"See you very soon": Carats show support to SEVENTEEN's SEUNGKWAN as agency announces hiatus due to health reasons

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN's agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, recently announced that Boo Seung-kwan, also known as SEUNGKWAN, will be going on an indefinite hiatus and will not participate in upcoming group activities. The news left fans worried about the artist's health and they took to social media to send him their best.

The agency made the decision following the singer's recent hospitalization, despite his own willingness to participate in all activities.

MJ @MJVaklah143 twitter.com/minghaocheol_/… hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ take all the time u need first, seungkwan 🥹🤍 we will be here praying for ur health and well-being 🤍

Boo Seung-kwan is a talented South Korean singer, known for his vocal abilities and effortless charisma. He rose to prominence as a member of the popular K-pop group, SEVENTEEN, where he is a main vocalist.

Fans extend their best wishes for SEUNGKWAN as he goes on hiatus to "take the necessary time to rest"

On July 3, 2023, PLEDIS entertainment released an official statement about the idol's hiatus:

"Hello! This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member SEUNGKWAN's future activities. SEUNGKWAN recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and the medical staff advised him to take the necessary time to rest and recover. The artist himself is determined to continue his activities, however the company felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being, as recommended by the medical staff."

The statement continued:

"Consequently, SEUNGKWAN, unfortunately will not be able to take part in upcoming events such as the Tencent Music Entertainment Award (TMEA) 2023, fan-signing event in China, and SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL, among others. We would like to apologize to our fans and ask for your generous understanding. We will do our very best to support SEUNGKWAN so that he can meet his fans as his healthiest self again. Thank you."

The SEVENTEEN singer's well-being, both physically and mentally, has been a matter of concern lately, following the tragic passing of his dear friend and fellow K-pop idol, ASTRO's Moonbin. Since Moonbin's untimely departure on April 19, 2023, he understandably needed a few days off to mourn the loss of his close companion. However, due to the recent release of the group's new album, he swiftly resumed his professional activities.

The loss of a cherished friend undoubtedly took a toll on his mental health, and even upon his return, he appeared visibly affected. Fans grew increasingly concerned about his well-being, urging him to prioritize proper rest and self-care.

Therefore, the news of his hiatus came as a relief to his devoted fans, who promptly sent their best wishes and messages of support across social media platforms.

이서연 🍊🐥 @sharlaraye hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ take all the time u need first, seungkwan 🥹🤍 we will be here praying for ur health and well-being 🤍 Nurture your light so you can shine brighter Seungkwan! We'll be waiting here for you 🫶🏻

Some additional information about the SEVENTEEN member

Beyond his vocal talents, SEUNGKWAN also displays a vibrant and cheerful personality, often bringing joy and laughter to those around him. His energetic stage presence has endeared him to fans worldwide.

Off-stage, the vocalist has appeared in various television shows and variety programs, where he has displayed his wit, humor, and ability to connect with others. His charming personality and quick wit have made him a beloved figure both within the K-pop industry and among fans.

