Grammy Awards writes about TWICE's record-breaking Ready to Be in Los Angeles 

On June 13, 2023, Grammy Awards released an article writing about TWICE's record-breaking show of their Ready to Be world tour's Los Angeles leg. As the girl group rolled out their fifth world tour, they also earned themselves the recognition of becoming the first-ever K-pop female artist to hold a stadium concert in the U.S.

The group continued to establish their supremacy by becoming both the first female group and the first-ever female Asian act to sell out Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

The article lauded the group for the same and continued to point out several highlights of the concert. From the iconic stage performances to the crowd's unmatched enthusiasm, Grammy Awards pointed out intricate details of the concert.

"Helped shape the landscape in K-pop": What Grammy Awards had to say about TWICE in their latest article

The nine-member K-pop girl group that debuted in 2015 through the reality survival show, Sixteen, rolled out by a collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Mnet, has proved to be one of the most ground-breaking as well as impactful artists in the industry.

In their article, the Grammy Awards commended them on their continued influence and record-breaking presence. After referring to their remarkable achievement with the Ready To Be concert in Los Angeles, the article read:

"With continuous success since their 2015 debut, TWICE have helped shape the landscape in K-pop and pave the way for the next generation of female artists. For their efforts, TWICE were honored with the Breakthrough Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards —becoming the first Korean group to receive this feat."

Later on, to elaborate further on the concert, the article got into details about the flow of a theme throughout the duration of the event. The world tour, which has adopted the same name as the mini-album that TWICE rolled out right before it, showcased the album's concept and theme in several aspects such as their costumes, settings, and more.

Another impressive aspect is the enthusiastic response received from the members' performances. Lightstick ocean, a common feature in K-pop concerts, was yet again witnessed at the Los Angeles show. Given that this is rare for K-pop shows held in the U.S., the same left a lasting impression on the audience.

Additionally, the article also pointed out how, after a long wait, TWICE was finally able to bring a live band to perform in the background of their stages for their Los Angeles show, making the experience all the more thrilling. Each member also had their own solo stage with a unique concept.

Lastly, the article addressed the group spilling a snippet of their never-heard-before songs, which happened to be their Japanese track, Doughnut.

With Grammy Awards taking such close notice of TWICE's record-breaking Ready To Be show in Los Angeles, fans are quite proud of the exposure and rightful attention that the group is garnering from significant sources.

