"She deserves to be healthy and happy": IVE Wonyoung’s extreme weight loss worries fans

IVE’s 18-year-old member Wonyoung’s recent apparent weight loss has become a cause for concern yet again for fans. The singer enjoys immense popularity and support from both Korean and international fans, but the constant worry about her weight always hangs in the air.
Trigger warning: Weight issues, eating disorder
A recent fancam of the LOVE DIVE singer brought the extreme body mass loss to light, which prompted many fans to demand that Starship Entertainment let the idol rest and be healthy. At one point in the choreography, her spine was protruding, while her legs and arms seemed exceedingly thin.
While few have been defending the female idol, citing it as her natural body weight, the young singer's recent fancam made it difficult for many to ignore the situation. It is also believed that the constant pressure and stress of her tight schedule is taking a toll on her.
IVE Wonyoung’s YouTube fancam of After LIKE on MCountdown filled with concerned comments
The K-pop industry has time and again been called out for its unhealthy idealistic beauty standards when it comes to South Korean women. The average weight for female K-pop idols is between 34 and 59 kg. IVE Wonyoung’s weight was reported to be around 45 kg, however, many believe that she has lost more weight now. Standing tall at 173 cm (5 feet 8 inches), a below 45kg weight was disturbing for fans.
Wonyoung’s fancam of MCountdown’s After LIKE performance on September 1, 2022 brought forth extreme worries for her health. The singer-dancer wore a mini skirt and a sleeveless crop top, unlike her other outfits which included either jackets or pants. Her thin arms and legs hardly went unnoticed.
Comments under the IVE member’s fancam were filled with concerns. Many also posted positive comments, asking the After LIKE singer not to lose weight. One user called it “dangerously underweight” while another commented that they do not know “why people are saying that this is normal.”
Take a look at some of the comments below:
Stress, ideal body standards, extreme backlash from netizens, and not having enough rest might be some of the reasons behind the idol’s weight loss, fans believe. IVE’s Wonyoung has been a target for all of the aforementioned causes.
The young IVE member is often praised for her slim beauty, which fits right into South Korea’s beauty standards. As the most popular member of IVE, Wonyoung’s individual and group schedules were observed to be extremely tight.
Fans have been demanding Starship Entertainment for a change in her schedule for weeks. The topic gained more attention when an audience member captured the singer almost on the verge of crying on stage but regaining her composure in a few seconds.
While not yet confirmed, some fans believe the IVE member has an eating disorder. They also raised concerns about how she had become a role model for many youngsters and termed it unhealthy.
On the other side, IVE’s other members, Liz, Rei, Yujin, and Leeseo, were recently heavily criticized for their “weight gain” by a majority of South Korean netizens. K-pop stans quickly rose to defend them against the backlash, stating that what they called “being fat” was an average, healthy body.
In other news, early data for the Melon Music Awards 2022 predicts the group as the top competitors for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Best Female Group.