Released on May 3, 2019, Brothers for One Time featured as the original soundtrack for the Chinese drama Seven Days. This SEVENTEEN OST sung by Jun and The8 has a Hispanic flair rhythm-wise and is rooted in brotherhood, dependence, and loyalty. The presence of each other in their lives is enough to surpass all barriers and hurdles.

6) 9-Teen - A-Teen 2

9-Teen was released on May 19, 2019, as the original soundtrack for the second season of A-Teen. The track offers support to teens in their decision-making process. While adolescence is an age where one might make the wrong choices, this SEVENTEEN OST gives teens the comfort to make their own choices.

7) Miracle - The Tale of Nokdu

Released on October 15, 2019, Miracle was Woozi’s first solo song. This The Tale of Nokdu OST won the hearts of many, as its meaningful and deep lyrics invited appreciation and admiration from K-drama enthusiasts and K-pop stans alike. Woozi's voice and comforting melody made the track an OST.

8) Sweetest Thing - Chocolate

This SEVENTEEN OST by Joshua, Wonwoo, DK, Seungkwan, and Dino was released on December 1, 2019, for the JTBC drama Chocolate. The track carries fun and cheerful vibes while the singers shine with their vocals. The chorus leaves one grooving to it for days.

9) Maze and Dream - The King: Eternal Monarch

The 2020 Chinese drama The King: Eternal Monarch has two OSTs, Maze and Dream, sung by The8 and Jun, respectively. Both SEVENTEEN OSTs offer a calming and soothing experience, much to CARATs' liking. Brimming with romance and idyllic metaphors, the tracks convey heartfelt emotions and confessions of love.

10) GO - Record of Youth

Released on September 7, 2020, this SEVENTEEN OST by Seungkwan was the highlight of the tvN drama Record of Youth. The K-pop idol weaved a beautiful story but also did justice to the English bits in the song without losing the emotions it carried.

11) The Reason - Lovestruck in the City

The Reason was released on January 29, 2021, as the official soundtrack for Lovestruck in the City. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan brought to life the essence of the poetic lyrics which describe the feelings of falling in love. From gushing sensations to thumping heartbeats, it draws imagery of what loving someone feels like.

12) Warrior - Falling Into Your Smile

Warrior was released on June 24, 2021, as the original soundtrack for Falling Into Your Smile. This SEVENTEEN OST by Joshua, Jun, The8, Mingyu, and Vernon was loved by fans. The upbeat and EDM-based track is a victory song that highlights the competitive spirit.

13) Is It Still Beautiful - Hospital Playlist 2

Released on August 13, 2021, Is It Still Beautiful is the most prominent SEVENTEEN OST to date. The lyrics talk about reminiscing about one’s past romance and partner and wondering if they are still the same.

This track by Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan is a fan favorite and ATEEZ’s Jongho is no exception as he sang the song on Yoo Heeyeol's Sketchbook.

14) Hide - Who Is The Murderer

Hide was released on December 3, 2021, as the OST for the Chinese drama Who Is The Murderer. With retro engagement and woeful lyricism, The8 leaves a deep impact with his soothing vocals. The K-pop idol gives the song mysterious overtones that best suit the plotline of the show.

15) Go! - Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Go! was released on February 27, 2022, as the OST for the K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. This SEVENTEEN OST by DK gives way to youthful emotions that allow one to go ahead without any hesitation. It delivers dynamic energy with a fast tempo and fits perfectly during the female lead Na Hee-do’s fencing game.

16) Pit a Pat - Link: Eat, Love, Kill

This SEVENTEEN OST by Seungkwan has been the new talk of the industry since its release on June 28, 2022. Pit a Pat is a soft and dreamy track that aptly fits as the backdrop to describe the emotions in Link: Eat, Love, Kill. Seungkwan’s scintillating vocals accentuate the beautiful melody of the song and brighten the overall feel.

All SEVENTEEN OSTs carry a different tone and message, and their soulful vocals are the reason they have a massive fandom. While they have served beautiful tracks in K-dramas, CARATs hope for more OSTs in the future.

