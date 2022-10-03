"She deserves to be healthy and happy": IVE Wonyoung’s extreme weight loss worries fans

IVE’s 18-year-old member Wonyoung’s recent apparent weight loss has become a cause for concern yet again for fans. The singer enjoys immense popularity and support from both Korean and international fans, but the constant worry about her weight always hangs in the air.

Trigger warning: Weight issues, eating disorder

A recent fancam of the LOVE DIVE singer brought the extreme body mass loss to light, which prompted many fans to demand that Starship Entertainment let the idol rest and be healthy. At one point in the choreography, her spine was protruding, while her legs and arms seemed exceedingly thin.

Wonyoung, my child, what's going on IVE Wonyoung's current weight is very alarming, she's getting so thin to the point that you can see the outline of her spinal cordWonyoung, my child, what's going on IVE Wonyoung's current weight is very alarming, she's getting so thin to the point that you can see the outline of her spinal cordWonyoung, my child, what's going on 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xvCpzLG8D6

While few have been defending the female idol, citing it as her natural body weight, the young singer's recent fancam made it difficult for many to ignore the situation. It is also believed that the constant pressure and stress of her tight schedule is taking a toll on her.

mika 𖤐☁︎ saw loona seeing bp @cosmicjoys starship let wonyoung rest!!! that poor girl is overworked sm on top of constantly losing weight she deserves to be healthy and happy :( starship let wonyoung rest!!! that poor girl is overworked sm on top of constantly losing weight she deserves to be healthy and happy :(

IVE Wonyoung’s YouTube fancam of After LIKE on MCountdown filled with concerned comments

The K-pop industry has time and again been called out for its unhealthy idealistic beauty standards when it comes to South Korean women. The average weight for female K-pop idols is between 34 and 59 kg. IVE Wonyoung’s weight was reported to be around 45 kg, however, many believe that she has lost more weight now. Standing tall at 173 cm (5 feet 8 inches), a below 45kg weight was disturbing for fans.

Wonyoung’s fancam of MCountdown’s After LIKE performance on September 1, 2022 brought forth extreme worries for her health. The singer-dancer wore a mini skirt and a sleeveless crop top, unlike her other outfits which included either jackets or pants. Her thin arms and legs hardly went unnoticed.

akihiro @yourhiroak1 We all should stop saying that this is normal. even tho it isn't! I'm not bodyshaming her but just stating facts. It's your job STARSHIP to protect them and take care of them, but i notice that you're not paying attention to wonyoung's weight! We all should stop saying that this is normal. even tho it isn't! I'm not bodyshaming her but just stating facts. It's your job STARSHIP to protect them and take care of them, but i notice that you're not paying attention to wonyoung's weight! https://t.co/28Azj1WerO

Comments under the IVE member’s fancam were filled with concerns. Many also posted positive comments, asking the After LIKE singer not to lose weight. One user called it “dangerously underweight” while another commented that they do not know “why people are saying that this is normal.”

Take a look at some of the comments below:

Comments under Wonyoung' After LIKE performance on MCountdown (Image via YouTube)

YouTube comments under Wonyoung's After LIKE fancam on MCountdown (Image via YouTube)

Stress, ideal body standards, extreme backlash from netizens, and not having enough rest might be some of the reasons behind the idol’s weight loss, fans believe. IVE’s Wonyoung has been a target for all of the aforementioned causes.

#WONYOUNG #AfterLIKE #KPOP y'all know why she's having massive weightloss? cuz netizens are literally pressuring her, even if she tries to gain weight. y'all know why she's having massive weightloss? cuz netizens are literally pressuring her, even if she tries to gain weight.#WONYOUNG #AfterLIKE #KPOP https://t.co/sQTDCESpmh

The young IVE member is often praised for her slim beauty, which fits right into South Korea’s beauty standards. As the most popular member of IVE, Wonyoung’s individual and group schedules were observed to be extremely tight.

Fans have been demanding Starship Entertainment for a change in her schedule for weeks. The topic gained more attention when an audience member captured the singer almost on the verge of crying on stage but regaining her composure in a few seconds.

let me be skinny @f_ckbeingfat For people who don’t see the problem. This is Wonyoung is April vs Now. She was 43kg in April giving her a BMI of 14. She has lost a lot more weight since and therefore her BMI will be even smaller. This is scary. For people who don’t see the problem. This is Wonyoung is April vs Now. She was 43kg in April giving her a BMI of 14. She has lost a lot more weight since and therefore her BMI will be even smaller. This is scary. https://t.co/nMFFsifznV

let me be skinny @f_ckbeingfat I also think she’s wearing baggy clothes to hide it… or her company is making her idk I also think she’s wearing baggy clothes to hide it… or her company is making her idk

iya | 📚 @iyaxyang @IVEstarship ive been thinking this lately and this is not a body shaming, please starship give wonyoung a enough time to get back her healthy weight we are so worried about her. Her health matter to us more than anything! PROTECT MY ARTIST STARSHIP! #WONYOUNG ive been thinking this lately and this is not a body shaming, please starship give wonyoung a enough time to get back her healthy weight we are so worried about her. Her health matter to us more than anything! PROTECT MY ARTIST STARSHIP! #WONYOUNG @IVEstarship https://t.co/GwKUcGGPFU

listening to afterlike @wonyluvdive please let her rest… she deserves it !!



STARSHIP LET WONYOUNG REST @STARSHIP_STAFF @IVEstarship seeing how packed wonyoung schedule make me remember this clip :( i swear she’s just too nice for this worldplease let her rest… she deserves it !!STARSHIP LET WONYOUNG REST @STARSHIPent seeing how packed wonyoung schedule make me remember this clip :( i swear she’s just too nice for this world 😭 please let her rest… she deserves it !!STARSHIP LET WONYOUNG REST @STARSHIPent @STARSHIP_STAFF @IVEstarship https://t.co/AefU6GMUUA

While not yet confirmed, some fans believe the IVE member has an eating disorder. They also raised concerns about how she had become a role model for many youngsters and termed it unhealthy.

B☆⁷ @blpBangtan Starship is failing wonyoung. She needs medical attention and time off. She either has a severe medical issue that needs attention, or she has an eating disorder. She needs help and the kpop community is enabling her to get thinner and thinner by denying a problem #wonyoung Starship is failing wonyoung. She needs medical attention and time off. She either has a severe medical issue that needs attention, or she has an eating disorder. She needs help and the kpop community is enabling her to get thinner and thinner by denying a problem #wonyoung https://t.co/la5TLCU6GV

huh🌻💙💛 @neocultvelvet Friendly reminder that Wonyoung is not inspiration or a goal. She is a teenager in the depths of a serious and dangerous eating disorder. She is withering away into nothing and you should not praise her body. Her "diet" is an eating disorder. She is not your thinspo. Friendly reminder that Wonyoung is not inspiration or a goal. She is a teenager in the depths of a serious and dangerous eating disorder. She is withering away into nothing and you should not praise her body. Her "diet" is an eating disorder. She is not your thinspo.

☁️ @yeosslove this is why idols get eating disorders you only call them pretty as they lose more and more weight, some people seem genuinely concerned for wonyoung and that’s understandable she just gets thinner and thinner and people keep saying she looks even better each time than before this is why idols get eating disorders you only call them pretty as they lose more and more weight, some people seem genuinely concerned for wonyoung and that’s understandable she just gets thinner and thinner and people keep saying she looks even better each time than before https://t.co/5cmp8R7nKS

On the other side, IVE’s other members, Liz, Rei, Yujin, and Leeseo, were recently heavily criticized for their “weight gain” by a majority of South Korean netizens. K-pop stans quickly rose to defend them against the backlash, stating that what they called “being fat” was an average, healthy body.

凤凰 @Alejandro_Vint My IVE girls went to a baseball game for entertainment. Liz didn't eat anything while watching the game because haters and Korean articles kept bringing up her recent weight gain, despite the fact that she looks completely and perfectly fine. Idk what y'all up to. My IVE girls went to a baseball game for entertainment. Liz didn't eat anything while watching the game because haters and Korean articles kept bringing up her recent weight gain, despite the fact that she looks completely and perfectly fine. Idk what y'all up to. 😕

AFTER LIKE SOTY 🤞 @liztakeit Liz was never “fat” she was a healthy normal weight, people just took the opportunity to attack Liz and use her “weight gain” for likes and followers . which will never EVER sit right with me, remember idols also have feelings, and you posting “sad” or degrading clips is unneeded Liz was never “fat” she was a healthy normal weight, people just took the opportunity to attack Liz and use her “weight gain” for likes and followers . which will never EVER sit right with me, remember idols also have feelings, and you posting “sad” or degrading clips is unneeded https://t.co/sVxnGAd50I

In other news, early data for the Melon Music Awards 2022 predicts the group as the top competitors for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best Female Group.

