SEVENTEEN’s THE8 sends heartwarming message to fans after agency announces his inability to perform at Jakarta concert

SEVENTEEN’s THE8 will be sitting out the Jakarta stop for their BE THE SUN World Tour, PLEDIS Entertainment announced on December 27. The 25-year-old singer personally sent a message to CARATs, the group’s fandom, to apologize to the fans who were waiting for all of SEVENTEEN, since it is the group's last World Tour stop.

THE8, aka Xu Minghao, also advised fans to take care of themselves and assured them that he will get better soon.

He wrote:

“CARAT, I'm sorry I couldn't participate in the concert with you. It;s getting better, so don't worry too much and I'll get better soon! I heard that many friends are not feeling well because it's really cold in winter, so take care of your health. If you're sick, take medicine, dress warmly, and drink lots of warm water! Everything will get better. The new year is coming up, so stay healthy and let's all get ready for the new year! “

The Weverse post made fans emotional, prompting them to send the singer more supportive messages and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Fans trend ‘GET WELL SOON HAO’ as SEVENTEEN’s THE8 falls sick, is unable to participate in upcoming concert

On December 27, PLEDIS Entertainment informed SEVENTEEN’s THE8’s participation in the upcoming Jakarta concert was canceled. The reason for this was Minghao falling sick after contracting the flu. He reportedly underwent treatment and is said to be resting currently. Keeping the medical staff’s advice in mind, the agency decided not to let the artist perform.

An excerpt from the agency’s statement read:

“Although the artist himself expressed his strong wish to participate in the event, placing the medical staff’s advice and our artist’s health as a top priority, it has been decided that he will not be attending the Jakarta concert on Wednesday, December 28 (Indonesia Time).”

As soon as the notice was released, CARATs began tweeting recovery wishes with the phrase “GET WELL SOON HAO” for SEVENTEEN’s THE8. They posted clips from the previous BE THE SUN concert while stating that they will miss him in the upcoming show.

Here are some messages from CARATs below:

yoj saw Seventeen (PCD) @horangrawrhae i think hao really want to participate that’s why its a late notice :(( anyways lets support svt to their last stop tour and send more love to our minghao🥺 get well soon uri the8!!🫶 i think hao really want to participate that’s why its a late notice :(( anyways lets support svt to their last stop tour and send more love to our minghao🥺 get well soon uri the8!!🫶

KayeMochi saw svt 💞 @parkmochimnl sharing this tiny minghao vibing to darling for my fellow 8stars



get well soon bb hao 🥹 sharing this tiny minghao vibing to darling for my fellow 8stars get well soon bb hao 🥹 https://t.co/nBFt3uhQDJ

Mk_saw SVT😭🍒💎💜⑰ @Cheolony . Health comes first uri hao. Praying for your speedy recovery . get well soon Hao Our source of warm comfort, It must be so frustrating for you to miss the last stop. Health comes first uri hao. Praying for your speedy recovery. get well soon Hao Our source of warm comfort, It must be so frustrating for you to miss the last stop😣. Health comes first uri hao. Praying for your speedy recovery💕. get well soon Hao https://t.co/Wa0mi33pCi

ey 🍒 pcd so much @baebycheol

get well soon, hao! this must be frustrating for him not being able to join their last stop :(get well soon, hao! @pledis_17 this must be frustrating for him not being able to join their last stop :( get well soon, hao! @pledis_17

LEE⁷ ⑰ black eye soty @KTHP0GI u don’t have to be sorry hao 🥹 get well soon ! ilysm 🤍 u don’t have to be sorry hao 🥹 get well soon ! ilysm 🤍 https://t.co/Pr1oBvQhUZ

Additionally, fellow member HOSHI posted a screen recording on Weverse that THE8 sent for CARATs. In the audio, the singer said a soft “I love you.” Fans also heard a slight cough towards the end of it.

eri •ᴗ• | bets bul pcd 👩‍🚀🦌 @seokjinniall 🫶🏻 omg hoshi posted his convo with minghao with hao’s voice recording of telling us he loves us 🥺 but his cough can be heard too huhu get well soon, love🫶🏻 omg hoshi posted his convo with minghao with hao’s voice recording of telling us he loves us 🥺 but his cough can be heard too huhu get well soon, love 😭🫶🏻 https://t.co/JW8uMhFTmm

Conversations continued on Weverse as HOSHI mentioned that the singer was very disappointed for not being able to participate in the concert. SEVENTEEN’s THE8 then wished them a great concert with teary-eyed emojis.

The December 28 Jakarta concert is the last show of the BE THE SUN World Tour, for now. The tour began in June in South Korea and has taken them across countries like Canada, the US, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Japan. During this time, they made a Japanese comeback with the album Dream.

