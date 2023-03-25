5 much awaited April 2023 K-dramas: The Good Bad Mother, Dr. Romantic Season 3, and more

As the upcoming month rolls in, quite an exciting list of April 2023 K-dramas is stacked up for fans. Showcasing stories of different genres and unique plots, the unstopping K-drama industry has once again hooked fans on what they've got in store. Fans are excited about the intriguing synopsis of these shows and to see the return of their favorite actors and cast members on screen.

The long-awaited sequel to Dr. Romantic is finally here, and fans are not only curious to find out how the plot proceeds further but also about the new cast members who'll be starring in the show. Additionally, with the immense popularity that Lee Do-hyun gained with The Glory, fans are excited to see a new dimension of his acting in the upcoming K-drama.

From sequels to new beginnings: Five April 2023 K-dramas viewers should add to their watchlist

1) The Good Bad Mother

The first on the list of April 2023 K-dramas is The Good Bad Mother, starring Lee Do-hyun and Ra Mi-ran. The show revolves around a mother-son relationship where the latter takes up the profession of a prosecutor upon his mother's wishes. However, they are faced with conflicts when the son develops amnesia after an accident, making him behave like a child again.

The slice-of-life K-drama is slated for release on April 26 and sums up to 14 episodes. Viewers can stream the show on Netflix. Given the high standards and expectations that Lee Do-hyun has set with his previous shows, fans are eagerly looking forward to the see yet another versatility in his acting.

2) Dr. Romantic season 3

After a long break of two years, Dr. Romantic is back with its third season, sitting as one of the most anticipated April 2023 K-dramas. Starring its second-season cast members, Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung, the story is expected to extend the narrative of the doctors at the countryside hospital and their efforts to safeguard it from crashing down.

The season is expected to premiere on April 21 and fans can get a hold of the show on Disney Plus. Given that fans have been waiting on the edge of the cliffhanger for a while now, they're quite excited to see what the events held in the sixteen episodes have in store for them.

3) Doctor Cha

Another medical show on the list of April 2023 K-dramas is Doctor Cha, starring Uhm Jung-hwa and Kim Byung-chul. The story revolves around a female doctor who gives up her profession to focus on the construction of her family. However, the trajectory of her life put her back into the field after 20 years, when she started working as a resident student at a hospital.

Bearing many characteristics of a slice-of-life K-drama, the show is expected to put its audience on an emotional rollercoaster as it proceeds through its episodes. The show is slated for release on April 15 and viewers can stream the same on Viki.

4) Queenmaker (W: The City of Women Who Never Die)

With a shift in the genre in the list of April 2023 K-dramas, Queenmaker is here to roll out a political plot starring Kim Hae and Moon Sori. Revolving around two female leads, the show narrates the lives of two politically powerful women who, despite their differences in opinion, fight together for a common cause.

Slated for release on April 14, the K-drama progresses through its 12 episodes to showcase the efforts of the two women and how they achieved their goals. Queenmaker, which also goes by the name W: The City of Women Who Never Die, can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Paper Moon

The last on the list of April 2023 K-dramas is Paper Moon, starring Kim Seo-hyung, Yoo Sun, Lee Chun-hee, Seo Young-hee, and Yoon Bora. The thriller-based show revolves around a bank employee who begins to embezzle money from a VIP client. However, this only brings her stable life come crashing down to pieces.

Based on a Japanese novel by Mitsuyo Kakuta, fans have been excited about its adaptation due to the high expectations that the novel has set. The show is expected to be released on April 10 and can be streamed on TVING.

With quite a few exciting shows to look forward to from the April 2023 K-dramas list, fans eagerly look forward to the thrill and suspense that the upcoming month holds for them.

