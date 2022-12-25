ITZY’s Chaeryeong was seen crying and clutching her stomach, assures fans she’s okay

ITZY’s Chaeryeong was recently captured struggling to stand after the group’s performance ended at the 2022 Gayo Daejeon stage on December 24, 2022.
Videos of Chaeryeong bent over, clutching her stomach, and struggling to walk circulated on social media soon after ITZY gave a brilliant performance. Moreover, fellow groupmate Lia was seen helping the 21-year-old singer climb down the stairs from the stage.
Worried fans began criticizing the girl group's agency, JYP Entertainment, for their lack of proper management. They showed their disappointment in the company for letting the singer perform despite having a poor physical condition.
As the issue gained traction, Chaeryeong sent a message on the fan-artist platform Bubble to inform MIDZYs (the official fandom name of ITZY) that it was her decision to perform in front of fans.
“I was really embarrassed”: ITZY’s Chaeryeong sent fans a reassuring message about her health condition
Hours after the 2022 Gayo Dajeon ended on Saturday, Twitter turned into a chaotic space for K-pop fans. While many gushed over their favorite artists’ performances, MIDZYs were getting increasingly worried about Chaeryeong’s health.
ITZY’s Chaeryeong couldn’t stop from showing her discomfort the moment their What I Want performance ended and was accidentally caught in an ending fairy (or camera moment), which is a K-pop phenomenon where cameras focus on an idols’ closeup for a few seconds. It gives them brownie points to showcase their talent to fans.
In her message on Bubble, the ITZY member shared that the rehearsals did not include the ending fairy moment, which is why she let her guard down. Chaeryeong said she was embarrassed and repeatedly reiterated that it was her “stubborn” decision to perform on stage.
"I've been very thankful these days... I'm sorry to make tou worry MIDZY. There was no ending fairy during the camera rehearsal, but I was really embarrased... If there's a rat hole, I want to hide in it...I'm sorry to make you worry; I'm really sorry."
Continuing, she also mentioned that the agency always takes care of her health:
"You must have been surprised that we're guests at a concert... I really want to do it - I can do it --- I'm very stubborn...so I stood up... The company always takes care of my body first...I really wanted to do it. Everything was up to me. Everyone is scolding me.. I feel like I'll get better when I wake up! MIDZYs too, take care of your health and don't get sick! Dress warmly !! Thank you again for today! I love you y/n."
Angry fans criticize JYPE and send wishes to ITZY’s Chaeryeong
ITZY had a busy day on December 24. The girl group performed at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon and was scheduled to feature as special guests at PSY’s year-end concert called All Night Stand on the same day.
However, after ITZY’s Chaeryeong accidentally revealed her poor health, fans began criticizing JYP Entertainment.
Additionally, fans were also emotional as they discussed the singer's initial plan to hide her illness. They wouldn't have known there was an issue if the ending fairy did not happen.
Chaeryeong mentioned in her message that she was unaware of the ending fairy, which meant that she only turned off her professional side because she thought fans couldn’t see her.
On the other hand, watching ITZY’s Chaeryeong perform at PSY’s concert just hours after the 2022 Gayo Daejeon performance also worried fans. However, the singer seemed better at the All Night Stand show.
In other news, ITZY recently won the Best Artist Singer and Asia Celebrity Singer awards at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards.