ITZY’s Chaeryeong was seen crying and clutching her stomach, assures fans she’s okay

ITZY’s Chaeryeong was recently captured struggling to stand after the group’s performance ended at the 2022 Gayo Daejeon stage on December 24, 2022.

Videos of Chaeryeong bent over, clutching her stomach, and struggling to walk circulated on social media soon after ITZY gave a brilliant performance. Moreover, fellow groupmate Lia was seen helping the 21-year-old singer climb down the stairs from the stage.

for itzy @fiveofitzy this is painful to watch. chaeryeong… this is painful to watch. chaeryeong… 😭 https://t.co/5MM6se40cf

Worried fans began criticizing the girl group's agency, JYP Entertainment, for their lack of proper management. They showed their disappointment in the company for letting the singer perform despite having a poor physical condition.

As the issue gained traction, Chaeryeong sent a message on the fan-artist platform Bubble to inform MIDZYs (the official fandom name of ITZY) that it was her decision to perform in front of fans.

“I was really embarrassed”: ITZY’s Chaeryeong sent fans a reassuring message about her health condition

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 @tablesandchaers chaeryeong choosing to get scolded rather than skipping the stage she’s actually so insane i cant believe this chaeryeong choosing to get scolded rather than skipping the stage she’s actually so insane i cant believe this https://t.co/tqSrNXKLH6

Hours after the 2022 Gayo Dajeon ended on Saturday, Twitter turned into a chaotic space for K-pop fans. While many gushed over their favorite artists’ performances, MIDZYs were getting increasingly worried about Chaeryeong’s health.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong couldn’t stop from showing her discomfort the moment their What I Want performance ended and was accidentally caught in an ending fairy (or camera moment), which is a K-pop phenomenon where cameras focus on an idols’ closeup for a few seconds. It gives them brownie points to showcase their talent to fans.

In her message on Bubble, the ITZY member shared that the rehearsals did not include the ending fairy moment, which is why she let her guard down. Chaeryeong said she was embarrassed and repeatedly reiterated that it was her “stubborn” decision to perform on stage.

"I've been very thankful these days... I'm sorry to make tou worry MIDZY. There was no ending fairy during the camera rehearsal, but I was really embarrased... If there's a rat hole, I want to hide in it...I'm sorry to make you worry; I'm really sorry."

Continuing, she also mentioned that the agency always takes care of her health:

"You must have been surprised that we're guests at a concert... I really want to do it - I can do it --- I'm very stubborn...so I stood up... The company always takes care of my body first...I really wanted to do it. Everything was up to me. Everyone is scolding me.. I feel like I'll get better when I wake up! MIDZYs too, take care of your health and don't get sick! Dress warmly !! Thank you again for today! I love you y/n."

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 @tablesandchaers it’s the fact that chaeryeong only decided to show that she was feeling discomfort and pain when she thought we couldn’t see her :( we actually don’t deserve her at all i need her to be privately protected by angels rn it’s the fact that chaeryeong only decided to show that she was feeling discomfort and pain when she thought we couldn’t see her :( we actually don’t deserve her at all i need her to be privately protected by angels rn https://t.co/ck1Fa40eEE

Angry fans criticize JYPE and send wishes to ITZY’s Chaeryeong

ITZY had a busy day on December 24. The girl group performed at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon and was scheduled to feature as special guests at PSY’s year-end concert called All Night Stand on the same day.

However, after ITZY’s Chaeryeong accidentally revealed her poor health, fans began criticizing JYP Entertainment.

KITTY ≷ @fakeKittzy First Ryujin then Yeji and now Chaeryeong got hurt during practice or performance.

The way she is trying so hard to endure the pain breaks my heart. its too much in a year already we don't want anything just please let them rest First Ryujin then Yeji and now Chaeryeong got hurt during practice or performance.The way she is trying so hard to endure the pain breaks my heart. its too much in a year already we don't want anything just please let them rest https://t.co/ME6eZ1j5pz

ryuryeong folder @ryuryeongfolder Chaeryeong is not feeling well during tonight's performance, so to everyone who's subscribing to her bbl, let's give her some encouraging and comforting words! Let's also pray for her fast recovery.



Chaeryeong is not feeling well during tonight's performance, so to everyone who's subscribing to her bbl, let's give her some encouraging and comforting words! Let's also pray for her fast recovery. https://t.co/uCGX0yTOEB

moon ≷ @ryjsun @yejibaee the fact they always hold in and lately they barely able to just shows how overworked they are... they NEED to rest. @yejibaee the fact they always hold in and lately they barely able to just shows how overworked they are... they NEED to rest.

Jean @itzyjeann LEE CHAERYEONG, an idol capable of doing a whole dancing routine just for her fans while feeling physical PAIN

LEE CHAERYEONG, an idol capable of doing a whole dancing routine just for her fans while feeling physical PAIN https://t.co/xy9rjJ3PDV

베어²¹² @COZYxBEAR

Huh? And chaeryeong was there too



They went to psy concert after sbs gayo? They're guest of his concert.Huh? And chaeryeong was there too They went to psy concert after sbs gayo? They're guest of his concert.Huh? And chaeryeong was there too 👀https://t.co/VnMq6wmv8r

Additionally, fans were also emotional as they discussed the singer's initial plan to hide her illness. They wouldn't have known there was an issue if the ending fairy did not happen.

Chaeryeong mentioned in her message that she was unaware of the ending fairy, which meant that she only turned off her professional side because she thought fans couldn’t see her.

ANJALI🖤 @Yunashi90167007

#LET_ITZY_REST

#ITZY #JYP #CHAERYEONG twitter.com/onlyforRyujin/… 🌼byul🌼 @onlyforRyujin ITZY special guest at PSY concert with their performance ‘Sneakers’. ITZY special guest at PSY concert with their performance ‘Sneakers’. https://t.co/TveEarTacY @jypnation it's a humble request please let them rest. We can wait for them. Next year they have a tour & after that please let them rest 🛐. As a midzy i can wait for them 🤍i can even wait for 10 months I want their health!! @jypnation it's a humble request please let them rest. We can wait for them. Next year they have a tour & after that please let them rest 🛐. As a midzy i can wait for them 🤍i can even wait for 10 months I want their health!! #LET_ITZY_REST #ITZY #JYP #CHAERYEONG twitter.com/onlyforRyujin/…

미줄_RJ @RyujDdaengAce Even I didn't know that you weren't fine during the performance , Get enough rest Good girl, smart girls 🥲🥹 it's okay 🥹



#채령 #CHAERYEONG #ITZY get well soon chaeryeong, , you did very well 🥺Even I didn't know that you weren't fine during the performance , Get enough restGood girl, smart girls 🥲🥹 it's okay 🥹 get well soon chaeryeong, , you did very well 🥺👏 Even I didn't know that you weren't fine during the performance , Get enough rest 💪 Good girl, smart girls 🥲🥹 it's okay 🥹 #채령 #CHAERYEONG #ITZY https://t.co/5vkn5ugLa6

itzy elite🌹 @ITZYelite Thank you being with us. I hope you get to rest this christmas and also hoping chaeryeong is okay. Merry Christmas my loves 🥺🫶🏻 Thank you being with us. I hope you get to rest this christmas and also hoping chaeryeong is okay. Merry Christmas my loves 🥺🫶🏻 https://t.co/G9KvRjW7A6

Alanur @midalnryeji



PROTECT ITZY’S HEALTH

#LET_ITZY_REST if Chaeryeong isn't happy, i'am not happy either!!PROTECT ITZY’S HEALTH if Chaeryeong isn't happy, i'am not happy either!!PROTECT ITZY’S HEALTH #LET_ITZY_REST https://t.co/An8Vaza8C3

On the other hand, watching ITZY’s Chaeryeong perform at PSY’s concert just hours after the 2022 Gayo Daejeon performance also worried fans. However, the singer seemed better at the All Night Stand show.

In other news, ITZY recently won the Best Artist Singer and Asia Celebrity Singer awards at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards.

Poll : 0 votes