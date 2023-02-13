Pledis Entertainment reveals SEVENTEEN The8's continuation of promotions despite left clavicle fracture 

On February 13, 2023, Pledis Entertainment posted an official notice about SEVENTEEN The8's left clavicle fracture. Despite the fracture, The8 is determined to continue with SEVENTEEN's promotional schedule while wearing a brace and minimize his participation if needed.

The announcement has concerned many fans, especially upon learning that the idol might not be taking the needed rest.

Per Google Translate, the statement reads:

"The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group's prearranged engagements; on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommended by the medical staff."

It further says:

"As such, THE 8 will be participating in the group's prearranged activities including CARAT DAY Live, fan signing event in China and 2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND> among others in his brace so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery....We will do our best to aid in THE 8'streatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible."

While fans understand his determination to continue his schedule, they couldn't help but grow concerned over his health.

Fans expressed concerns for SEVENTEEN The8's fractured left clavicle and wish him a speedy recovery

The notice about The8's fracture had fans worried about his health, especially since the cause of the fracture wasn't revealed. Fans anticipate a multiplicity of causes and hope that it isn't a product of overworking himself.

쭌슈🚪 @junshuniverse

dont too force yourself to exercise so hard :(

pls take care of your self 🥺 @pledis_17 get well soon minghao :"(dont too force yourself to exercise so hard :(pls take care of your self 🥺 @pledis_17 get well soon minghao :"(dont too force yourself to exercise so hard :(pls take care of your self 🥺

하니행뵹 @flamehanie remember to not push your self too much ok;; focus on your recovery!! @pledis_17 the8 get well soonremember to not push your self too much ok;; focus on your recovery!! @pledis_17 the8 get well soon😭 remember to not push your self too much ok;; focus on your recovery!!

파이팅 해야지~! @yuka5470_17 it must be really hurt.

i hope it doesn't have side effect and can fully healed. thank goodness your parents are with you right now hao, so they can take care of you recover @pledis_17 omg get well soonit must be really hurt.i hope it doesn't have side effect and can fully healed. thank goodness your parents are with you right now hao, so they can take care of you recover @pledis_17 omg get well soon 😭 it must be really hurt.i hope it doesn't have side effect and can fully healed. thank goodness your parents are with you right now hao, so they can take care of you recover 😢

pot𖧷chi 218 @13scoups_ we don’t care bout the activities we just need him to not move an inch IS IT BECAUSE OF BBOY?????? OR WHAT DID YOU DOOOO LOVEEE @pledis_17 plswe don’t care bout the activities we just need him to not move an inchIS IT BECAUSE OF BBOY?????? OR WHAT DID YOU DOOOO LOVEEE @pledis_17 pls😭 we don’t care bout the activities we just need him to not move an inch 😭😭😭 IS IT BECAUSE OF BBOY?????? OR WHAT DID YOU DOOOO LOVEEE https://t.co/ncCLTr5VjC

While some are proud and happy to see SEVENTEEN The8's determination to push through and attend the group's events in order to engage with fans, many remain worried about the possibility of his condition worsening with the continuation of promotions. Regardless of the mixed feelings that fans feel towards SEVENTEEN The8, they continue to send the idol wishes for a speedy recovery and some even hope that he cancels the events and takes the rest he needs.

ً @haovenue i can’t help but think about minghao and how he is still so determined to show his best even when he is in pain. praying for his speedy recovery already :( i can’t help but think about minghao and how he is still so determined to show his best even when he is in pain. praying for his speedy recovery already :( https://t.co/nIoemU2XZq

minghao thinker @haothinks really hope minghao doesnt blame himself for this or feel bad about 'disappointing' carats because an idol taking the time to recover should never be something they should feel bad about really hope minghao doesnt blame himself for this or feel bad about 'disappointing' carats because an idol taking the time to recover should never be something they should feel bad about

Tori🍂 1ST COUPRANG @hrtcoups “The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements.”



No no ur health comes FIRST @ minghao “The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements.”No no ur health comes FIRST @ minghao

minghao thinker @haothinks get well soon, minghao!! rest as much as needed and don't feel sorry 🥹🫶 health and safety will always be the priority get well soon, minghao!! rest as much as needed and don't feel sorry 🥹🫶 health and safety will always be the priority https://t.co/YwYk1JFJRV

In other news, SEVENTEEN's In The Soop Ver. 2 has been receiving a lot of attention from fans. After one-upping their first season released back in 2021, their second season has grown into becoming yet another comfort show for CARATs.

Following the release of each episode, many moments from the same went viral, with fans swooning over the sweet bond that the 13 members share. From hilarious events to sob-worthy moments, In The Soop continues to be filled with a roller coaster of emotions.

Poll : 0 votes