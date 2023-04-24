EXO's Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, NCT's Doyoung, and more to participate in Dr. Romantic 3 OST

The long-awaited sequel to the famous medical K-drama Dr. Romantic 3 has finally rolled out its OST, revealing the various artists participating. Some of the most significant artists sitting on the OST artists' list include EXO's Baekhyun, Gummy, NCT's Doyoung, and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, as of yet.

While Baekhyun and Gummy have previously worked on the OST of the Dr. Romantic series, Doyoung and Seungkwan's voices will be a new addition to the series' OST repertoire. Upon viewing the exciting list of artists and the collaborations that will fall out of the OST creation for the upcoming K-drama, fans have been quite excited about the same.

Fans love the list of artists participating in Dr. Romantic 3's OST

Dr. Romantic has gained a lot of popularity not only for its intriguing plot but also for its captivating OST throughout its two seasons. Naturally, with each season, the show's fandom only continues to grow, reeling in more audiences as they experience the rollercoaster of emotions it puts them through.

While the show had the audience inching at the edge of their seats with the thrill and suspense it worked with, its OST has been commended several times. Known for working with the best vocalists in the industry, such as EXO's Baekhyun, Gummy, Jeon Chang Yeop, etc., the show's OST has always been well-received and greatly accepted by the audience.

Moreover, NCT's Doyoung and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan participation in Dr. Romantic 3's OST has been exciting for the show's fans, only raising the already high standards with regard to the show's OST quality. Given the promising tracks that Doyoung and Seungkwan have put forth in K-dramas' OSTs, it has cemented fans' belief that it's going to be a great track.

joys @chanbaektwts "My Love" was Baekhyun's OST for Dr. Romantic 2 and now he'll be having another OST on Dr. Romantic 3! I'm excited to hear his voice again! "My Love" was Baekhyun's OST for Dr. Romantic 2 and now he'll be having another OST on Dr. Romantic 3! I'm excited to hear his voice again! https://t.co/7UXA56BK1p

cherries&strawberries @jeonghanstrawb1 @xoxodo0 The vocals are god tier, now imagine if the 4 sing together 🥹 @xoxodo0 The vocals are god tier, now imagine if the 4 sing together 🥹

ja 🥢 #DrRomantic3 @ingukkies



THIS IS INSANE OMG I AM SO EXCITED FOR EVERYTHING 🤍 BAEKHYUN, DOYOUNG, GUMMY, AND SEUNGKWAN FOR #DRROMANTIC3 OST LINE UP?????????THIS IS INSANE OMGI AM SO EXCITED FOR EVERYTHING BAEKHYUN, DOYOUNG, GUMMY, AND SEUNGKWAN FOR #DRROMANTIC3 OST LINE UP????????? 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥THIS IS INSANE OMG 😭 I AM SO EXCITED FOR EVERYTHING 😭💙🤍 https://t.co/qE9rjtxhlc

SUPER막내 @chansolboo new seungkwan ost btw did i mention new seungkwan ost in case you didnt know new seungkwan ost if i didnt make myself clear new seungkwan ost new seungkwan ost btw did i mention new seungkwan ost in case you didnt know new seungkwan ost if i didnt make myself clear new seungkwan ost https://t.co/hGoXzNTu1W

seungkwan thinker @116diaries since seungkwans gonna sing an ost part of the dr romantic drama lineup, lets bring back him singing his ost “the reason”! #승관 since seungkwans gonna sing an ost part of the dr romantic drama lineup, lets bring back him singing his ost “the reason”! #승관 https://t.co/0ZsFI49sny

doyoung’s perfume DJJ (ᓀ‸ᓂ) @xoxodo0 DOYOUNG DOYOUNG DOYOUNG THANK YOU TO THE OST DIRECTORS FOR CHOOSING DOYOUNG WTFCK DOYOUNG DOYOUNG DOYOUNG THANK YOU TO THE OST DIRECTORS FOR CHOOSING DOYOUNG WTFCK https://t.co/54HObcSvQA

All you need to know about the upcoming K-dramas sequel, Dr. Romantic 3

The sequel to the show that first kickstarted in 2016 is finally slated to release its third season, Dr. Romantic 3, with its first episode airing on April 28, 2023. While the majority of the cast maintained throughout its first and second seasons will continue, there are some guarantees that new faces will be revealed on the show.

Dr. Romantic talks about the lives of medical professionals working in a stranded and small hospital that also houses the most-talented surgeon in the country, who goes by the name Teacher Kim. While he tries to maintain a low profile in the hospital with his small yet close company, he also guides young surgeons housed in the hospital as they navigate through the competitive field.

Dr. Romantic 3 will continue the narrative constructed by the two main leads, Seo Woo-jin (played by Ahn Hyo-seop) and Cha Eun-jae (played by Lee Sung-kyung) in the second season, delving deeper into where it left off. Since last season left the viewers at a cliffhanger, they've been eager to see how the story progresses with the release of the third season.

With its return with a third season after almost three years, fans have been eagerly looking forward to what the story holds and how the OST turns out to be.

