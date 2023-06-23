Seventeen, the immensely popular K-pop group, has announced the upcoming release of their new Japanese album, Always Yours, on August 23, 2023. The news was shared across the band's various social media platforms on June 22, with a teaser image showing the title of the album.

This eagerly awaited album comprises a remarkable compilation of 27 songs, of which 25 are beloved tracks from Seventeen's previous albums, thoughtfully translated into Japanese to cater to their dedicated Japanese-speaking audience and Japanese music lovers. Apart from this, the album will include two new tracks. This linguistic transformation brings a fresh new flavor to their well-loved songs, allowing fans to experience the joy and beauty of their favorite Seventeen tracks in a whole new way.

Fans are hyped about Seventeen's new Japanese album

Korean pop music, commonly referred to as K-pop, has embraced the Japanese language as a significant element of its cultural and musical landscape. Recognizing the prominence of Japanese as a widely spoken language in Korea, K-pop groups have made deliberate efforts to release Japanese albums, demonstrating their respect for the language.

In the world of K-pop, it is not uncommon for artists to create music in multiple languages, and Japanese has emerged as a prominent choice alongside Korean. By producing tracks in Japanese, K-pop groups aim to appeal to their Japanese viewership, recognizing the language's importance and widespread recognition in the country.

Seventeen has also been largely instrumental in producing Japanese music. The group released their highly successful Japanese EP Dream in 2022, which was also their third Japanese album. So the announcement of the release of another one caused the fans to get all hyped up.

kei🐸 @haorarchy svt contents @svtcontents 230622 SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 'ALWAYS YOURS' will contain 27 songs, with 2 new japanese songs! 🩷 230622 SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 'ALWAYS YOURS' will contain 27 songs, with 2 new japanese songs! 🩷 ☁️ 230622 SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 'ALWAYS YOURS' will contain 27 songs, with 2 new japanese songs! 🩷 https://t.co/hso1laPAYB shadow japanese version let's gaurrr twitter.com/svtcontents/st… shadow japanese version let's gaurrr twitter.com/svtcontents/st…

mabel ☁️ @SunnieHannie svt contents @svtcontents 230622 SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 'ALWAYS YOURS' will contain 27 songs, with 2 new japanese songs! 🩷 230622 SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 'ALWAYS YOURS' will contain 27 songs, with 2 new japanese songs! 🩷 ☁️ 230622 SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 'ALWAYS YOURS' will contain 27 songs, with 2 new japanese songs! 🩷 https://t.co/hso1laPAYB excuse me hold on a second TWENTY SEVEN (27) SONGS ????? twitter.com/svtcontents/st… excuse me hold on a second TWENTY SEVEN (27) SONGS ????? twitter.com/svtcontents/st…

OMG, I can't wait for to drop! SEVENTEEN never disappoints and their Japanese releases are always fire

fml⚡ @wonulin excited for your japanese comeback my boys!



#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 @pledis_17

#SVT_JP_BEST_ALBUM #ALWAYS_YOURS THIS OUR COLORS! rose quartz and serenityexcited for your japanese comeback my boys! THIS OUR COLORS! rose quartz and serenity 😭 excited for your japanese comeback my boys!#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 @pledis_17 #SVT_JP_BEST_ALBUM #ALWAYS_YOURS https://t.co/FL1VkVR24V

shin𖧷咲良 @marvelouscherry @pledis_17jp Thanks for heating my spirit back again to reach my dream this year to work and live in Japan @pledis_17jp Thanks for heating my spirit back again to reach my dream this year to work and live in Japan 💙

Seventeen's new Japanese album comes after the release of their highly anticipated mini-album FML on April 24, 2023, with six fresh tracks. Among these songs, Super emerged as a standout, gaining immense popularity and love from listeners worldwide.

The six tracks on their recent mini-album showcase their diverse range of vibes. Each track offers a unique perspective. The title track, F*ck My Life, sends a message of resilience and bouncing back despite feeling tired and frustrated with life. Super is an incredibly energetic song that celebrates Seventeen as a team and recognizes their determination. Fire is a hip-hop track featuring S.Coups, Mingyu, Vernon, and Wonwoo, with catchy hooks and EDM-inspired drops, highlighting their success as a group. I Don't Understand But I Luv U is a special composition dedicated to their international fans, emphasizing the fact that love transcends language barriers and is everlasting. April Shower paints a picture of the slow pace during the rainy season and the anticipation of summer and spring to rejuvenate and embrace life's rhythm once again. Lastly, Dust talks about the difficulties of moving on from a past love, no matter how hard one tries.

Formed by Pledis Entertainment, Seventeen made their debut on May 26, 2015, and quickly gained recognition for their unique concept of self-producing their music and choreography.

The group is one of the biggest K-pop groups, consisting of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Each member possesses distinct skills, contributing to the group's diverse musicality and charismatic stage presence.

