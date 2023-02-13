Pledis Entertainment reveals SEVENTEEN The8's continuation of promotions despite left clavicle fracture 

On February 13, 2023, Pledis Entertainment posted an official notice about SEVENTEEN The8's left clavicle fracture. Despite the fracture, The8 is determined to continue with SEVENTEEN's promotional schedule while wearing a brace and minimize his participation if needed.
The announcement has concerned many fans, especially upon learning that the idol might not be taking the needed rest.
Per Google Translate, the statement reads:
"The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group's prearranged engagements; on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommended by the medical staff."
It further says:
"As such, THE 8 will be participating in the group's prearranged activities including CARAT DAY Live, fan signing event in China and 2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> among others in his brace so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery....We will do our best to aid in THE 8'streatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible."
While fans understand his determination to continue his schedule, they couldn't help but grow concerned over his health.
Fans expressed concerns for SEVENTEEN The8's fractured left clavicle and wish him a speedy recovery
The notice about The8's fracture had fans worried about his health, especially since the cause of the fracture wasn't revealed. Fans anticipate a multiplicity of causes and hope that it isn't a product of overworking himself.
While some are proud and happy to see SEVENTEEN The8's determination to push through and attend the group's events in order to engage with fans, many remain worried about the possibility of his condition worsening with the continuation of promotions. Regardless of the mixed feelings that fans feel towards SEVENTEEN The8, they continue to send the idol wishes for a speedy recovery and some even hope that he cancels the events and takes the rest he needs.
In other news, SEVENTEEN's In The Soop Ver. 2 has been receiving a lot of attention from fans. After one-upping their first season released back in 2021, their second season has grown into becoming yet another comfort show for CARATs.
Following the release of each episode, many moments from the same went viral, with fans swooning over the sweet bond that the 13 members share. From hilarious events to sob-worthy moments, In The Soop continues to be filled with a roller coaster of emotions.