“The trident is coming”: Fans rejoice as TWICE's sub-unit MISAMO reveals track list for debut mini-album 'Masterpiece' 

The beloved and one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, TWICE, are all set to have a Japanese sub-unit. Its Japanese members, Mina, Sana, and Momo have formed a sub-unit called MISAMO, derived from the initial syllables of their names. They have reportedly released their first Japanese mini-album, Masterpiece.

Needless to say, fans are all excited and have labeled MISAMO's entry as the arrival of the Trident.

The three members have gained tremendous popularity individually in the K-pop scene, bringing pride to Japan. It was inevitable that they would eventually come together to showcase their talents in the field of Japanese music.

MISAMO has also contributed to the lyrics of the songs

Momo Hirai, Sana Minatozaki, and Mina Myoi are the three Japanese members of the girl group, TWICE. Exciting news arrived on June 13, 2023, revealing that this talented trio is preparing to make their debut with a Japanese mini-album.

The album, comprising seven tracks entirely in Japanese, includes the previously released song, Bouquet. Fans are eagerly awaiting the album's release on July 26, 2023, and their excitement knows no bounds.

The online release of the album's posters and concept photos has received tremendous praise from fans. The posters' antique, classic, vintage, and retro theme effortlessly presents the girls with a regal aura, leaving a lasting aesthetic impression on the K-pop fandom.

The names of the tracks are Do not Touch, Behind the Curtain, Marshmallow, Funny Valentine, It’s not east for you, Rewind you and Bouquet. Moreover, the three girls have volunteered in writing some of the lyrics of these songs.

Fans of TWICE couldn't contain their happiness regarding MISAMO and their album:

TedoTwice @TEDOminecraftBG @JYPETWICE_JAPAN OH MY 7 SONGS??? WE WINNING IN LIFE @JYPETWICE_JAPAN OH MY 7 SONGS??? WE WINNING IN LIFE

yahh 🦎 @Be_a_once @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Yess we're so excited for J-line !! 🥰🥰🥰 it's Like a dream coming true!so much power for show to us @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Yess we're so excited for J-line !! 🥰🥰🥰 it's Like a dream coming true!so much power for show to us💙💙 https://t.co/77rX0twpKA

Sullyoon @TwiceDahyunieee @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Twice having a world tour and an upcoming Japanese album. Once luckiest fandom fr @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Twice having a world tour and an upcoming Japanese album. Once luckiest fandom fr

Saima Amir @SaimaAm49732550 @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Wait the the creative team of MISAMO is actually so good. Like the concept picture was so good and this tracklist is also so beautiful. @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Wait the the creative team of MISAMO is actually so good. Like the concept picture was so good and this tracklist is also so beautiful.

About four months ago, in February 2023, the official opening trailer of MISAMO was dropped, sending fans into a frenzy. In their recent endeavors, the nine-girl group embarked on a world tour, captivating audiences in numerous stadiums across the globe with their latest album, Ready to Be.

Most recently, on June 13, 2023, they graced the stage in Oakland with a two-day concert. The mini-album, Ready to Be, received overwhelming support, with its lead single, Set me Free, garnering immense popularity. Prior to this release, their song Talk that Talk had dominated the K-pop world and captivated audiences for a long time.

TWICE is one of the leading K-pop acts in terms of sales, downloads, and views

TWICE is a popular South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the reality show Sixteen in 2015. The group debuted in October 2015 with the mini-album The Story Begins, and they quickly gained popularity both in South Korea and internationally.

Since their debut, TWICE have achieved remarkable success with their catchy and energetic songs, vibrant performances, and charming personalities. They are known for their signature concept of having many members, currently consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Twice has released several hit songs, including Cheer Up, TT, Knock Knock, Likey, What is Love?, Dance the Night Away, Fancy, and Feel Special. They have consistently topped charts in South Korea and achieved significant international recognition, expanding their fan base across the globe.

Twice has received numerous awards and accolades throughout their career. They have won multiple Grand Prize awards at various award shows like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and the Golden Disc Awards.

Additionally, they have always been recognized as one of the leading K-pop acts in terms of sales, downloads, and views.

Since September 2021, the group has continued to release new music, engage in promotional activities, and delight their fans with their talent and charisma.

