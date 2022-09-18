Netizens strongly defend IVE against anon “wish” for them to lose weight

An anonymous user posted pictures of IVE from their latest fan meet at the KBS Music Bank recording on Pann Nate to prove that they have gained weight and wished for them to lose some. The blog, posted on September 16 has 160k views and 497 dislikes. Unlike other posts, this particular post had the majority of comments defending the members.

Trigger warning: Fat phobia

IVE is the latest girl group to be swept under a controversy regarding weight gain. The six-member group includes Yujin (19), Gaeul (20), Rei (18), Wonyoung (18), Liz (18), and Leeseo (15).

IVE's Leeseo and Liz (Images via theqoo)

One netizen on a popular South Korean online forum pitted their weight against rookie groups LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans, and asked why the agency was not managing their weight gain.

They posted photos of the group members to prove their point. However, both South Korean and international netizens were not having any of it. They instantly rose up to defend the young girls.

Pann Nate user makes a distasteful blog about IVE members' weight, draws flak from netizens

Rookie girl group IVE has been breaking records and winning hearts since their debut last year in December. They hit a triple success streak when all three of their tracks, ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, and After LIKE instantly ranked number one on music charts and earned them numerous wins.

However, instead of the steady rise, one K-netizen drew up issues with the members’ weights. The user specifically mentioned Yujin and Leeseo’s bodies and how they had more fat on their upper body:

“Liz already gained weight so everyone has been swarming towards Liz, meanwhile Rei has gained weight that’s gone past the point of looking cute and let her be, and Yujin and Leeseo's arms are becoming so chubby…”

IVE's Liz (Images via theqoo)

They also discounted Wonyoung and Gaeul for being thin, but then raised an off-putting question:

“Wonyoung and Gaeul seem to have slim body types so they're not gaining weight but for the other four members, even if you just look at their group fancam, they dance so dull... Why isn’t Starship making them manage their weight gain like WJSN and Sistar?”

They continued comparing the members with two new girl groups and their diets:

“NewJeans eat celery and carrots as snacks but they eat bulgogi rice bowls and other snacks that are fatty. Seriously they're not even like LE SSERAFIM who are always working out and look strong either.”

IVE's Yujin and Leeseo (Images via theqoo)

The post did not sit right with any readers, irrespective of them being an IVE fan or not. One netizen even uploaded a full image of the group at the same event. The photo was to show that the members did not infact look like they needed to lose weight.

A K-netizen's comment on IVE members' weight gain (Image via theqoo)

white blue @memorizefollow @pannchoa I don't really understand what the others are thinking. If one of them is thin, they are told to eat a lot or they called anorexia. If they gain a little weight, they are said to be too fat, or ask them for diet. PLEASE STOP @pannchoa I don't really understand what the others are thinking. If one of them is thin, they are told to eat a lot or they called anorexia. If they gain a little weight, they are said to be too fat, or ask them for diet. PLEASE STOP

˚✿ ℛ ✿˚·̩͙⁷⁴⁶ @berrymilkcoco @pannchoa they are still teenagers, naturally they need nutrition because the work is very solid. stop forcing other people to be skinny until the bones look scary and unhealthy @pannchoa they are still teenagers, naturally they need nutrition because the work is very solid. stop forcing other people to be skinny until the bones look scary and unhealthy

INFJ @Blessmeachu04 @pannchoa let the kids have enough nutrition @pannchoa let the kids have enough nutrition

baddies&porsche @mumiexo why are people so obsessed with these high schoolers man ‍ @pannchoa They look absolutely normalwhy are people so obsessed with these high schoolers man @pannchoa They look absolutely normal 😭 why are people so obsessed with these high schoolers man 😵‍💫

Jess❦ @bbyyeunha @pannchoa They’re teens pls, Liz is 17 and Leeseo barely 16. Stop bodyshaming, they seem healthy and well that’s what’s in important. Korean skinny standards are sick, not even kids are safe. @pannchoa They’re teens pls, Liz is 17 and Leeseo barely 16. Stop bodyshaming, they seem healthy and well that’s what’s in important. Korean skinny standards are sick, not even kids are safe.

Meanwhile, the girl group recently made their comeback with chart-topping single, After LIKE. They’re one of the top competitors for Rookie of The Year and Song of The Year awards this year.

